The data that underlines how club racing thrived during 2021

Looking at the average grid size of a series is a crude way of measuring its success. There are many other factors that truly determine how well a category is doing, but the number of cars on the grid is certainly most quantifiable. And that’s why Autosport has run this feature at the end of the past few seasons.

When it was first published in November 2019, no one could have predicted what the following two years would bring. The global pandemic has led to uncertainty on so many levels and yet, despite COVID-19 continuing to have an impact on our way of life, club racing has proven remarkably resilient.

Yes, the start of the 2021 season had to be delayed but, once under way, grids were packed. Out of the 110 English series with comparable data (Scottish, Northern Irish and Irish classes are not included as it is unfair to compare them when they have a smaller pool of drivers to draw from), 75 had an increase in average participants or stayed the same – a truly incredible 68%.

That does not mean the past year was a success across the board. A glance at the average grid size for each club reveals that many have gone down slightly, although a reason for this in some cases is that series were paired up to create large fields in 2020 when track time was at a premium. There were also five categories with an average of fewer than 10 starters. But, encouragingly, as clubs show realism, the majority of these struggling series are to be scrapped or undergo major changes next season.

In contrast, a brilliant 16 categories had average grids of over 35 cars. And we have to thank the club staff, officials, marshals and volunteers who pulled together in a world of ever-changing regulations to make such successes possible.

750 Motor Club

Club Enduro led the 750MC’s pack, averaging a stunning grid of 46 cars in 2021 Photo by: Steve Jones

Largest average grid: 46 (Club Enduro)

Biggest increase from 2020: Type R Trophy (+189%)

Club average grid size: 27 (+13% on 2020)

The 750 Motor Club considers itself to be the ‘home of affordable motorsport’, and that message was proving more popular than ever this year. The club boasted the highest average grid size of all the major organisers at 27 cars, and it was no surprise that it topped the charts given that seven of its series typically had entries of 30 or more drivers.

The club’s competitions manager Giles Groombridge believes there are a number of factors behind the large grids, but admits he did not know what to expect heading into the season amid the lingering uncertainty from the pandemic.

“Nobody knew what the economic fallout of the pandemic was going to be or if there were going to be curveballs thrown by regulations and restrictions,” he says. “It was hard to predict, but I think club motorsport benefited from people not being able to spend their money elsewhere.

“After the partial season of 2020, it was a really good year commercially and from a competitive perspective. We made an effort to keep our entry fees affordable and, with our calendar, we try and get the spacing of events just right for the different championships. With the technical regulations, we keep things affordable and prevent excessive development, so I think they are key factors.”

The category to enjoy the largest increase in numbers was the Type R Trophy. This had struggled to get into double figures in its first two seasons, but its potential was realised this year when grids nearly trebled to average 26 cars

It was Club Enduro that led the way with an incredible average of 46 cars – the most of any championship that did not split into two grids.

“You see it from budget stuff like Ka racing to Club Enduro that the longer-race format that gives people a bit more seat time is very popular,” says Groombridge.

While Club Enduro continued its success from last year, taking a leap forward was Hot Hatch as its entries increased by a third after rule tweaks paid off.

750MC Hot Hatches featured average grids of 39 cars per meeting, a 34% increase on 2020 Photo by: Richard Styles

“We changed the class structure and did away with the old Class A, which was quite expensive to be competitive in, made Class B the new Class A and added a new Class B in the middle, targeting stuff like Clio 197s,” explains Groombridge.

But the category to enjoy the largest increase in numbers was the Type R Trophy. This had struggled to get into double figures in its first two seasons, but its potential was realised this year when grids nearly trebled to average 26 cars. It attracted 750MC aces Adam Shepherd and Lee Deegan alongside racing newcomers.

“We did a foundation programme where people got a car and all their entry fees and race kit for a fixed price, which was really popular,” adds Groombridge.

But there were a few series that did struggle a little in comparison. One of these was Bikesports, which was regularly in the mid-teens.

“Bikesports has never been as large as some of our championships – generally sports-racer cars don’t tend to be,” reckons Groombridge. “We had fewer guest entries from the Radical championship, which quite often top up the Bikesports grid with people dovetailing both for a bit of testing or a bit of extra racing.”

