Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Bristol: Buescher ends 222-race winless streak to beat Elliott

Chris Buescher provided a third consecutive playoff surprise, holding off Chase Elliott to win Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
NASCAR Cup Bristol: Buescher ends 222-race winless streak to beat Elliott

Buescher assumed the lead among the final series of pitstops, which coincided with a caution brought out for then-leader Christopher Bell.

After Bell had inherited the lead when Brad Keselowski was forced to pit under green with a flat tyre, sparks began pouring out of the back of his Toyota Camry on Lap 436 and he tagged the wall with a flat right-rear tire, which brought out the 11th caution of the race.

Buescher was the first off pit road thanks to a two-tyre pit call but he also got a little help; two of the top contenders for the win in Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin both had problems during their respective stops that shuffled them back in the field.

Harvick had a left-front wheel come off during his stop and Hamlin overshot his stall and had to back up on pit road before completing his stop.

On the restart on Lap 444, Buescher was followed by Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson, as Harvick lined up 10th and Hamlin 11th due to their pitlane misfortune.

Buescher maintained his lead over Elliott, keeping the 2020 Cup champion about half a second in his wake. He then deftly navigated lapped traffic before clearing Elliott by 0.458 seconds for the win.

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Race winner Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

The victory ends a 222-race winless streak for Buescher, whose last victory – and first of his career – came in a rain-shortened race at Pocono Raceway in 2016.

Buescher, 29, becomes the 19th different race winner of the 2022 season, tying a NASCAR record. He also is the third straight non-playoff driver to win in the first three races of the 10-race playoffs, also a first.

“It’s so special here. I love this race track,” Buescher said. “I love the fans. I love every time we come here. It’s so special. It’s pretty awesome.”

Asked if he was worried about the two-tire call on his final stop, Buescher said, “I wasn’t a bit. It was up to me at that point. I made it work and we had a really fast (car). We knew we had a really fast race car in practice and didn’t quite get the job done in qualifying – but what a race car.

“I don’t know what all to say right now. I’m out of breath. This place will wear you flat-out and I love that about it. It’s just a special night."

Kyle Busch, Harvick and both Richard Childress Racing drivers, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick were eliminated from the playoffs - and thus denied them from any further contention for the series championship.

Byron ended up finishing third in the race, while Bell recovered from his earlier wall-scrape and crossed the line fourth. Bell had previously claimed the Stage 2 win, as the opening stage was claimed by Keselowski. Larson rounded out the top-five to bolster his ambitions of progressing in the playoffs.

Trackhouse's Ross Chastain also progressed to the next round of the play-offs with sixth place ahead of AJ Allmendinger, who claimed a good finish for the Kaulig Racing squad. Cole Custer, Hamlin and Harvick completed the top 10.

Advancing to the Round of 12

Chase Elliott
Joey Logano
Ross Chastain
Kyle Larson
William Byron
Denny Hamlin
Christopher Bell
Ryan Blaney
Chase Briscoe
Alex Bowman
Daniel Suarez
Austin Cindric

NASCAR Cup Bristol race results - 500 laps

Cla Driver Manufacturer Time Gap
1 United States Chris Buescher Ford 3:01'06.717  
2 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 3:01'07.175 0.458
3 United States William Byron Chevrolet 3:01'08.384 1.667
4 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 3:01'08.526 1.809
5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 3:01'10.405 3.688
6 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 3:01'10.823 4.106
7 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 3:01'12.711 5.994
8 United States Cole Custer Ford 3:01'14.365 7.648
9 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 3:01'14.601 7.884
10 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 3:01'15.138 8.421
11 United States Michael McDowell Ford 3:01'16.121 9.404
12 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 3:01'16.572 9.855
13 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 3:01'20.199 1 Lap
14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 3:01'09.032 2 Laps
15 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 3:01'07.454 3 Laps
16 United States Harrison Burton Ford 3:01'08.098 3 Laps
17 United States Cody Ware Ford 3:01'09.317 3 Laps
18 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 3:01'16.793 4 Laps
19 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 3:01'07.738 6 Laps
20 United States Austin Cindric Ford 3:01'22.855 7 Laps
21 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 3:01'09.791 8 Laps
22 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 3:01'14.210 8 Laps
23 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 3:01'18.859 9 Laps
24 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 3:01'21.966 9 Laps
25 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 3:01'13.611 31 Laps
26 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 2:53'24.432 43 Laps
27 United States Joey Logano Ford 2:52'03.251 63 Laps
28 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2:36'38.962 82 Laps
29 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 3:01'17.482 92 Laps
30 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 3:01'07.330 162 Laps
31 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1:59'17.730 221 Laps
32 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1:48'35.909 223 Laps
33 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1:48'03.098 224 Laps
34 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1:42'34.767 231 Laps
35 Ty Gibbs Toyota 2:30'16.097 235 Laps
36 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1:10'36.433 302 Laps
Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season
Previous article

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season
Analysis: RCR was not Busch's first NASCAR choice, but it may be his best
NASCAR Cup

Analysis: RCR was not Busch's first NASCAR choice, but it may be his best

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season
NASCAR

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season

NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

NASCAR Cup Bristol: Buescher ends 222-race winless streak to beat Elliott
NASCAR Cup Bristol: Buescher ends 222-race winless streak to beat Elliott

Chris Buescher provided a third consecutive playoff surprise, holding off Chase Elliott to win Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season
Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing for 2023 NASCAR Cup season

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has announced that he will join Richard Childress Racing and the Chevrolet camp next season, leaving Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years together.

NASCAR Cup Kansas: Wallace beats Hamlin in second shock winner
NASCAR Cup Kansas: Wallace beats Hamlin in second shock winner

For the second consecutive week, the NASCAR Cup playoffs produced a surprise winner as Bubba Wallace held off Denny Hamlin to win at Kansas Speedway.

Harvick slams "slow to react" NASCAR over "screwed up" Next Gen crashes
Harvick slams "slow to react" NASCAR over "screwed up" Next Gen crashes

Kevin Harvick has criticised NASCAR for being "slow to react" to safety concerns, saying its new-for-2022 Next Gen car is "screwed up as far as the way that it crashes".

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR's new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson's journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It's not just Formula 1 that's set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace's Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace's Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
