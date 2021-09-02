Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return Next / TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup
National News

Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022

By:

The C1 Racing Club will join forces with the British Racing & Sports Car Club next year for its second season under the ownership of Robin Welsh.

Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022

The popular endurance series for Citroen C1s was created in 2017 under the British Automobile Racing Club’s wing and enjoyed instant success, a highlight being 99 cars attracted to a 24-hour race at Silverstone in 2019.

Following the death of one of the former series bosses, Meyrick Cox, over the winter, Welsh and his RAW Motorsport operation took control for this year.

Welsh has worked alongside BRSCC chief operating officer Paul McErlean in other categories in the past, contributing to the change in organising club.

“I’d like to thank everyone at BARC for the support and assistance given to me since I took ownership of the C1 Racing Club, and also for their commitment to the previous owners,” said Welsh.

“Paul McErlean has been a friend for many years, and I’ve also worked closely with Greg Graham [BRSCC’s head of formula development] too.

“However, aside from these relationships, I’ve been greatly impressed by the way the BRSCC have developed over the past few years, and I’m confident that they can assist me in giving C1 Club members the best levels of support and service going forward.”

McErlean added: “I’m delighted Robin has made this decision, and the main task is to get engagement up to build the product back to a 90-car Silverstone 24-hour race.

“We will wrap a team around Robin to work on customer experience and publicity.”

 

The BRSCC already runs the CityCar Cup, another popular series that features a more track-focused version of the C1 - alongside Peugeot 107s and Toyota Aygos.

But this championship's format is based around much shorter sprint races and McErlean therefore believes the two series will “complement each other”.

Read Also:

BARC CEO Ben Taylor says he can “entirely understand” why Welsh has taken the decision to join the BRSCC and says his own club is now assessing running a new series to replace it.

“We’re disappointed after all that time and effort we put in in the first place – the success was great for everybody,” said Taylor.

“We’re now considering our options and have had some interesting conversations. There’s a big market for these one-litre cars.”

shares
comments
Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return

Previous article

Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return

Next article

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

1 h
2
Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

1 h
3
Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more

17 h
4
Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

15 h
5
Formula 1

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

1 h
Latest news
TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup
NTNL

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup

25m
Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022
NTNL

Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022

1 h
Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return
NTNL

Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return

17 h
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus
NTNL

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

Aug 27, 2021
Button to make historic debut at Goodwood
NTNL

Button to make historic debut at Goodwood

Aug 27, 2021
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return
National

Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus
National

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

Button to make historic debut at Goodwood
National

Button to make historic debut at Goodwood

Trending Today

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes F1 team could be "more heated" if Russell joins

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kimi Raikkonen’s top 10 F1 races ranked: Japanese GP, Belgian GP and more

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon keeps SRT MotoGP seat for Aragon GP, McPhee gets Moto2 debut

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too

National
Aug 27, 2021
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change

National
Aug 11, 2021
The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Thousands of Jaguar E-Types were produced over the years, but 60 years on from its birth, none can quite match the mighty machine that was campaigned with great success in club racing by Malcolm Hamilton

National
Aug 9, 2021
The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster Plus

The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster

Mercedes engineer James Wingfield is used to data in his F1 day job, but the Caterham racer shows how grassroots club drivers can also benefit from the tool

National
Aug 1, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021

Latest news

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup
National National

TOCA supports in action at Thruxton as historics hit the track for Gold Cup

Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022
National National

Popular C1 series to move to the BRSCC for 2022

Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return
National National

Harvey targets more outings after podium on Porsche one-make return

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus
National National

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.