That aside, Groombridge is perfectly justified in describing 2021 as an “excellent year” for the 750MC, but that does not mean the club is resting on its laurels. It is continuing to evolve where necessary, such as adding a greater range of models to its Clio championship, to ensure that its ‘affordable motorsport’ remains popular.

British Automobile Racing Club

Britcar Endurance is among the BARC series to have enjoyed a big increase in entries, up by 47% on 2020 to an average of 28 cars per meeting Photo by: Steve Jones

Largest average grid: 55 (Caterham Graduates, split over two or more different grids)

Biggest increase from 2020: Caterham Graduates (+53%)

Club average grid size: 24 (+14% on 2020)

The past season surpassed expectations for the British Automobile Racing Club and, despite the continuing effects of the pandemic, many of the club’s categories flourished. Eight series’ average grid sizes increased by over a quarter – some significantly more than that. And, of the handful that reduced, the vast majority of these were by just a few percent. Such increases do present a few headaches, though.

“One of the challenges would be pressure on track time – it’s taken away the margin for clerks to get events away,” says BARC group chief executive Ben Taylor. “It contributes to a slight increase in the number of incidents, which takes time and made it more difficult to get races away on time.

“The other challenge is paddock space. If the grids have between a 25% and 50% increase, that’s a lot of people and equipment you need to get in paddock space that hasn’t got any bigger. We’re having a look at what we could do about this, but it’s a great problem to have!”

"The benefit of not being able to go abroad meant a number of people who normally go abroad for their sportscar and endurance racing fix have looked a bit closer to home" Ben Taylor

One of the significant contributors to the overflowing paddocks has been the two Britcar series, with the Endurance and Trophy categories enjoying a near-50% increase in grid sizes this year. And that growth has not gone unnoticed, with Britcar Endurance being awarded national championship status by Motorsport UK.

“I think Britcar have done a fantastic job,” says Taylor. “Claire [Hedley, Britcar boss] and her team are a great example of knowing what your customer wants and creating the product to suit it. The benefit of not being able to go abroad meant a number of people who normally go abroad for their sportscar and endurance racing fix have looked a bit closer to home.”

Also enjoying growth across the board were the Classic Touring Car Racing Club categories. These became a rare example of club championships offering prize money this year, but Taylor believes other factors, such as enhanced livestreaming and hard work by CTCRC chairman Stuart Caie, have played a part in the grids blossoming.

Classic Touring Car classes have been on the up in 2021, with pre-'66 grids doubling compared to 2020 and a 26% rise in the Pre-’93 & Pre-’03 grids Photo by: Steve Jones

“It’s been an amazing success story,” adds Taylor. “The work Stuart Caie has put in to making that happen and driving it forward has been exceptional.”

Admittedly, there were a couple of disappointments elsewhere in 2021 – MaX5 had another year of poor entries, while the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB has struggled to find its feet so far, although the signs are very encouraging for next year. But these were very much the exception rather than the norm.

Any discussion of the BARC’s season cannot ignore the tragic events over the summer when C1 Race Series driver Angela Lucas and marshal Rob Foote were killed within a few weeks of each other at the club’s events. Taylor says it is vital that they are remembered, too.

“We lost two valued club members in the course of one month in July, both in tragic circumstances, and both were real shocks to the community as well as to the family and friends of those people involved,” he says. “I’m very proud of how BARC has looked after and supported those people affected, whether that’s marshals, officials, competitors or the family and friends. At the end of the year, you reflect and Rob and Angela will be at the front of our minds.”

British Racing & Sports Car Club

Huge growth of CityCar Cup, which averaged 27 car grids in 2021, has validated the approach pursued by the BRSCC's new management Photo by: Mick Walker

Largest average grid: 37 (MX-5 Supercup)

Biggest increase from 2020: CityCar Cup (+125%)

Club average grid size: 23 (-8% on 2020)

The British Racing & Sports Car Club has undergone something of a transformation over the past few seasons. Since a new management structure was appointed at the end of 2019, various elements of the club’s offering have been refreshed and countless new initiatives started. Looking at the 2022 portfolio is a perfect demonstration of this. Out of the 25 categories, 13 are either brand new, feature a new car, or have been revitalised or renamed in recent years.

“The BRSCC is a changed animal over the past three or four years,” says Greg Graham, part of the ‘new’ management as head of formulae development. “We look closely at our own portfolio and what we’ve got.”

