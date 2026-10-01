Ginetta GT king Antrobus moves to top of Autosport National Rankings

Newly crowned Ginetta GT champion William Antrobus is the latest name to top the Autosport National Rankings as it moves into the run-in to the end of the season.

The teenaged ex-karter won the first two races of the Ginetta GT season finale at Brands Hatch, clinching the title and moving himself onto 16 victories for the campaign.

That means he has deposed Callum Grant, whose tally of 15 victories in various historic single-seaters had put him top of the Rankings in recent weeks.

Antrobus missed the last Ginetta race at Brands but he does have further scope to build up his cushion at the top of the table. He has also been competing in the Mazda MX-5 SuperCup, and that series does have another round remaining.

The Autosport National Rankings is a table to illustrate the drivers who have won the most car races across the season in the UK and Ireland, with each victory counting equally.

The Ginetta GT Championship in which Antrobus competes usually shares its grid with the lesser-modified G56 machinery from the ‘feeder’ Ginetta GT Academy. This has been dominated by Luis Beilicke, and the German’s two class wins from three races at Brands mean he has equalled Grant’s total of 15 to move up two positions to third in the Rankings.

Craig Ewing Photo by: Jimmy Graham

Just behind Beilicke is Craig Ewing, whose success in the Kirkistown-based Modi-5 Cup for MX-5s brought him two more victories at the weekend. He is up four places to fourth in the table.

Chris Needham had been the form man of late in the Legends series, and briefly topped the Rankings. But he could not add any wins from the six races held at Donington Park last weekend. Instead, it was Aaron Cooke on form with four victories – one week after making a class-winning debut with a GT4 McLaren Artura in the GT Cup. Cooke has now leapt 21 positions up the Rankings to seventh – one place behind Needham.

Also in action at Donington was the Porsche Club series, where Jake McAleer’s double win with his 997S moved him up 11 spots to 13th. In the sister Boxster Cup, Ethan Hall took a brace of successes to rise 21 places to 22nd.

In between those Porsche aces, Ash Sutton’s British Touring Car Championship title-clinching victory at Silverstone shifts him up four positions to 19th in the Rankings.

The other upwards mover in the upper half of the top 50 is Jaguar Championship man-to-beat Jack Robinson, whose one win from two races on the series’ trip north of the border to Knockhill moves him up six to 23rd.

Autosport National Driver Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall Class Total 1 William Antrobus (Ginetta G56 GTP8/Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 15 1 16 2 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Merlyn Mk5/7/Van Diemen/March 79B/Brabham BT21B) 15 0 15 3 Luis Beilicke (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 12 15 4 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 13 1 14 5 Connor Kay (Lotus Elan 26R/MG Midget/TVR Tuscan) 9 5 14 6 Chris Needham (Legends Ford Coupe) 13 0 13 7 Aaron Cooke (Legends Ford Coupe/McLaren Artura GT4) 11 2 13 8 Dara McInerney (Ford Fiesta Zetec S) 12 0 12 9 Ollie Smith (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12 10 Lewis Barker (Honda Civic Type R) 10 2 12 11 George Line (Dallara F308) 11 0 11 12 Oli Willmott (Mini Cooper S) 11 0 11 13 Jake McAleer (Porsche 997S) 11 0 11 14 Dan Polley (WEV Vee) 11 0 11 15 Bob Barron (Honda Civic EG) 11 0 11 16 Aaron Thompson (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11 17 Michael Saunders (TVR Tuscan Challenge) 9 2 11 18 Richard Jepp (Peugeot 108/Mini Cooper) 10 0 10 19 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus Titanium) 10 0 10 20 Matt Higginson (Jedi Mk6/7) 10 0 10 21 Gilbert Yates (Ferrari 296 Challenge/McLaren 720S GT3 Evo) 10 0 10 22 Ethan Hall (Porsche Boxster S 986) 8 2 10 23 Jack Robinson (Jaguar XK8/Jaguar XJR6) 8 2 10 24 Brian Caudwell (Shelby American Cobra/TVR Grantura) 8 2 10 25 Peter Keen (BMW 116i) 3 7 10 26 Jack Ashton (Rover Metro 100) 2 8 10 27 Jordan Pimley (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 28 Eddie Mawer (Locost 7 Ma7da) 9 0 9 29 Luke Cooper (Swift SC20/Swift SC92F) 9 0 9 30 Jim Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9 31 Paul Cook (BMW M3 E46) 8 1 9 32 Anton Landon (Cyana Mk2/Fisher Fury) 6 3 9 33 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 4 9 34 Chris Roberts (BMW M4) 4 5 9 35 Jacob Heap (Mini Cooper) 0 9 9 36 Adam Morrison (Mini Cooper S) 0 9 9 37 Matthew Highcock (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 38 Alistair May (Citroen C1) 8 0 8 39 Lewis Goff (Ginetta G40 Junior Evo) 8 0 8 40 Brian Thornton (Caterham 7 270R) 8 0 8 41 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 8 0 8 42= Warren Allen (Porsche Cayman S) 8 0 8 42= Ali Topley (Ford Focus Cup ST300) 8 0 8 44 Ben Glasswell (Reynard SF77) 8 0 8 45 Josh Rogers (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport) 8 0 8 46 Callum Voisin (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup) 8 0 8 47 Simon Hill (Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk5) 8 0 8 48 Rod Birley (Ford Escort WRC/BMW E36) 7 1 8 49 Daniel Robinson (Ford Fiesta ST150) 6 2 8 50 Piers Grange (Ford Falcon/Ford Escort Mk2) 6 2 8

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes).

Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.