National novelties: Thundersaloon Carlton and Ligier JS2-R
Every week, there is a huge variety of cars racing in UK national events. Here are three particularly interesting machines that were in action at Thruxton
Carlton's comeback: Duke's new steed
The Dave Cook-built Vauxhall Carlton TS6000 in which John Cleland and Vince Woodman won Thundersaloon races in 1987 and the 1988 title, is back on track with proud new owner Neil Duke.
PLUS: The saloons that thundered to short-lived success
Last raced six years ago by the late Pete Stevens – whose brother ‘Nudge’ was at Thruxton last weekend to witness the car return to action with the Classic Sports Car Club – the 5.7-litre Chevrolet V8-powered monster was recommissioned by Steve Mole but, needing wheels among a new parts inventory, arrived following only a short Brands Hatch shakedown.
Ford Anglia-BDG graduate Duke will acclimatise properly before the next month’s Special Saloons & Modsports races at Brands.
New car: Ligier JS2-R debuts
Griffiths moved from G20 to Ligier JS2-R, which made its first UK appearance
Photo by: Steve Jones
Graduating from a Ginetta G20 to a bespoke Ligier JS2-R powered by a 3.7-litre Ford Duratec V6 mated to a six-speed gearbox, gave Steve Griffiths plenty of excitement.
Honouring the DFV-engined JS2, in which Jean-Louis Lafosse/Guy Chasseuil finished second at Le Mans in 1975, Ligier has built more than 50 since 2018, for one-make series in Europe.
Kentishman Griffiths’ came from D&C Racing in Maranello, which ran it for Swiss Andreas Ritzi and Americans Keshav Vellodi and Michael Keller last season.
Griffiths contested the Slicks Series race at Thruxton last weekend, supported by RNR Performance Cars, and finished 11th.
Baptism of water: Woods-Dean's Corvette
The title-winning Corvette was not best suited to wet Thruxton weather
Photo by: Steve Jones
“With a Honda Civic and the Audi in the workshop, this was the least appropriate car we could have brought in the conditions,” said Andy Woods-Dean, who with Greg Rose gave Martin Johnston’s Chevrolet Corvette Z06 its second UK outing – and CSCC debut – at Thruxton in the New Millennium set.
Raced to two Norwegian GT2 championships by Frode Alhaug, the aluminium-framed car was initially built as a Sports Car Club of America racer.
“The engine is not mapped for the wet and the 600bhp comes in with a bang, so it was all over the place,” added Rose, wide-eyed after qualifying. The intrepid duo finished ninth.
Pic of the week:
Connor Mills escaped serious injury in this dramatic roll at Brands Hatch when the Legends series joined the British Touring Car bill
Photo by: Andy Mason
Latest news
WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours WEC tyre warmers ban lifted for Le Mans 24 Hours
MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans
MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans MotoGP riders set for crunch FIM stewards meeting at Le Mans
Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault"
Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault" Marquez: MotoGP penalty debacle "was not my fault"
Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position
Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position Evans: WRC Portugal victory not impossible despite road position
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm The father and son team taking GT racing by storm
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.