Club chairman Peter Daly adds: “Our new management have been working incredibly hard in two COVID-affected seasons, and there’s been a lot of focus on customer service and delivering good races.”

And that work is clearly paying off. For example, the Clubsport Trophy and CityCar Cup contests introduced over the past few years are towards the top of the club’s average entries table.

While the BRSCC’s overall average grid size decreased in 2021, much of this is down to several categories that were merged in the shortened 2020 campaign getting standalone grids again

“We’ve introduced CityCar Cup because we hadn’t got any real feeder series to bring in novice drivers,” explains Daly. “We’ve got Formula Ford and Mazdas but they’re both very competitive and require a lot of skill. CityCar Cup offers a lower-cost introduction.”

Open to race-developed Citroen C1s, Peugeot 107s and Toyota Aygos, it attracted 38 cars for its opening round this year, its first after securing championship status.

Alongside these additions, the BRSCC has also given a boost to some of its existing categories. The turnaround in Fiesta Junior – tripling from pathetic five-car grids in 2019 – has been significant and is set to continue with the introduction of a new car next year, while the flagging senior Fiesta championship has been boosted by the ST240 machine coming on board.

Introduction of the new Fiesta ST240 has given BRSCC category a boost in 2021, grids averaging 18 cars, up 20% on 2020 Photo by: Ollie Read

This work has not gone unnoticed, with a number of existing categories and independent organisers entering partnerships with the club. One example is Modified Fords, which enjoyed a 53% boost in entries after teaming up with the BRSCC this year. And perhaps the crown jewel was the Formula Ford Festival. The BRSCC pulled out all the stops for the landmark 50th edition, securing the largest entry for decades and enticing the likes of Roberto Moreno and Jan Magnussen to take part.

“We’re wanting to keep that momentum and are in talks about enhancing the National Formula Ford championship,” explains Daly. “We struggled a little bit with numbers this year because of COVID and we missed out on a couple of Belgian drivers and some of the Irish guys, who couldn’t do the early part of the season.”

Daly is quick to acknowledge that not everything was a roaring success and points out that some of the Caterham championships, notably the top Seven UK category, struggled at a time when there are plenty of other places for these cars to race.

“I think the product is excellent and it’s an excellent championship, but it’s dominated by teams and the teams will move around,” he says.

While the BRSCC’s overall average grid size decreased in 2021, much of this is down to several categories that were merged in the shortened 2020 campaign getting standalone grids again. Traditionally the most popular of all UK championships, the Mk1 Mazda MX-5 entries were down a chunk as a new budget single-day Clubman category was created to run alongside it. And that’s just another example of how the ‘new-look’ BRSCC is tailoring series to meet its customers’ needs.

MotorSport Vision Racing

MSV's Trackday series have attracted large grids, with both the Championship and Trophy averaging 36 cars per meeting Photo by: Mick Walker

Largest average grid: 40 (EnduroKa)

Biggest increase from 2020: GT Cup (+61%)

Club average grid size: 23 (-4% on 2020)

Attracting new drivers is important for every club, and MotorSport Vision Racing has been particularly successful at this over the years via its MotorSport Vision Trackdays division. And 2021 was no different as MSVT categories generated huge amounts of interest – three of its categories are in the top four of MSVR’s average entries leaderboard.

EnduroKa goes from strength to strength, while the Trackday Championship and Trackday Trophy also benefited from increased numbers. Only the Supercup decreased (still at a strong 26 cars on average, albeit grid sizes were much smaller than this on several occasions) and it will undergo a revamp next year, merging with the Elise Trophy and being renamed Turismo X.

“They [MSVT series] form a big part of what we do, and bringing new people into the sport is so important, not just for us but the industry as a whole,” explains MSVR competitions manager Joe East.

“It’s been a mission of MSVR since our very early days to help grow the number of licence holders. To see these same drivers then progress into other MSVR series and to championships with other clubs highlights the importance of the MSVT series further. Stuart Garland oversees all the MSVT series and has done a brilliant job in growing them while retaining a real sense of fun and camaraderie among all the teams and drivers.”

