NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Byron comes back from lap down to win rain-shortened race
Supercars title challenger Kostecki to make NASCAR Cup debut

Supercars title contender Brodie Kostecki will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Indianapolis next month in a third Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Following in the footsteps of fellow Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen, who won on his NASCAR debut in the Chicago street race earlier this month, Kostecki will join the NASCAR field on the Indianapolis road course on 13 August.

The 25-year-old will link up with RCR team-mates Austin Dillon and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch as part of an alliance of sorts between Kostecki's Erebus team in Australia and RCR, Kostecki having been part of an Erebus delegation that visited the States earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to be making my NASCAR Cup debut at the Brickyard,” said Kostecki, who currently lies second in the Supercars standings as he pursues a maiden championship title.

“It’s an honour to compete at such an iconic venue and against some of the biggest names in motorsport.

“I’m incredibly grateful to RCR for giving me this opportunity and I’m determined to make the most of it.”

Kostecki does have experience racing in the NASCAR system, having spent part of his childhood in the US and two seasons in the K&N Pro (now ARCA East) Series in 2013 and 2014. In 16 career starts, he won two poles and recorded a career best finish of fifth at Dover Motor Speedway in 2014. 

“Racing is at the core of everything I do, and NASCAR has been a lifelong goal of mine after spending years growing up in the sport's heartland in North Carolina,” he said.

Insight: How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension

“It’s a whole different world over there and any additional time I can spend racing is only going to help me try and win my first Supercars championship.

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

“We got some great exposure to the inner sanctum of the team during our recent trip, and I cannot wait to immerse myself in the team, this time as a Cup Series driver.”

Kostecki currently sits just seven points behind Erebus team-mate Will Brown in the Supercars standings, but his NASCAR cameo isn't being seen as a distraction with Erebus boss Barry Ryan welcoming the additional seat time.

“We have always encouraged Brodie’s pursuit of more racing opportunities,” Ryan said.

“Providing him with the chance to explore and excel in various racing disciplines not only enhances his skills but also contributes to the overall growth and success of our team.”

NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Byron comes back from lap down to win rain-shortened race
