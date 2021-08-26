Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National News

BTCC champion Harvey to make modern racing comeback in Porsche at Thruxton

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

British Touring Car Championship commentator and 1992 series champion Tim Harvey will make a contemporary racing comeback in the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB series at Thruxton this weekend.

BTCC champion Harvey to make modern racing comeback in Porsche at Thruxton

Harvey, 59, raced one-make Porsches with great success following the conclusion of his BTCC career in 2002, winning Carrera Cup GB titles in 2008 and 2010.

Despite not racing in the championship since 2011, he remains its most successful driver in terms of outright victories (36) and has the most overall podium finishes (108).

Harvey has limited his racing appearances to historic competition since claiming two podiums in the 2012 British GT championship in a Trackspeed Porsche, and finished second in the 2019 historic Formula Ford 1600 championship.

He will now return to Porsches for the first time in a decade at the BTCC-supporting Thruxton meeting, after agreeing a guest driver deal with prominent Porsche outfit Team Parker Racing.

All drivers race the 425 horsepower 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

"I'm 60 years old in three months and a proud grandfather nowadays, but I'm as excited as a teenager looking forward to their first race!" said Harvey.

"I can't thank Porsche enough for this opportunity as I've wanted to race in Sprint Challenge GB since it was first announced and I tried the car briefly at the Silverstone taster day in 2019.

Tim Harvey (GBR) Motorbase Porsche Carrera Cup, Donington, 2011

Tim Harvey (GBR) Motorbase Porsche Carrera Cup, Donington, 2011

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

"I may only have raced historic cars for the last few years, but I spend many days behind the wheel of a Porsche either on trackdays or driving my own cars, so my passion for driving and Porsche in particular is immense.

"Hopefully old age and experience and a love for the Thruxton circuit will see me competitive over the weekend and I can't wait to sit in the car for testing on Friday!"

Porsche Motorsport GB assistant manager Ian Fletcher commented: "We're delighted to welcome Tim Harvey back to the Porsche family this weekend.

"Tim has made no secret of his desire to return to Porsche one-make racing since the inception of Porsche Visit Cayman Islands Sprint Challenge GB in 2020 and we‘re confident that he’ll thoroughly enjoy the experience.

"It’s a great opportunity for our drivers to benchmark themselves against such an established name."

Theo Edgerton (TCR) currently leads the standings on 83 points, having won six races this season, with Redline Racing rival Jack Bartholomew on 61 points his closest challenger.

shares
comments
Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Previous article

Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

3 h
2
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

4 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

2 h
4
MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap

1 h
5
MotoGP

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

4 h
Latest news
BTCC champion Harvey to make modern racing comeback in Porsche at Thruxton
NTNL

BTCC champion Harvey to make modern racing comeback in Porsche at Thruxton

20m
Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

3 h
Mini thrills at Brands Hatch, while VSCC puts on a show at Mallory Park
NTNL

Mini thrills at Brands Hatch, while VSCC puts on a show at Mallory Park

6 h
Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Aug 19, 2021
Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone
NTNL

Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone

Aug 18, 2021
More
James Newbold
What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor
Formula 1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

Trending Today

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Racing F1 cars at Le Mans "could be fun" with track changes

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap
MotoGP MotoGP

Moto3 star rookie Acosta set for 2024 MotoGP leap

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

Verstappen: Hamilton's title fight experience won't be critical in championship
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton's title fight experience won't be critical in championship

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new gearbox casing helped boost its F1 aero

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change

National
Aug 11, 2021
The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Thousands of Jaguar E-Types were produced over the years, but 60 years on from its birth, none can quite match the mighty machine that was campaigned with great success in club racing by Malcolm Hamilton

National
Aug 9, 2021
The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster Plus

The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster

Mercedes engineer James Wingfield is used to data in his F1 day job, but the Caterham racer shows how grassroots club drivers can also benefit from the tool

National
Aug 1, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021

Latest news

BTCC champion Harvey to make modern racing comeback in Porsche at Thruxton
National National

BTCC champion Harvey to make modern racing comeback in Porsche at Thruxton

Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Mini thrills at Brands Hatch, while VSCC puts on a show at Mallory Park
National National

Mini thrills at Brands Hatch, while VSCC puts on a show at Mallory Park

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.