"Every championship is judged on its success by the average grid size, but something I especially like about GT Cup is the friendly paddock atmosphere that the organisers have created" Joe East

Aside from the MSVT series, two categories enjoyed impressive growth of over 60%. The Porsche Club Championship thrived during its first season under MSVR’s wing, while the GT Cup enjoyed unprecedented popularity, attracting a stellar cast list among its average 37-car grid.

“GT Cup had a fantastic 2021 season and the promoters, Bute Motorsport, work tirelessly behind the scenes to create a really slick, polished product,” says East. “Every championship is judged on its success by the average grid size, but something I especially like about GT Cup is the friendly paddock atmosphere that the organisers have created. The racing is close up and down the field, it’s a joy to watch, and it’s a pleasure to host them at our race events.”

GT Cup enjoyed a resurgence in 2021, its average of 37 cars per meeting a 61% increase on 2020 Photo by: Gary Hawkins

The Clubmans Sports Prototype and Sports 2000 series were other success stories, but not all categories fared quite so well. The new 911 Challenge for 1970s and 1980s Porsches mustered just seven cars on average, but East is confident that those numbers will improve.

“It’s been particularly affected by the pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions, which have limited the number of overseas drivers,” he says. “We’re optimistic numbers will grow quickly as we learn to live with the virus.”

The Ferrari Challenge UK was also in single figures last year, but rebounded a little in 2021. East expects this to continue next year, feeling it is another series hard hit by COVID-19 restrictions.

Alongside the Supercup, the Champion of Brands and Heritage Formula Ford categories are also undergoing a revamp for 2022, forming the new United Formula Ford championship as MSVR continues to be proactive in ensuring its offering is as attractive as possible – to existing and new competitors.

Classic Sports Car Club

Swinging Sixties grids dropped by 2% compared to 2020, but remained in rude health Photo by: Mick Walker

Largest average grid: 46 (Swinging Sixties, split over two or more different grids)

Biggest increase from 2020: N/A

Club average grid size: 24 (-25% on 2020)

For the past two years, the Classic Sports Car Club has enjoyed the highest average grid size of the main organisers. But, despite being knocked off top spot in 2021 and plenty of series seeing their average entries decreasing, it’s easy to see why club director David Smitheram describes it as a “really good” year on track.

Take the May visit to Donington Park, which attracted over 500 entries in the build-up, although numbers dropped back slightly when reserves withdrew. Also, it secured a truly remarkable 348 for its Silverstone Grand Prix circuit fixture – a club record for a one-day meeting.

"When we were talking to all the circuits, this was before vaccines were out and we erred on the side of caution. We took on less track time anticipating slightly smaller grids and did quite a few combined races, meaning we had some very large reserves" David Smitheram

But there are two key reasons why grid sizes, overall, were slightly lower than in the past and have skewed the averages. First, a maiden club visit to Knockhill did not prove popular, with some tiny entries received.

“The people who went loved it, but it lost us money,” admits Smitheram. Also, the club booked slightly less track time for 2021.

“When we were talking to all the circuits, this was before vaccines were out and we erred on the side of caution,” Smitheram explains. “We took on less track time anticipating slightly smaller grids and did quite a few combined races, meaning we had some very large reserves.”

The CSCC has bought more dates than ever before for 2022 to avoid repeating that headache. Smitheram picks out the club’s newest offering, the Slicks Series, as being one of the highlights.

“We launched it in 2020 and it was the worst time to launch a series,” he says. “The grids have got better and better and that last round at Silverstone brought out cars we’ve not seen before – there were Ferraris, a Mosler, a McLaren and a Dodge Viper.”

The CSCC will be hoping that momentum now continues into next year.

MG Car Club

Cockshoot Cup grids have increased by 26% relative to 2020, helped by an increased number of MGFs Photo by: Mick Walker

Largest average grid: 24 (Cockshoot Cup, shared a grid with another series at one or more rounds, but figures are based on each series individually)

Biggest increase from 2020: MG Trophy (+50%)

Club average grid size: 20 (+18% on 2020)

When the pandemic struck last year, the MG Car Club consulted with its drivers about whether or not its categories should run as championships over its three remaining events or be non point-scoring series. In the end, it had three of each, but it was notable that grid sizes were down. With championship status restored there was an almost universal increase in entries for 2021, notably in the MG Trophy, which was boosted by 50% as average numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The club did have a bit of a false start when its first-ever planned event on the Silverstone International layout had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We had an incredibly disappointing start to the year, where our first round was cancelled – after 2020, we thought we had that behind us,” says race competitions secretary Mark Baulch. “But, after that, the season went very, very well and, like a lot of clubs, we saw there was some pent-up demand and people wanted to come racing.”

