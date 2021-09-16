Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win Next / Burns/Burton seal British GT4 title as O'Sullivan waits to be crowned in GB3
National News

Cullen's latest strikes send him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Another two Irish Stryker victories not only helped Michael Cullen clinch the championship but have also moved him up to second in the Autosport National Driver Rankings.

Cullen's latest strikes send him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Cullen has been the class of the field this season and extended his unbeaten run with another two wins at Mondello Park last weekend - although he did face a stern threat from Jonathan Taylor in the opener.

Add in his victories in the Fiesta ST category, as well as a class triumph in a Lotus Cortina, and it means he has registered 13 triumphs so far in 2021, now putting him only four behind runaway table-topper Cam Jackson, as he's moved from sixth to second in the rankings.

Cullen was not the only unbeaten champion on the march, as BCV8 dominator Ollie Neaves also registered two more wins at Snetterton - despite falling behind Neil Fowler briefly at the start of race one.

Those latest wins mean Neaves has jumped up from 11th to fourth on the leaderboard - one victory behind Cullen.

Other drivers to improve in the top 10 included Caterham ace Harry Senior, who took an overall and a SigMax class victory at Pembrey - as car racing returned to the venue for the first time in almost two years last weekend.

Those successes mean he has surged up from 15th to sixth - and had he been able to defeat Stephen Clark for the overall win in race two, Senior would have improved by a further place.

Completing the drivers on the march in the top 10 was Ben Short, another driver to be crowned champion early.

 

He took one win at Brands Hatch to secure the MX-5 Cup title - for Mk1 versions of the sportscar - but came inches away from adding another and moving up more than the one place he gained to take seventh.

Further back, Michael Winkworth registered another Mini Se7en S Class win at Pembrey to jump six places to 18th.

Sam Kirkpatrick had already clinched the MG Trophy championship ahead of the weekend, so was able to focus on his historic racing at Snetterton and took a double Equipe GTS win in his family MGB to gain 21 places to move to 22nd.

Another driver in impressive form over the weekend was Alex Walker, the Kevin Mills driver twice taking National Formula Ford 1600 glory as the series featured on the British GT support bill at Oulton Park.

Those wins mean he has moved from outside the top 50 into 36th spot in the rankings.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17
2 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Lotus Cortina) 10 3 13
3 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 12 0 12
4 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 12 0 12
5 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 2 12
6 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 9 3 12
7 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 11 0 11
8 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 11 0 11
9 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 11 0 11
10 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 6 5 11
11 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
12 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
13 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 10 0 10
14 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10
15 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 9 1 10
16 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 8 2 10
17 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 8 2 10
18 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 10 10
19 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 9 0 9
20 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 9 0 9
21 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 9 0 9
22 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190/MGB) 9 0 9
23 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 9 0 9
24 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 2 7 9
25 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 2 7 9
26 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 9 9
27 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8
28= Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8
28= Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8
30 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 8 0 8
31 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
32 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 8 0 8
33 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8
34 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 8 0 8
35 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 8 0 8
36 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 8 0 8
37 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 8 0 8
38 Jim Larkham (Radical PR06) 8 0 8
39 Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 7 1 8
40 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 5 3 8
41 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8
42 Ben Pearson (BMW E46 330Ci) 0 8 8
43 Ben Stiles (Van Diemen RF82) 0 8 8
44 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7
45 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 7 0 7
46 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 7 0 7
47 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 7 0 7
48 Adam Smalley (Ginetta G55 GT4) 7 0 7
49 Alex Cursley (Hyundai Coupe) 7 0 7
50 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 0 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments

Related video

Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win

Previous article

Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win

Next article

Burns/Burton seal British GT4 title as O'Sullivan waits to be crowned in GB3

Burns/Burton seal British GT4 title as O'Sullivan waits to be crowned in GB3
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

2 d
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

5 h
3
Formula 1

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes

1 h
4
MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

2 h
5
Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

2 h
Latest news
Burns/Burton seal British GT4 title as O'Sullivan waits to be crowned in GB3
NTNL

Burns/Burton seal British GT4 title as O'Sullivan waits to be crowned in GB3

1 h
Cullen's latest strikes send him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Cullen's latest strikes send him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

2 h
Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win
NTNL

Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win

Sep 9, 2021
Ten Le Mans winners among star-studded grid for Goodwood Revival Mini race
Goodwood Revival

Ten Le Mans winners among star-studded grid for Goodwood Revival Mini race

Sep 8, 2021
New entry-level GB4 Championship to be launched in 2022
NTNL

New entry-level GB4 Championship to be launched in 2022

Sep 7, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme
BTCC

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme

Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win
National

Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen and Hamilton "both did what they should do" in clash

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon yet to find out what ‘very strict’ clauses cover to protect Mercedes

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces Morbidelli, Dovizioso's MotoGP deals

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue Plus

The 17 penalties that led to a bizarre timetable issue

OPINION: An unprecedented 17 alleged cases of gaining an advantage at Thruxton’s Club chicane in Ginetta Junior made for a set of truly baffling events, and poses further questions about the consistency of penalties in such situations

National
Sep 2, 2021
The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms Plus

The question marks resulting from national racing's rediscovered freedoms

OPINION: When government restrictions relaxed last month, so too did rules surrounding how club events operate, leading to a range of views on the best way forward. Beyond scrutineering, there's also the matter of in-person driver briefings and trainee marshal involvement to consider too

National
Aug 27, 2021
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change

National
Aug 11, 2021
The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Thousands of Jaguar E-Types were produced over the years, but 60 years on from its birth, none can quite match the mighty machine that was campaigned with great success in club racing by Malcolm Hamilton

National
Aug 9, 2021
The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster Plus

The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster

Mercedes engineer James Wingfield is used to data in his F1 day job, but the Caterham racer shows how grassroots club drivers can also benefit from the tool

National
Aug 1, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Burns/Burton seal British GT4 title as O'Sullivan waits to be crowned in GB3
National National

Burns/Burton seal British GT4 title as O'Sullivan waits to be crowned in GB3

Cullen's latest strikes send him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Cullen's latest strikes send him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win
National National

Grindrod grabs fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings after another double win

Ten Le Mans winners among star-studded grid for Goodwood Revival Mini race
Goodwood Revival Goodwood Revival

Ten Le Mans winners among star-studded grid for Goodwood Revival Mini race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.