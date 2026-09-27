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Race report
BTCC Silverstone (National Circuit)

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram victorious in wet finale

Tom Ingram boosted his charge for the BTCC runner-up spot with victory in the wet final race at Silverstone

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Published:
Ingram-R3A_6330.JPG

Photo by: JEP

Outgoing British Touring Car Championship title holder Tom Ingram pepped up his charge for 2026 series runner-up with victory in a wet Silverstone finale.

Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback had been drawn on the reversed-grid front row and had the full complement of 14 laps of TOCA Turbo Boost, so he was always a favourite for honours. But the deterioration in weather conditions suddenly factored in Ash Sutton, winner of a fifth BTCC title earlier in the day, despite his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium’s starting position of ninth and just four laps of TTB.

The task for Ingram looked harder at the start, when poleman Aiden Moffat and Aron Taylor-Smith beat him away from the start and Dan Rowbottom then demoted him at Becketts.

Ingram’s fightback began on the second lap. Rowbottom’s CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon had demoted Taylor-Smith’s Speedworks Motorsport-run at Luffield for the lead on the opening tour, and next time around Moffat’s Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon dived inside the Irishman for second at Brooklands. Ingram then went around the outside of Taylor-Smith at Luffield to move up to third.

Rowbottom led the first five laps, before Moffat repassed him at Brooklands. Ingram was next to pass the Mercedes, the duo running side by side for three corners before the Hyundai swept around the outside at the high-speed Copse Corner.

Photo by: JEP

At half-distance, Ingram repeated that move beautifully to wrest the lead from Moffat to take an advantage he never lost.

Sutton was following Ingram up the order, and soon he also passed Moffat. But he was having to save his TTB and, by the time he was on parity with Ingram, the gap was out to around five seconds with just three laps remaining.

Gordon Shedden was another on a charge, passing team-mate Taylor-Smith and then moving onto the tail of Moffat. But Shedden’s bid at Becketts with six laps remaining sent the Toyota wide. The Scottish veteran clambered back onto the circuit and quickly repassed Taylor-Smith, but could not quite catch Moffat by the finish.

As Taylor-Smith fell down the order to eighth, Dan Cammish rose to fifth in his Alliance Ford, while Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai) just held off Josh Cook (Speedworks Toyota) for sixth. Completing the top 10 were the CPRL Mercs of Rowbottom and Adam Morgan, who faded as the race wore on.

Read Also:

BTCC Silverstone - Race 3 results

RACE3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 22

23'26.055

   92.40   20
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 22

+4.123

23'30.178

 4.123 92.13   17
3 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 22

+11.312

23'37.367

 7.189 91.66   15
4 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 22

+11.621

23'37.676

 0.309 91.64   13
5 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 22

+14.150

23'40.205

 2.529 91.48   11
6 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 22

+15.907

23'41.962

 1.757 91.36   10
7 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 22

+15.994

23'42.049

 0.087 91.36   9
8 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 22

+16.712

23'42.767

 0.718 91.31   8
9 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 22

+18.632

23'44.687

 1.920 91.19   7
10 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 22

+20.228

23'46.283

 1.596 91.09   6
11
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 22

+21.204

23'47.259

 0.976 91.03   5
12
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 22

+23.883

23'49.938

 2.679 90.86   4
13 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 22

+24.824

23'50.879

 0.941 90.80   3
14 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 22

+25.654

23'51.709

 0.830 90.74   2
15
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 22

+27.143

23'53.198

 1.489 90.65   1
16 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 22

+28.363

23'54.418

 1.220 90.57    
17
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 22

+30.692

23'56.747

 2.329 90.42    
18
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 22

+32.084

23'58.139

 1.392 90.34    
19
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 22

+34.040

24'00.095

 1.956 90.21    
20
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 22

+34.421

24'00.476

 0.381 90.19    
21
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 22

+34.488

24'00.543

 0.067 90.19    
22
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 22

+40.605

24'06.660

 6.117 89.81    
View full results

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