Supercars title challenger Kostecki to make NASCAR Cup debut
Supercars title contender Brodie Kostecki will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Indianapolis next month in a third Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Following in the footsteps of fellow Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen, who won on his NASCAR debut in the Chicago street race earlier this month, Kostecki will join the NASCAR field on the Indianapolis road course on 13 August.
The 25-year-old will link up with RCR team-mates Austin Dillon and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch as part of an alliance of sorts between Kostecki's Erebus team in Australia and RCR, Kostecki having been part of an Erebus delegation that visited the States earlier this year.
“I am thrilled to be making my NASCAR Cup debut at the Brickyard,” said Kostecki, who currently lies second in the Supercars standings as he pursues a maiden championship title.
“It’s an honour to compete at such an iconic venue and against some of the biggest names in motorsport.
“I’m incredibly grateful to RCR for giving me this opportunity and I’m determined to make the most of it.”
Kostecki does have experience racing in the NASCAR system, having spent part of his childhood in the US and two seasons in the K&N Pro (now ARCA East) Series in 2013 and 2014. In 16 career starts, he won two poles and recorded a career best finish of fifth at Dover Motor Speedway in 2014.
“Racing is at the core of everything I do, and NASCAR has been a lifelong goal of mine after spending years growing up in the sport's heartland in North Carolina,” he said.
Insight: How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension
“It’s a whole different world over there and any additional time I can spend racing is only going to help me try and win my first Supercars championship.
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
“We got some great exposure to the inner sanctum of the team during our recent trip, and I cannot wait to immerse myself in the team, this time as a Cup Series driver.”
Kostecki currently sits just seven points behind Erebus team-mate Will Brown in the Supercars standings, but his NASCAR cameo isn't being seen as a distraction with Erebus boss Barry Ryan welcoming the additional seat time.
“We have always encouraged Brodie’s pursuit of more racing opportunities,” Ryan said.
“Providing him with the chance to explore and excel in various racing disciplines not only enhances his skills but also contributes to the overall growth and success of our team.”
How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds
How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds How Erebus struck gold with a pair of young diamonds
Kostecki philosophical on recovery vehicle delay that cost Bathurst podium
Kostecki philosophical on recovery vehicle delay that cost Bathurst podium Kostecki philosophical on recovery vehicle delay that cost Bathurst podium
Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup Gateway: Kyle Busch survives multiple restarts to triumph
NASCAR Cup Gateway: Kyle Busch survives multiple restarts to triumph NASCAR Cup Gateway: Kyle Busch survives multiple restarts to triumph
NASCAR Cup Fontana: Kyle Busch powers to record-breaking victory
NASCAR Cup Fontana: Kyle Busch powers to record-breaking victory NASCAR Cup Fontana: Kyle Busch powers to record-breaking victory
NASCAR Cup Texas: Reddick wins race plagued by tyre failures
NASCAR Cup Texas: Reddick wins race plagued by tyre failures NASCAR Cup Texas: Reddick wins race plagued by tyre failures
Latest news
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out
Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out Conor Daly returns to MSR IndyCar seat at Iowa, Pagenaud still out
Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA
Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA
Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like “Pinocchio”
Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like “Pinocchio” Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like “Pinocchio”
The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up
The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up The safety considerations prompted by Formula E's Rome pile-up
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.