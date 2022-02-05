Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups
National Opinion

Will the new Super Touring series live up to its name?

OPINION: The British Touring Car Championship's Super Touring era remains enormously popular and a new category for the machines that competed in its 1990 heyday organised by the Classic Touring Car Racing Club has attracted some star names. But that’s no guarantee of success, as its short-lived predecessor shows

Will the new Super Touring series live up to its name?
Stephen Lickorish
By:

Launching a new series is rarely easy. And it has become a whole lot harder over the past two years as myriad uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit have meant persuading people to invest in something new has been even more tricky. Over the next few pages, we take a look at those who have tried to get new categories off the ground in the past 12 months – with generally a fair amount of success.

Encouragingly, quite a few organisers are also attempting to tackle new ideas over the coming year, too.
Among these additional offerings for 2022 is a category for some very familiar and very popular cars.

Insight: Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups

The Classic Touring Car Racing Club has decided to add another string to its bow and has created the new Super Tourers series for this year. Without wishing to become blinkered by rose-tinted spectacles, there is no denying that the Super Touring era was a golden spell for the British Touring Car Championship and continues to be recalled with fondness now, 30 years since it first began.

“The whole Super Touring era was awesome, especially when you look back on it now,” says Anthony Reid, one of the stars of the period who twice finished runner-up in the BTCC – in 1998 and 2000. “We were on BBC Grandstand with Murray Walker and there were ex-F1 drivers like Nigel Mansell, Derek Warwick and Gabriele Tarquini. A lot of people still ask me about the races in those days – we had such a high profile.”

The mid-1990s were a tremendous period for the BTCC as a dozen manufacturers got out their chequebooks and invested eye-watering sums (for the time) into developing cars. Add in the TV coverage, as Reid mentions, and the fact that these cars were instantly recognisable to the general public, who could spot them all on a short drive to Tesco, and it was a hit.

Therefore, given that deep-seated passion for these cars and the likes of Reid and two-time BTCC champion John Cleland signing up – the story announcing this was one of the most read on Autosport.com in the past week – you would think the CTCRC is onto a winner. But, as with everything in life, it is never quite that simple.

The BTCC's Super Touring era remains enduringly popular, and made drivers like two-time runner-up Reid into stars

The BTCC's Super Touring era remains enduringly popular, and made drivers like two-time runner-up Reid into stars

Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Let us not forget why Super Touring came to a crashing end in 2000 when the manufacturers could no longer justify their vast expenditure and entry numbers plummeted. And let us also remember that a series for Super Touring machines has been created before – and failed.

The Historic Sports Car Club instigated the Super Touring Car Challenge in 2013. And, for some events, it did attract healthy grids – joining the current BTCC machines at Oulton Park in 2014 and Rockingham in 2015 were memorable examples. But, ultimately it proved unsustainable, and the HSCC reinvented the category as the Dunlop Saloon Car Cup for 2019, allowing a wider array of cars to compete.

“The problem was running costs,” recalls Cleland. “Each of the components had a life expectancy, so you couldn’t run these cars very often. Everyone was trying to run them on a shoestring and that’s why the series fell over.”

Just because the Super Touring era is enduringly popular, that is no guarantee of success for this series. It may have attracted some stellar names, but it needs many more drivers to commit to racing cars that are far from cheap to run

Cleland is due to be racing his 1997 Vauxhall Vectra again this year and believes the CTCRC’s plan of having just four events, spread out across the year, is a good approach. But that does not take away from the difficulty of running these mighty machines.

“For instance, the 1996 Vectra is different to the 1997 Vectra I’ve got,” Cleland continues. “There were bespoke parts for each of them and they’re very hard to get. When I bought our car, we didn’t have any spares. My son Jamie has rebuilt it completely and we’ve begged and borrowed parts from all over the world. These cars are 25 years old and you’ve got to maintain them properly.”

Reid adds: “They were not cheap to run and were high maintenance. Our engines [in period] could only do 700km before they had to be fully rebuilt, which was basically a race weekend.”

And, yet, despite those difficulties, Cleland still loves “the buzz” he gets driving these monsters, and believes another reason why the CTCRC series might succeed is the fact that the cars will be back on the Michelin tyres they were designed around in the 1990s.

Cleland points out that limited parts availability was an obstacle to the previous iteration of historic Super Tourers races

Cleland points out that limited parts availability was an obstacle to the previous iteration of historic Super Tourers races

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The new category is not just for Super Tourers either. The CTCRC is allowing BTC-T and S2000 cars as well. Another BTCC star, Colin Turkington, is due to be competing in the opener in one of these racers – back in an MG ZS for the first time in almost 20 years. However, unlike the HSCC series, there will be no Group A cars on the grid that threaten to steal some of the Super Tourers’ limelight.

But, just because the Super Touring era is enduringly popular, that is no guarantee of success for this series. It may have attracted some stellar names, but it needs many more drivers to commit to racing cars that are far from cheap to run for it to deliver stellar contests.

Cleland insists there is the potential for a stunning grid to be assembled but, in these uncertain times, it remains to be seen how much of a hit this new series will be.

Turkington will be back racing an MG ZS for the first time since 2004, but many more names need to step up to make the series viable

Turkington will be back racing an MG ZS for the first time since 2004, but many more names need to step up to make the series viable

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups
Previous article

Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups
Load comments
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups
National

Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups

How Jackson ended 2021 as the club racing king
National

How Jackson ended 2021 as the club racing king

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

Will the new Super Touring series live up to its name?
National National

Will the new Super Touring series live up to its name?

Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups
National National

Rating the new national series of 2021 and assessing 2022's startups

How Stewart's latest mission underlines motorsport's power for good
National National

How Stewart's latest mission underlines motorsport's power for good

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series
BTCC BTCC

BTCC stars Turkington, Cleland and Reid to race in new Super Tourers series

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Never finishing lower than fifth, Leo Machitski and Dennis Lind’s peerless consistency paid dividends in 2021 as British GT’s decision to drop the Silver class yielded the same outcome as in 2020 - a Barwell-run Lamborghini sweeping to the title. Autosport reviews the GT3 and GT4 classes, and picks out the year's best drivers

National
Nov 23, 2021
How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

There were all the usual thrills and spills among the BTCC support series this year and plenty of impressive performances along the way. Autosport recaps how the five championships were won and ranks the top 10 drivers

National
Nov 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.