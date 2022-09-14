Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season Next / NASCAR Cup Bristol: Buescher ends 222-race winless streak to beat Elliott
NASCAR Analysis

Analysis: RCR was not Busch's first NASCAR choice, but it may be his best

Richard Childress Racing clearly wasn’t the first choice for Kyle Busch for the 2023 NASCAR Cup campaign but perhaps, all things considered, it may be the best one.

Jim Utter
By:

Had longtime sponsor Mars Inc. and its M&Ms brand decided to continue its NASCAR backing rather than leave the series following this season, the final years of Busch’s Cup Series career would have likely played out as the past 15: driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Certainly, there was the likelihood of many more victories to come – and perhaps championships – as part of an already Hall of Fame-worthy career, featuring the 2015 and 2019 crowns.

But now faced with the reality of having to replace a multi-million-dollar sponsorship to cover Busch’s salary as a premier driver, JGR was unable to find come up with a comparable option, which forced Busch to explore other avenues.

And, as has happened in NASCAR many times, the unlikely ended up becoming possible.

Busch, 37, announced on Tuesday he would join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season and drive the organisation’s No. 8 Chevrolet as a team-mate to Austin Dillon and – at least for now – Tyler Reddick, who would have to move to a third as-yet undetermined team.

RCR earlier this season announced it had picked up the 2023 option on Reddick’s contract to drive the No. 8. Shortly thereafter Reddick informed RCR he would join 23XI Racing in 2024.

Reddick’s early announcement of his 2024 plans did not sit well with RCR and it’s no wonder why. Reddick has demonstrated himself to be one of the best up-and-coming talents in the Cup Series, earning his first two series wins this season.

So RCR, which last won a Cup Series championship in 1994 with the late Dale Earnhardt Sr, turned to an equally controversial NASCAR star to help keep its organisation on the upswing.

It didn’t take long for Childress, who was present at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte on Tuesday for Busch’s announcement, to bring up the comparison.

“When I was up there with Kyle and we first started talking and we talked about championships and we talked about winning races, I looked at him in his eye, and I had seen that look in Dale Earnhardt Sr’s eye that he’s hungry – we’re going to win,” Childress said.

“I’d seen that look before, and watching Kyle, I’ve watched his talent since he started in the Busch [now Xfinity] Series, and just how he handles the car, the car control, the way he drives the car and take-no-prisoners attitude.

“That’s the Dale Earnhardt-style I was accustomed to racing with, and I think Kyle has that modern-day style of racing that Dale Earnhardt had in his time.”

Asked what he thought about the comparison to Earnhardt, Busch said: “Certainly, it’s flattering.” But also pointed out there is only one Dale Earnhardt.

That is true, just as there is only one Kyle Busch - and that may be exactly what RCR needs right now.

Childress wants Busch to bring glory days back to the team

Childress wants Busch to bring glory days back to the team

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Busch said his top priority as far as the continuation of his Cup career goes was to find an organisation where he could win and compete from the start.

It’s a little late in his career for Busch to become a building block of a new operation - and, frankly, with him still on top of his game, it would be a waste of talent to do so.

In recent seasons, RCR has returned to a team that can win races, even more so this year with the debut of the Next Gen car.

And that was enough for Busch. “When we first sat down and had discussions about this opportunity, it was easy,” he said.

“Just seeing their overall culture – being around Richard, talking with Austin [Dillon] and having the chance to just look at the whole picture of what’s going on with RCR as of late, I felt like it was a no-brainer.”

To get to this point, Childress and Busch first had to overcome some of their own rocky NASCAR history.

In 2011, Childress, as part of a physical altercation in the garage at Kansas Speedway, took off his watch and then punched Busch. NASCAR fined Childress $150,000 and placed him on probation for the rest of the season and so was created the 'Hold My Watch' incident.

But, as they say, time heals all wounds. As a “signing bonus”, Childress presented Busch on Tuesday with a new Rolex.

“Will you hold my watch?” Childress asked Busch as he presented the gift.

“Absolutely,” Busch replied.

Further proof, if needed, that the unlikely is possible.

shares
comments
Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season
Previous article

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season
Next article

NASCAR Cup Bristol: Buescher ends 222-race winless streak to beat Elliott

NASCAR Cup Bristol: Buescher ends 222-race winless streak to beat Elliott
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
Video Inside
NASCAR

Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Bell keeps playoff hopes alive with Roval win
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Charlotte: Bell keeps playoff hopes alive with Roval win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Busch More
Kyle Busch
NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash

NASCAR summons Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training
NASCAR

NASCAR summons Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory

Richard Childress Racing More
Richard Childress Racing
NASCAR Cup Texas: Reddick wins race plagued by tyre failures
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Texas: Reddick wins race plagued by tyre failures

McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500
IndyCar

McLaren IndyCar management changes ongoing as team targets Kyle Busch for Indy 500

How a 2024 bombshell move will impact the NASCAR driver market
NASCAR

How a 2024 bombshell move will impact the NASCAR driver market

Latest news

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained

Max Verstappen clinched his second Formula 1 world championship by winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, but just like his first crown in Abu Dhabi last year, this was not without controversy and confusion.

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs in California will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

W Series announces early end to 2022 season to focus on fundraising for 2023
W Series W Series

W Series announces early end to 2022 season to focus on fundraising for 2023

W Series has announced it will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, but is “extremely confident” of returning in 2023.

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' at F1 cost cap breach verdict
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' at F1 cost cap breach verdict

Red Bull has expressed its "surprise and disappointment" at being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap in 2021 by the FIA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.