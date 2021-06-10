Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Jackson won two races in each Historic and Classic FF1600 in his Winkelmann to take his 2021 tally to 11, just four short of his total when he finished runner-up in the rankings after last season's shortened campaign.

The quadruple triumph means Jackson has a significant advantage at the head of the leaderboard, with the next best total being the seven wins of BMW driver Dave Griffin.

Elsewhere, four more drivers have joined third-placed Ben Short on six triumphs after last weekend's action.

Among those are father and son Richard and Sam Neary, who swept all before them in a dominant GT Cup weekend in their Mercedes-AMG GT3.

One fewer car was on the grid for Sam's solo sprint race triumph (the pair teaming up in the endurance contests), meaning he is a place behind his father rather than being tied.

Also up to six wins is Kumho BMW racer Brad Sheehan, whose Brands Hatch brace allowed him to climb from 17th to seventh.

Steve McDermid is also now on six victories but could've jumped up to second if he had maintained his unbeaten MG Owners' Club streak at Brands Hatch, instead his one win moved him to ninth.

A host of drivers have also leaped up the leaderboard from outside the top 50 into the top 25.

Highest of those is 13th-placed Benn Simms, who took a hat-trick of wins at Cadwell Park across Historic F3 and FF2000.

Others to rocket up the rankings are Lotus Elan Road Sports driver John Davison, GT Cup class winner Simon Orange, Caterham ace Jay McCormack and multiple 2CV champion Pete Sparrow.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 11 0 11 2 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 2 5 7 3 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 4 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 5 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 6 0 6 7 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 6 0 6 8 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6 9 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 10 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 5 0 5 11 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5 12 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 5 0 5 13 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5 14 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 5 0 5 15 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5 16 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5 17 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 3 5 18 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 1 4 5 19 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 5 5 20 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 5 5 21 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4 22 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4 23 Jay McCormack (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 4 0 4 24 Wayne Crabtree (Ford RS200) 4 0 4 25 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 4 0 4 26 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 4 0 4 27 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4 28 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 4 0 4 29 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011c) 4 0 4 30 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4 31 Stuart Waite (BMW E36 M3) 4 0 4 32 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 0 4 33 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 4 0 4 34 Tony Bennett (Caterham R300) 3 1 4 35 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 2 2 4 36 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 2 2 4 37 Bonamy Grimes (Duqueine LMP3/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 2 2 4 38 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 1 3 4 39 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 3 4 40 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 4 4 41 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 4 4 42 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 4 4 43= Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 4 4 43= Jim Benson (BMW 330ci) 0 4 4 45 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 4 4 46 Gary Thomas (Lotus 7) 0 4 4 47 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 4 4 48 Richard Marsh (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) 0 4 4 49 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 3 0 3 50 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 3 0 3 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.