The Cockshoot Cup was a particular success, topping the club’s entry charts.

“It was definitely helped by the reintroduction of the MGF Cup, which was due to the hard work by [coordinator] Paul Goodman and [MGCC driver] David Coulthard – they put a lot of effort into promoting that and finding cars and drivers,” says Baulch.

There was also an impressive boost for the Metro Cup, despite the increasing scarcity of parts and cars, but the MG Cup did struggle a little, rising by less than the other series.

“A lot of those guys are self-employed running their own business and were impacted by the pandemic,” explains Baulch. But he is optimistic for a turnaround in 2022, with over 30 cars already registered for next year.

Baulch describes next season as being a “consolidation year” as the club runs more one-day meetings following long-time guest Equipe Classic Racing’s decision to run its own events. The MGCC will make a long-awaited return to Cadwell Park as Baulch had “been wanting to bring something back or bring something new” to the schedule.

Historic Sports Car Club

Historic Formula Ford 2000 again attracted large grids, averaging 32 cars - a 6% drop relative to 2020 Photo by: Mick Walker

Largest average grid: 33 (Formula Junior, split over two or more different grids)

Biggest increase from 2020: Historic Formula 3 (+42%)

Club average grid size: 22 (-12% on 2020)

One of the most significant impacts of the coronavirus pandemic has been on overseas travel, and that has brought positives and negatives for UK clubs. The Historic Sports Car Club is among those to have seen both sides of this situation: some of its series have been boosted by drivers remaining on home soil, while others have missed out on the influx of racers from Europe and beyond.

Overall, it was a strong year for the HSCC, with several of its championships enjoying a slight increase in entries, and those that declined were only by a small percentage

Guards Trophy was one of the club’s most popular categories this year, and HSCC CEO Andy Dee-Crowne believes COVID-19 was a factor.

“The cars can be very valuable and those people tend to have other cars as well, and some of them would’ve normally done the foreign events,” he says. “People have looked at that and have said, ‘We’ll spend our budget in the UK and let’s not even think about going abroad.’ We’ve also been investing time in Guards and put a lot of planning into it.”

In contrast, Aurora Trophy was among those to miss out on additional competitors.

“There was a time we were fielding 15 or so F5000s when the Australians and New Zealanders came in the summer to the UK, and that’s all gone,” continues Dee-Crowne.

Overall, it was a strong year for the HSCC, with several of its championships enjoying a slight increase in entries, and those that declined were only by a small percentage. The club continues to evolve, with its new Haig Griffiths Trophy for 1950s drum-braked cars already attracting “phenomenal interest”. Its series for more modern cars – the Geoff Lees Trophy and 80s Production Car Challenge – have yet to take off, but Dee-Crowne feels they still have an important role to play and will carry on investing in them.

Castle Combe Racing Club

White’s arrival has added to the quality in Combe FF1600, with grids unchanged from 2020 at an average of 22 cars Photo by: Steve Jones

Largest average grid: 31 (Combe Hot Hatch)

Biggest increase from 2020: Combe Saloons (+18%)

Club average grid size: 22 (-4% on 2020)

One of the advantages of being a single-venue organiser is that the majority of your competitors live fairly locally to the circuit. And that helped the Castle Combe Racing Club to be one of the first clubs to get their 2021 campaign under way. There may have been no spectators, but that initial Easter Monday fixture, held while overnight stays still were not permitted, attracted some of the best entries for the club all year.

“We certainly bounced back in 2021,” says CCRC chairman Ken Davies. “The strength of our own series surprised us to a certain extent – there was a strong appetite to go racing again.”

Davies picks out the Formula Ford series as being particularly strong. Its average entries continued at the impressive level they reached last year – far higher than they had been in previous seasons.

“The quality of the racing was top class,” he adds. “Not just in competitive terms but in clean, hard driving terms. We’ve got some pretty good indigenous competitors at Castle Combe, such as Felix Fisher and Luke Cooper, but we had Oliver White [2020 Walter Hayes winner] and Ben Mitchell [Historic FF1600 ace] this year, and a full supporting cast in the classes. Those additions upped the ante and add gravitas to the championship.”

