Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership
National News

O'Sullivan secures GB3 title with victory at Donington

By:

Zak O'Sullivan has claimed the 2021 GB3 Championship crown after taking his sixth win of the year on the final weekend of the season at Donington Park.

O'Sullivan secures GB3 title with victory at Donington

The 16-year-old came into the final meeting ​as champion-elect mathematically, with the number of competitors influencing how many points would be available for Sunday's full-reverse grid race, where a point is on offer for each position gained.

With a maximum of 110 points up for grabs across the three races and a 112-point buffer over Carlin team-mate Christian Mansell, O'Sullivan was assured of the championship as he lined up for Saturday's opening race.

The teenager took the title in style though, claiming pole with a new championship qualifying lap record at the Donington venue before battling side-by-side with Hitech GP's Reece Ushijima through the opening corners, eventually maintaining top spot at the Old Hairpin and going on to secure victory by nearly 1s.

O'Sullivan, who is a finalist in this year's Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award, has been the class of the field in 2021 having led the standings since the opening round of the season at Brands Hatch where he secured a win and second place on his maiden outing in the championship - which was formerly known as BRDC British F3 until a mid-season name change.

A brace of victories followed at Donington Park in the third round of the season, before further wins at Silverstone and Oulton Park left him in a dominant position in the standings having secured more podiums, fastest laps and poles than any of his rivals in what will be the final season for the current Tatuus machine.

 

His successful campaign hasn't been without incident though, retiring at Donington earlier in the season after a clash with title rival Ushijima before also crashing out while battling with reigning British F4 champion Luke Browning at Oulton in the previous round.

None of that mattered to O'Sullivan though, who claimed his first single-seater title having dramatically missed out on the British F4 crown last year to Browning in the final race, as well as finishing runner-up in Ginetta Junior in 2019.

"It's been five weeks in waiting [after crashing at Oulton cost him the chance to secure the title in Cheshire]," said O'Sullivan.

"It's been an awesome year, me and my engineer have improved on what we did wrong or did right last year in F4 where I missed out very closely on the championship.

"So yeah, it's great to get my first championship with the boys and girls in blue.

"The early phases of the championship we were able to build a bit of a lead and in the second phase I've been quite unlucky with a few DNFs and it's been championship management since then."

Following his title success, O'Sullivan will get the chance to get behind the wheel of an FIA F3 car for two days at Valencia in November with Carlin.

shares
comments
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

Previous article

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership
Load comments
More
Stefan Mackley
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive Plus
Historics

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

Hitech GP to expand into British F4 in 2022
National

Hitech GP to expand into British F4 in 2022

New entry-level GB4 Championship to be launched in 2022
National

New entry-level GB4 Championship to be launched in 2022

Trending Today

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP

When a future Le Mans winner with "no regrets" became an F1 driver for a day
Formula 1 Formula 1

When a future Le Mans winner with "no regrets" became an F1 driver for a day

How unlucky has Alonso really been in F1 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How unlucky has Alonso really been in F1 2021?

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff doesn't want MotoGP shot just "because I have a good passport"

WRC Spain: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning
WRC WRC

WRC Spain: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The risk and reward teams faced in the Turkish GP tyre switch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

This weekend’s British GT finale will be a tense title showdown for some but, for those not in the championship fight, it’s a chance to end a challenging year on a high. In the latter camp is Paddock Motorsport's team owner Martin Plowman, whose 2021 season has been a rollercoaster ride of non-stop learning

National
Oct 15, 2021
Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting Plus

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

A year and a half after it was originally scheduled, this weekend’s 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting honours key figures from the circuit’s history, including the likes of Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney and Gerry Marshall

National
Oct 14, 2021
The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive Plus

The restorer keeping a land-speed record-holder's memory alive

From a famous land-speed special to an Indianapolis 500 frontrunner, restorer and racer Geraint Owen has a fascination for making old machines work

Historics
Oct 4, 2021
The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing Plus

The real-life Jedi revival earning rave reviews in club racing

The F1000 championship celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, and is going from strength-to-strength. While that hasn't always been the case, the series for lightweight Jedi cars has learned valuable lessons that are making it a force to be reckoned with

National
Oct 1, 2021
The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up Plus

The questions posed by British F4's imminent shake-up

It’s all change in British F4 next year with a different car, engine and promoter. But with the British motorsport governing body set to become a competitor to organising clubs, and a question mark over the external funding to replace the shortfall previously put in by Ford, a lot remains unclear

National
Sep 23, 2021
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations

National
Sep 2, 2021
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too

National
Aug 27, 2021
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change

National
Aug 11, 2021

Latest news

O'Sullivan secures GB3 title with victory at Donington
National National

O'Sullivan secures GB3 title with victory at Donington

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership Plus
National National

The ex-IndyCar racer in "uncharted territory" of British GT team ownership

Rudman closes to within a win of Autosport National Driver Rankings leader Jackson
National National

Rudman closes to within a win of Autosport National Driver Rankings leader Jackson

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting Plus
National National

Remembering Goodwood’s heroes at 78th Members' Meeting

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.