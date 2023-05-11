Subscribe
Previous / Hills at the summit of early Autosport National Driver Rankings
National News

National novelties: Thundersaloon Carlton and Ligier JS2-R

Every week, there is a huge variety of cars racing in UK national events. Here are three particularly interesting machines that were in action at Thruxton

Marcus Pye
By:
auto duke carlton 1

Carlton's comeback: Duke's new steed

The Dave Cook-built Vauxhall Carlton TS6000 in which John Cleland and Vince Woodman won Thundersaloon races in 1987 and the 1988 title, is back on track with proud new owner Neil Duke.

PLUS: The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

Last raced six years ago by the late Pete Stevens – whose brother ‘Nudge’ was at Thruxton last weekend to witness the car return to action with the Classic Sports Car Club – the 5.7-litre Chevrolet V8-powered monster was recommissioned by Steve Mole but, needing wheels among a new parts inventory, arrived following only a short Brands Hatch shakedown.

Ford Anglia-BDG graduate Duke will acclimatise properly before the next month’s Special Saloons & Modsports races at Brands.

New car: Ligier JS2-R debuts

Griffiths moved from G20 to Ligier JS2-R, which made its first UK appearance

Griffiths moved from G20 to Ligier JS2-R, which made its first UK appearance

Photo by: Steve Jones

Graduating from a Ginetta G20 to a bespoke Ligier JS2-R powered by a 3.7-litre Ford Duratec V6 mated to a six-speed gearbox, gave Steve Griffiths plenty of excitement.

Honouring the DFV-engined JS2, in which Jean-Louis Lafosse/Guy Chasseuil finished second at Le Mans in 1975, Ligier has built more than 50 since 2018, for one-make series in Europe.

Read Also:

Kentishman Griffiths’ came from D&C Racing in Maranello, which ran it for Swiss Andreas Ritzi and Americans Keshav Vellodi and Michael Keller last season.

Griffiths contested the Slicks Series race at Thruxton last weekend, supported by RNR Performance Cars, and finished 11th.

Baptism of water: Woods-Dean's Corvette

The title-winning Corvette was not best suited to wet Thruxton weather

The title-winning Corvette was not best suited to wet Thruxton weather

Photo by: Steve Jones

“With a Honda Civic and the Audi in the workshop, this was the least appropriate car we could have brought in the conditions,” said Andy Woods-Dean, who with Greg Rose gave Martin Johnston’s Chevrolet Corvette Z06 its second UK outing – and CSCC debut – at Thruxton in the New Millennium set.

Raced to two Norwegian GT2 championships by Frode Alhaug, the aluminium-framed car was initially built as a Sports Car Club of America racer.

“The engine is not mapped for the wet and the 600bhp comes in with a bang, so it was all over the place,” added Rose, wide-eyed after qualifying. The intrepid duo finished ninth.

Pic of the week:

Connor Mills escaped serious injury in this dramatic roll at Brands Hatch when the Legends series joined the British Touring Car bill

Connor Mills escaped serious injury in this dramatic roll at Brands Hatch when the Legends series joined the British Touring Car bill

Photo by: Andy Mason

shares
comments

Hills at the summit of early Autosport National Driver Rankings
Marcus Pye More
Marcus Pye
‘Slim’ Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

‘Slim’ Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

Formula 1

‘Slim’ Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76 ‘Slim’ Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

Lotus F1 mechanic and Hawke cars creator David Lazenby dies aged 86

Lotus F1 mechanic and Hawke cars creator David Lazenby dies aged 86

Formula 1

Lotus F1 mechanic and Hawke cars creator David Lazenby dies aged 86 Lotus F1 mechanic and Hawke cars creator David Lazenby dies aged 86

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Latest news

WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours

LM Le Mans

WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours

MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans

MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans

MGP MotoGP
French GP

MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans

Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault"

Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault"

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault" Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault"

Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position

Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
Marcus Pye

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
Ben Anderson

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

Plus
Plus
National
Paul Lawrence

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Plus
Plus
National
James Newbold

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Plus
Plus
National
Ben Anderson

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Plus
Plus
National
Stefan Mackley

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe