Waite on the rise in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

BMW M3 racer Stuart Waite has closed to within one win of the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings summit after a quadruple success last weekend.

Waite topped the Classic Touring Car Racing Club's Pre-'93 Touring Car division in all four of its races at the Super Touring Power event at Brands Hatch to storm 43 places up Autosport's winners' table and into fourth.

He has now achieved nine victories this year, meaning he is just one behind current rankings leader Dan Brown.

British Touring Car star Jake Hill proved his prowess in slightly older tin-top machinery at Brands as he also bagged two victories in an ex-Laurent Aiello Nissan Primera in the headline Super Tourers races.

However, Hill missed out on the chance of repeating his quartet of triumphs from last year as the car's owner Richard Wheeler withdrew his fleet of machines from Sunday's action. Hill therefore was unable to potentially match Brown's 10 wins at the top of the table and has to settle for a rise from 15th to sixth.

Another rankings frontrunner who missed out at Brands was Piers Grange. He did twice win his Pre-'66 Touring Car class in a Ford Mustang but there were not the required six starters for those successes to count and he therefore remains third in the table.

But another driver who did improve inside the top 10 is Jack Parker, who bagged his seventh Legends win of the year at Donington Park to climb four spots into eighth.

Just outside of the top 10 is Richard Neary after he enjoyed further GT Cup glory in his Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Oulton Park to leap from 17th to 11th.

Mckenzie Douglass took a hat-trick in Ginetta GT Championship Photo by: JEP

Elsewhere, Mckenzie Douglass was also on course for a quadruple success, this time in the Ginetta GT Championship at the Anglesey G Fest event, but a false-start penalty meant he had to settle for just the three wins. Nevertheless, he still surges from outside the top 50 and into 13th.

He is just ahead of two more drivers who added to their tallies at Brands. TCR UK frontrunner Adam Shepherd scored a Pre-'03 Touring Car win in a Honda Integra to move from 21st to 14th.

One place behind Shepherd is Ford Escort Mk1 pilot Stephen Primett, who bagged three Pre-'83 Touring Car victories over the weekend to move up from outside of the top 50.

Rounding out the improvers inside the top half of the table are Legends racer Will Gibson - who also took one win at Donington to move from 24th to 19th - and Focus Cup ace Lewis Clark, who topped both Oulton Park bouts to re-enter the leaderboard in 23rd.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 10 0 10 2 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 10 0 10 3 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2) 5 5 10 4 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 7 9 5 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 6 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith) 8 0 8 7 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 8 0 8 8 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 9 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 7 0 7 10 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 11 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7 12 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 7 0 7 13 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 7 0 7 14 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 3 7 15 Stephen Primett (Ford Escort Mk1) 3 4 7 16 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 7 7 17 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6 18 George Line (Dallara F308) 6 0 6 19 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 20 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 6 0 6 21 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 6 0 6 22 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 6 0 6 23 Lewis Clark (Ford Focus Zetec S) 6 0 6 24 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 25 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 6 0 6 26 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 5 1 6 27 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 5 0 5 28 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Mini Se7en/Ford Mustang) 5 0 5 29= Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 5 0 5 29= Paul Cook (BMW E46 M3/Toyota MR2 Mk2) 5 0 5 31 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 5 0 5 32 Ethan Jeff-Hall (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 33 Thomas Langford (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 34 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 5 0 5 35 Shay Kavanagh (Honda Civic) 5 0 5 36 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 5 0 5 37 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5 38 Clive Wood (Mallock U2 Mk23) 5 0 5 39 Mike Taylor (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 40 James Nicholas (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 41= Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI) 5 0 5 41= Mike Jenvey (Jenvey Gunn) 5 0 5 43 Alex Wilson (Cooper Mk10) 5 0 5 44 David Bartholomew (PRS 1b) 5 0 5 45 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5 46 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 5 0 5 47 Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 5 0 5 48 Henry Riley (Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk5) 5 0 5 49 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 5 0 5 50 Keith Hogg (Sheane FS01) 5 0 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.