Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win

The Citroen C1 driver suffered his first defeats of the season in the previous round at Oulton Park, but returned to winning ways at Croft as he picked up his 10th and 11th triumphs of 2021.

Grindrod's rise up the leaderboard was the only change in the top 10 on what was an unusually quiet weekend of national motorsport.

But another Croft double winner who gained a host of places was Lewis Thompson.

He missed the opening event of the Caterham 310R season to concentrate on his A Levels but, since then, he has been dominant and took his tally to 10 in North Yorkshire, allowing him to jump up 18 places to 12th.

Elsewhere, the BMW Car Club Racing victories were shared between Brad Sheehan and Niall Bradley at Oulton Park, enabling both to move up the winners' table.

Sheehan's triumph was his ninth of 2021, taking from 28th to 19th, while Bradley's total is now eight and he leapt from joint 38th to 30th.

Another BMW racer to add further wins over the weekend was David Drinkwater.

His latest two class successes in the 750 Motor Club's Hot Hatch category in his Compact enabled him to surge from 49th to 25th.

Also taking two more wins was reigning Porsche Club champion Simon Clark - his double at the Brands Hatch Festival of Porsche event putting him in a strong position to defend his title, as well as moving him to 27th in the rankings.

The final mover was Ben Pearson, who twice topped his division in the BMW Car Club series at Oulton in his E46 330Ci, to move from outside the top 50 into 39th spot.

Other drivers missed out on the chance to improve their position, most notably Alistair Camp. The Honda Civic driver remains fourth after taking a best result of second in Hot Hatch.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17 2 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 3 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12 4 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 11 0 11 5 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 11 0 11 6 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 8 3 11 7 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11 8 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 9 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 10 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 11 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10 12 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 10 0 10 13 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10 14 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 9 1 10 15 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 8 2 10 16 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 8 2 10 17 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 8 2 10 18 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 9 0 9 19 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9 20 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 9 0 9 21 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 9 0 9 22 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 5 4 9 23 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 2 7 9 24 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 9 9 25 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9 26 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8 27= Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 27= Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8 29 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 8 0 8 30 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 31 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8 32 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 33 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8 34 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 8 0 8 35 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 8 0 8 36 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 8 0 8 37 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 5 3 8 38 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8 39 Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 8 8 40 Ben Stiles (Van Diemen RF82) 0 8 8 41 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 42 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 7 0 7 43 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7 44 Adam Smalley (Ginetta G55 GT4) 7 0 7 45 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 0 7 46 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7 47 Robert Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 48 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 6 1 7 49 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 3 4 7 50 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S/Honda Civic Type R) 1 6 7 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.