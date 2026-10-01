Ford set for WRC factory return with M-Sport in 2028

Ford will return to the World Rally Championship as a fully-fledged manufacturer in 2028 and will commit to building an all-new car to contest the 2029 campaign.

The blue-oval brand will team up with long-term partner M-Sport, which will run the factory team from 2028 under the banner of Ford Racing.

While Ford’s fully-fledged return won’t arrive until 2028, the brand will be represented in the WRC next year with M-Sport running an upgraded version of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 car. M-Sport has previously committed to developing an update kit for the car which will allow it to compete alongside the all-new WRC27 Rally1-spec cars.

The Ford Fiesta Rally2 will continue to be utilised in 2028 before the arrival of a brand-new car, built to the new 2027 technical regulations, for the 2029 season.

The manufacturer’s return was announced at the 2026 season finale in Sardinia. It sees Ford make a significant commitment to rallying as part of its global motorsport portfolio that includes programmes in Formula 1, building engines for Red Bull, a return to the World Endurance Championship in the Hypercar class next year, amid efforts in NASCAR and Supercars in Australia.

“As we celebrate 125 years of Ford Racing, our 50-year legacy in the WRC stands out as one of our proudest because of its direct connection to the fun and exciting cars that came from that," said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Racing. “We can’t wait to compete again in rally racing in 2028 and beyond.”

Ford has a storied history in rallying with its factory WRC involvement tracing back to the 1970s, when it claimed a first manufacturers’ crown in 1979. M-Sport previously operated Ford’s official WRC programme from 1997, winning two manufacturers’ crowns in 2006-07, until the marque withdrew its full factory support at the end of 2012.

Marcus Gronholm, Timo Rautiainen, Ford Focus WRC

M-Sport has continued to run Ford machinery ever since receiving limited support from the manufacturer as a semi-works operation in the WRC. The team also operates Ford’s factory rally-raid programme.

Ford’s return will see it lock horns with fellow automotive giant Toyota, who has already committed to the WRC’s new technical rules.

“Ford’s decision to return to the FIA World Rally Championship as a full factory team is fantastic news,” said WRC Promoter CEO Eric Boullier. “The brand has an extraordinary history in rallying and has been part of some of the sport’s most memorable moments.

“More importantly, this renewed commitment to WRC, as part of its extensive global motorsport programme, is a strong statement about the relevance of rallying to one of the world’s leading automotive brands.

“Seeing WRC support both its racing ambitions and the development of future road cars is particularly exciting. We are delighted to welcome Ford back as a full factory team and look forward to this new chapter together.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Today’s announcement represents another significant moment for the FIA World Rally Championship. With a new promoter in place, three constructors already committed to the new technical regulations, and now Ford confirming its return as a full works manufacturer, there is real momentum behind the championship’s next era."

“Ford is one of the great names in motorsport and its commitment to FIA world championships continues to grow.

“The manufacturer returned to Formula 1 this year, is competing at the highest level of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, will return to the top category of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027, and from 2028 will once again compete as a works manufacturer in the WRC.

"That will give Ford a presence across four FIA world championships and demonstrates the importance it places on motorsport as a global platform, and laboratory, for its brand, products and technologies.”

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