National News

Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return

By:

Former British Touring Car champion Tim Harvey is targeting more outings next season having scored a podium on his return to Porsche one-make competition after a decade away.

The two-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB title winner has predominantly raced historic machinery since his final Carrera Cup season in 2011 – including finishing as Classic Formula Ford runner-up two years ago – but made his return to a modern Porsche in the Sprint Challenge GB as a guest driver at Thruxton last weekend.

Harvey finished sixth in the opener in his Team Parker Racing-run 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, before taking third place in race two.

Harvey had targeted a podium finish, after a late call-up days before the meeting, and was delighted to be able to achieve this on a “special weekend”.

“It was fantastic, you get out the car and Alan Hyde [TOCA interviewer] is there with a big smile and Louise Goodman [ITV interviewer] is there with a big smile,” he told Autosport.

“I genuinely had a lump in my throat and was quite emotional.

“The TOCA package has been my life for so long – whether that’s racing or working – so to experience that elation of doing well in a race was a real pleasure.”

Photo by: Porsche

Harvey originally planned to compete in the category last year before the coronavirus pandemic struck and a sponsor pulled out.

His experience last weekend has now made him hungry to return next year.

“It has lit the fuse again and reignited my passion for it,” he said.

The Sprint Challenge GB category features on both the BTCC and British GT support bills but has attracted small grids since its launch last season.

Harvey hopes his guest outing will help raise its profile and provide a boost to the series moving forward.

“They launched the championship in a COVID year and that’s very difficult,” he added.

“The cars are fantastic and good to race for both Pros and novices – I was impressed by how wide the operating window is.”

Total Control Racing driver Theo Edgerton was crowned the champion with a round still to go after winning both races at Thruxton, his seventh and eighth victories of the campaign.