The club’s Saloons series also picked up after last year’s restrictions prevented sponsors and families from attending, but it was the GT category that suffered. After a strong 19 cars at the opener, average grids dropped to 14. Davies says ways of boosting that championship – along with the other CCRC series – will be explored at a series of forums this month.

“I think the GT one is the most difficult to sell and we’ve got to make our regulations as broad-brush as possible,” he says.

Vintage Sports-Car Club

Vintage meet at Mallory Park was oversubscribed Photo by: Mick Walker

Of all the clubs in this feature, you could argue that the Vintage Sports-Car Club was worst affected by the pandemic last year. It held a single circuit racing event, at Mallory Park, but was back up to four fixtures in 2021. Yet, despite “worry” about some of the club’s racers being of an older demographic, they were out in force and it was a successful season. It began with a strong start at Silverstone in mid-April.

“Silverstone was really well-supported despite the fact there were no spectators,” says club secretary Tania Brown. “We were reasonably confident it would be [good] because of the support we had at Mallory the year before. We have a network of coordinators and the message coming through was people were going to turn out for it.”

And they certainly did. Several of the grids featured just below or above 30 cars – an impressive feat given the age of the machinery involved. The VSCC does not have any official categories, instead running standalone races, so entries cannot be directly compared to previous years, but the numbers involved were still impressive.

"We have our youth race at Mallory and give a 50% discount on membership and reduced entry fees" Tania Brown

They did dip a little at Oulton Park, with the exception of the Light Car race that attracted a magnificent 37 entries, while the Mallory finale created a “bit of a headache” as it was oversubscribed.

Brown believes the individuality of the cars ensures their enduring appeal.

“The wonderful thing about vintage cars, even a standard road-going Austin 7, is they have bags of personality,” she says.

The club also has a strong focus on attracting the next generation of members to ensure that the cars continue racing.

“We have our youth race at Mallory and give a 50% discount on membership and reduced entry fees,” adds Brown.

She says the VSCC tries to make its meetings “as attractive as possible”, and has taken the decision to allow post-war road-going sportscars to formally compete for the first time next year. The club may have ‘vintage’ in its name, but it is still looking at new ideas as it continues to evolve.

Others

Equipe GTS enjoyed a bumper year, averaging 41 cars Photo by: Richard Styles

Largest average grid: 41 (Equipe GTS and Monoposto, split over two or more different grids)

Biggest increase from 2020: Civic Cup (+63%)

Alongside the main players, there is a host of smaller clubs that also organise series, and these enjoyed contrasting fortunes over the past 12 months.

It was a particularly tricky period for the Aston Martin Owners Club. A new partnership with the British Racing & Sports Car Club got off to an encouraging start at Donington Park in May, before entries dried up and races were cancelled. Nevertheless, AMOC remains committed to organising events next season and turning its fortunes around.

“We don’t really know what happened this year,” admits competitions director Peter Snowdon. “There just appeared to be no appetite for it. We’re conducting a review and I’m talking to all sorts of people saying, ‘What do we do?’ The likelihood is we put on one big event and will place our series elsewhere, going down a similar route as the Bentley Drivers Club.”

Elsewhere, it was a successful season for Equipe Classic Racing. Alongside its popular categories, its Three-Hour Relay race was again well-subscribed, and it continued to innovate by running a unique super sprint format for its finale, ahead of organising its own events next season.

The Historic Racing Drivers Club opted to wait until coronavirus restrictions eased further before beginning its campaign and it enjoyed some impressive grids, particularly with the Jack Sears Trophy. Meanwhile, the Classic and Modern Motorsport Club continued to evolve and grow, the new Ecurie Classic Racing division operating under its wing.

Other success stories were the Mini Miglias and Se7ens of the Mini 7 Racing Club, as well as the Track Attack Race Club, while the Civic Cup flourished after switching to Club Time Attack operation. But the F3 Cup moving to Monoposto Racing Club control failed to boost its fortunes, averaging a tiny six cars.

For full data tables, check out the 9 December issue of Autosport magazine.

Classic and Modern Motorsport Club continues to evolve Photo by: Gary Hawkins