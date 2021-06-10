Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National News

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

By:

The race line-up for this year’s Goodwood Revival meeting has been confirmed as fans are expected to be admitted to the Goodwood Circuit for the first time since September 2019.

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

The event, taking place on 17-19 September, features traditional headline races including the RAC TT Celebration for GT cars, the St Mary’s Trophy for 1950s touring cars, the Glover Trophy for Grand Prix cars and the Sussex Trophy for sports cars of the late 1950s. The St Mary’s race will, as usual, run in two parts with one race for star drivers and one for the car owners.

The Whitsun Trophy for unlimited sports cars of the mid-1960s, Richmond Trophy for front-engined F1 cars and the Brooklands Trophy for 1920s and 1930s sports cars all return.

Meanwhile, the John Whitmore Trophy will celebrate the Mini Cooper with a 45-minute, two-driver race and the Chichester Cup will include a diverse field of front-engined Formula Juniors.

The Goodwood Trophy is being re-named the Festival of Britain Trophy for this year. The race will celebrate 70 years since the original Festival of Britain on London’s South Bank and will feature Grand Prix and voiturette racing cars of the 1930s and 1940s as ERAs take on Maseratis, Alfa Romeos and Talbots.

Stirling Moss was a regular visitor to the Goodwood Revival.

Stirling Moss was a regular visitor to the Goodwood Revival.

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The Kinrara Trophy also has a new name and will be the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy when it opens the racing in the dusk on Friday evening.

Renamed in honour of Moss, who passed away in 2020 but was a prominent visitor at Goodwood over the years, the race will feature a field of Jaguar E-types, Ferrari 250 SWBs, Aston Martin DB4GTs and AC Cobras.

Closing the racing on Sunday afternoon will be the Freddie March Memorial Trophy, which pays homage to the Nine Hour races that took place at Goodwood in 1952, ‘53 and ‘55.

A Goodwood spokesperson said: “This will be the first time we’ve been back together for the Revival for two years, and as a result we’ve pulled out all the stops to make this Revival’s racing action some of the best ever.”

The Goodwood Festival of Speed meanwhile is due to take place on 8-11 July, while the Members’ Meeting is set to take place on 16-17 October.

shares
comments
Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Previous article

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings
Load comments

About this article

Series Historics , National
Author Paul Lawrence

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

1h
2
Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

15h
3
Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

2d
4
Formula 1

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding

2h
5
General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

1d
Latest news
Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
NTNL

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

19m
Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

32m
British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills
NTNL

British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills

23h
Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Jun 3, 2021
Masters Historic headlines weekend of national action as BRC returns
NTNL

Masters Historic headlines weekend of national action as BRC returns

Jun 2, 2021
More
Paul Lawrence
Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch
Historics

Tyrrell Trophy to be presented at Brands Hatch

Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019
Historics

Silverstone re-opens to spectators for first time since November 2019

Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic
National

Murray Walker's life to be celebrated at Silverstone Classic

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021
The new national series and championships in 2021 Plus

The new national series and championships in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions

National
Feb 10, 2021
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020 Plus

The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020

It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth

National
Feb 7, 2021
How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star Plus

How a Porsche King became 2020's breakout star

Few drivers in 2020 could lay claim to a season as exceptional as Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Harry King. Beating the British Touring Car Championship's best to win Autosport's National Driver of the Year was the ideal recognition of his feat

National
Feb 1, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

The biggest incidents of F1 cheating: Spygate, Crashgate and more

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi disagrees with Rosberg over "dangerous" Baku F1 pit entry

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl ‘strongly disagrees’ with inaction over yellow flag speeding

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
General General

Kart racer Corberi appeals against 15-year FIA competition ban

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
National National

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Latest news

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition
National National

Goodwood Revival announces race line-up for 2021 edition

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills
National National

British Trucks and Pickups produce thrills and spills

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Griffin roars up to second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.