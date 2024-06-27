All Series
National

Grange, Short and Lulham close on Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings lead

The battle to top the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings has intensified as Piers Grange, Ben Short and Chris Lulham have all closed on leader Dan Brown.

Marcus Simmons Stephen Lickorish
Upd:
20-DLP76391 (1)

Grange remains in third place despite achieving two victories last weekend, but has now joined Brown and Stewart Black on taking 10 wins so far this year.

The Ford Escort Mk2 pilot took two class successes in Modified Fords at Donington Park, but the fact these were not outright victories means he stays in third.

The chasing pack have also closed the gap with Short and Lulham up to fourth and fifth positions, respectively, having moved on to eight wins.

Short secured another hat-trick in the 750 Motor Club's MX-5 Cup at Snetterton, which means he climbs 14 spaces in the rankings.

Lulham, meanwhile, continued his rich vein of Radical Cup UK form at Oulton Park with another clean sweep boosting him 19 spots on the leaderboard.

INSIGHT: How Verstappen's sim team-mate has found real-life racing success

There are plenty of other changes further back inside the top 10 as well, including two drivers who enjoyed success at Kirkistown.

Samuel Harrison

Samuel Harrison

Photo by: Steve Jones

Mini racer Peter Bennett was twice triumphant to climb from 27th to seventh, while Jason Smyth bagged just the one Formula Ford 1600 victory on this occasion to move from 11th to eighth.

Rounding out the top-10 improvers is Dave Cockell, who won both of those Donington Modified Ford races outright in his Escort Cosworth to leap up 36 places into 10th.

Further back, another British Touring Car Championship victory for Jake Hill, at Oulton, may have given him the points lead but it has also boosted his position in the rankings. He is now 15th, having previously been 21st.

Hill is one place ahead of double Thruxton Historic Formula Ford 2000 conqueror Samuel Harrison, who topped Autosport's winners' table in 2022 and is continuing to enjoy success in another different historic single-seater category this year. Harrison's latest wins move him from outside the top 50.

Completing the drivers to make gains in the top half of the table this week is Stuart Bliss. He topped both of the Donington CityCar Cup contests in his Toyota Aygo so is another new driver to join the table this week and is 22nd.

For more information about the range of insurance policies that Ryan offers, please head to ryanmi.com.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 10 0 10
2 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 10 0 10
3 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 5 10
4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8
5 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 8 0 8
6 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 7 0 7
7 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7
8 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 7 0 7
9 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 7 7
10 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6
11 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6
12 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
13 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6
14 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 6 0 6
15 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/TVR Griffith) 6 0 6
16 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 6 0 6
17 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
18 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
19 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 6 0 6
20 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 5 1 6
21 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 2 6
22 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 5 0 5
23 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 5 0 5
24 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
25= Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 5 0 5
25= Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3/Toyota MR2 Mk2) 5 0 5
27 Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5
28 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 5 0 5
29 Shay Kavanagh (Honda Civic) 5 0 5
30 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 5 0 5
31 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5
32 James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
33= Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI) 5 0 5
33= Mike Jenvey (Jenvey Gunn) 5 0 5
35 Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10) 5 0 5
36 David Bartholomew (PRS 1b) 5 0 5
37 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5
38 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 5 0 5
39 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 5 0 5
40 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 5 0 5
41 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 4 1 5
42 Chris Bialan (Cupra Gen 1) 4 1 5
43 Peter Drennan (Global GT Light) 4 1 5
44 Jacob Hodgkiss (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 3 5
45 Josh Files (Honda Civic EP3) 2 3 5
46 Rob Cull (TVR Grantura MkIII) 2 3 5
47 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 3 5
48 Andy Gosling (Van Diemen RF79) 1 4 5
49 Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02) 1 4 5
50 Olly Samways (Mighty Mini) 0 5 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Marcus Simmons
