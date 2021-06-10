Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills Next / Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
National News

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Historic Formula Ford ace Cam Jackson has stormed clear in Autosport's National Driver Rankings after grabbing four wins at Cadwell Park last weekend.

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Jackson won two races in each Historic and Classic FF1600 in his Winkelmann to take his 2021 tally to 11, just four short of his total when he finished runner-up in the rankings after last season's shortened campaign.

The quadruple triumph means Jackson has a significant advantage at the head of the leaderboard, with the next best total being the seven wins of BMW driver Dave Griffin.

Elsewhere, four more drivers have joined third-placed Ben Short on six triumphs after last weekend's action.

Among those are father and son Richard and Sam Neary, who swept all before them in a dominant GT Cup weekend in their Mercedes-AMG GT3.

One fewer car was on the grid for Sam's solo sprint race triumph (the pair teaming up in the endurance contests), meaning he is a place behind his father rather than being tied.

Also up to six wins is Kumho BMW racer Brad Sheehan, whose Brands Hatch brace allowed him to climb from 17th to seventh.

Steve McDermid is also now on six victories but could've jumped up to second if he had maintained his unbeaten MG Owners' Club streak at Brands Hatch, instead his one win moved him to ninth.

A host of drivers have also leaped up the leaderboard from outside the top 50 into the top 25.

Highest of those is 13th-placed Benn Simms, who took a hat-trick of wins at Cadwell Park across Historic F3 and FF2000.

Others to rocket up the rankings are Lotus Elan Road Sports driver John Davison, GT Cup class winner Simon Orange, Caterham ace Jay McCormack and multiple 2CV champion Pete Sparrow.

 

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 11 0 11
2 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 2 5 7
3 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
4 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
5 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
6 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 6 0 6
7 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 6 0 6
8 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6
9 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
10 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 5 0 5
11 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5
12 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 5 0 5
13 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5
14 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 5 0 5
15 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5
16 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5
17 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 3 5
18 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 1 4 5
19 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 5 5
20 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 5 5
21 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4
22 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4
23 Jay McCormack (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 4 0 4
24 Wayne Crabtree (Ford RS200) 4 0 4
25 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 4 0 4
26 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 4 0 4
27 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4
28 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 4 0 4
29 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011c) 4 0 4
30 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4
31 Stuart Waite (BMW E36 M3) 4 0 4
32 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 0 4
33 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 4 0 4
34 Tony Bennett (Caterham R300) 3 1 4
35 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 2 2 4
36 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 2 2 4
37 Bonamy Grimes (Duqueine LMP3/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 2 2 4
38 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 1 3 4
39 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 3 4
40 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 4 4
41 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 4 4
42 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 4 4
43= Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 4 4
43= Jim Benson (BMW 330ci) 0 4 4
45 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 4 4
46 Gary Thomas (Lotus 7) 0 4 4
47 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 4 4
48 Richard Marsh (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) 0 4 4
49 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 3 0 3
50 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 3 0 3

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments
British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills

Previous article

British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills

Next article

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
Load comments

About this article

Series National
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

1h
2
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

15h
3
Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

2d
4
Formula 1

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding

2h
5
General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

1d
Latest news
Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
NTNL

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

16m
Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

29m
British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills
NTNL

British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills

23h
Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Jun 3, 2021
Masters Historic headlines weekend of national action as BRC returns
NTNL

Masters Historic headlines weekend of national action as BRC returns

Jun 2, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Webb joins Romeo Ferraris for electric Pure ETCR series
WTCR

Webb joins Romeo Ferraris for electric Pure ETCR series

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021
The new national series and championships in 2021 Plus

The new national series and championships in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions

National
Feb 10, 2021
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020 Plus

The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020

It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth

National
Feb 7, 2021
How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star Plus

How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star

Few drivers in 2020 could lay claim to a season as exceptional as Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King. Beating the British Touring Car Championship's best to win Autosport's National Driver of the Year was the ideal recognition of his feat

National
Feb 1, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds
MotoGP MotoGP

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
National National

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Latest news

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
National National

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills
National National

British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.