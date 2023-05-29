NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
Persistent rain forced NASCAR to postpone Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The 600-mile NASCAR Cup race was originally scheduled to go green at 6:21pm local time and cap a day of giant motorsports events following the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed victory after surviving a mid-race shower in Monaco, while Team Penske's Josef Newgarden prevailed over Marcus Ericsson in a one-lap dash to decide the Indy 500.
But in Charlotte, a slow-moving weather system produced light to moderate rain all day Sunday.
Saturday’s 300-mile Xfinity Series race had already been postponed, so there will be a doubleheader with 900 miles racing on Monday.
The Xfinity race will start at 11am local time, with the Cup race to follow at 3pm local time.
With Cup qualifying also rained out on Saturday, the lineup for the 600 was set based on NASCAR’s performance metric.
William Byron, who won the series’ most recent points-paying race two weeks ago at Darlington, had the lowest metric score and will start on the pole.
Joining Byron on the front row will be Kevin Harvick with Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Completing the top-10 starters are Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Kyle Larson, who won last weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, will line up 12th. Larson was in attendance Sunday for the start of the Indy 500, which he will compete in next season.
The weather forecast for Monday currently calls for cloudy conditions with a 25% chance of rain.
The last time Charlotte Motor Speedway moved the Coca-Cola 600 to Memorial Day was 2009.
