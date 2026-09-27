BTCC Silverstone: Ingram victorious in wet finale
Tom Ingram boosted his charge for the BTCC runner-up spot with victory in the wet final race at Silverstone
Photo by: JEP
Outgoing British Touring Car Championship title holder Tom Ingram pepped up his charge for 2026 series runner-up with victory in a wet Silverstone finale.
Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback had been drawn on the reversed-grid front row and had the full complement of 14 laps of TOCA Turbo Boost, so he was always a favourite for honours. But the deterioration in weather conditions suddenly factored in Ash Sutton, winner of a fifth BTCC title earlier in the day, despite his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium’s starting position of ninth and just four laps of TTB.
The task for Ingram looked harder at the start, when poleman Aiden Moffat and Aron Taylor-Smith beat him away from the start and Dan Rowbottom then demoted him at Becketts.
Ingram’s fightback began on the second lap. Rowbottom’s CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon had demoted Taylor-Smith’s Speedworks Motorsport-run at Luffield for the lead on the opening tour, and next time around Moffat’s Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon dived inside the Irishman for second at Brooklands. Ingram then went around the outside of Taylor-Smith at Luffield to move up to third.
Rowbottom led the first five laps, before Moffat repassed him at Brooklands. Ingram was next to pass the Mercedes, the duo running side by side for three corners before the Hyundai swept around the outside at the high-speed Copse Corner.
Photo by: JEP
At half-distance, Ingram repeated that move beautifully to wrest the lead from Moffat to take an advantage he never lost.
Sutton was following Ingram up the order, and soon he also passed Moffat. But he was having to save his TTB and, by the time he was on parity with Ingram, the gap was out to around five seconds with just three laps remaining.
Gordon Shedden was another on a charge, passing team-mate Taylor-Smith and then moving onto the tail of Moffat. But Shedden’s bid at Becketts with six laps remaining sent the Toyota wide. The Scottish veteran clambered back onto the circuit and quickly repassed Taylor-Smith, but could not quite catch Moffat by the finish.
As Taylor-Smith fell down the order to eighth, Dan Cammish rose to fifth in his Alliance Ford, while Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai) just held off Josh Cook (Speedworks Toyota) for sixth. Completing the top 10 were the CPRL Mercs of Rowbottom and Adam Morgan, who faded as the race wore on.
BTCC Silverstone - Race 3 results
RACE3
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|T. Ingram Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|22
|
23'26.055
|92.40
|20
|2
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus Titanium
|22
|
+4.123
23'30.178
|4.123
|92.13
|17
|3
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
|Audi A3 Saloon
|22
|
+11.312
23'37.367
|7.189
|91.66
|15
|4
|G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|22
|
+11.621
23'37.676
|0.309
|91.64
|13
|5
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus Titanium
|22
|
+14.150
23'40.205
|2.529
|91.48
|11
|6
|T. Chilton Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|22
|
+15.907
23'41.962
|1.757
|91.36
|10
|7
|J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|22
|
+15.994
23'42.049
|0.087
|91.36
|9
|8
|A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|22
|
+16.712
23'42.767
|0.718
|91.31
|8
|9
|D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing
|Mercedes A35 Saloon
|22
|
+18.632
23'44.687
|1.920
|91.19
|7
|10
|A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing
|Mercedes A35 Saloon
|22
|
+20.228
23'46.283
|1.596
|91.09
|6
|11
|
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
|BMW 330i M Sport
|22
|
+21.204
23'47.259
|0.976
|91.03
|5
|12
|
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
|BMW 330i M Sport
|22
|
+23.883
23'49.938
|2.679
|90.86
|4
|13
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus Titanium
|22
|
+24.824
23'50.879
|0.941
|90.80
|3
|14
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|22
|
+25.654
23'51.709
|0.830
|90.74
|2
|15
|
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
|BMW 330i M Sport
|22
|
+27.143
23'53.198
|1.489
|90.65
|1
|16
|D. Lloyd Restart Racing
|Hyundai i30N
|22
|
+28.363
23'54.418
|1.220
|90.57
|17
|
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
|Audi A3 Saloon
|22
|
+30.692
23'56.747
|2.329
|90.42
|18
|
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|22
|
+32.084
23'58.139
|1.392
|90.34
|19
|
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
|Audi A3 Saloon
|22
|
+34.040
24'00.095
|1.956
|90.21
|20
|
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
|Hyundai i30N
|22
|
+34.421
24'00.476
|0.381
|90.19
|21
|
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus Titanium
|22
|
+34.488
24'00.543
|0.067
|90.19
|22
|
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
|Audi A3 Saloon
|22
|
+40.605
24'06.660
|6.117
|89.81
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram victorious in wet finale
British GT Brands Hatch: Orange/Clutton take shock title as Collard spins
BTCC Silverstone: Record-breaker Sutton wins fifth title in style
Alpine condemns abuse again following Colapinto's Azerbaijan GP crash
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments