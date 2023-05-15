NASCAR Cup Darlington: Byron wins after Chastain and Larson crash
After Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson took turns putting each other in the wall, William Byron escaped with his third NASCAR Cup win of 2023 on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
Larson emerged late in the race with the lead following the final round of green-flag pit stops, but a caution for a spin by series returnee Ryan Newman left Larson and Chastain to battle side-by-side on the restart with 13 laps to go.
Hendrick Chevrolet driver Larson nudged Trackhouse counterpart Chastain up into the wall as behind Joey Logano hit Martin Truex Jr., which ended the stage one winner's day and put the race back under caution.
On the ensuing restart with six laps remaining, Chastain and Larson again lined up alongside each other and this time it was Chastain who nudged Larson up the track, which wrecked both cars.
Byron inherited the lead from the melee and then had little trouble holding off Kevin Harvick in the two-lap overtime for the seventh win of his career and the 100th for Hendrick’s #24 Chevrolet.
An emotional Byron, whose grandfather passed away on Thursday, admitted afterwards that “we didn’t have the best third stage” after finishing second to Truex in the opening stage.
His victory was extra special coming one year after he was nudged out of a likely win by Logano.
“We just kept battling, and things just kind of come back around,” he said. “I definitely didn’t expect this.”
Chase Elliott ended up third ahead of Brad Keselowski. and Bubba Wallace, who rebounded from a bad pit stop earlier in the race to finish fifth.
Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express / UPS Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Chastain had taken the Stage 2 win, running ahead of Truex when the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's final lap spin put the race under caution.
But when racing resumed for Stage 3, Larson exited the pits ahead of Chastain and held the upper hand until their dramatic on-track clashes.
At the finish Larson was classified 20th, Chastain 29th.
NASCAR Cup Darlington Race Results (295 laps)
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Time
|Gap
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|3:23'23.274
|2
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|3:23'24.055
|0.781
|3
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|3:23'24.754
|1.480
|4
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|3:23'25.072
|1.798
|5
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|3:23'25.222
|1.948
|6
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|3:23'25.283
|2.009
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|3:23'25.499
|2.225
|8
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|3:23'25.923
|2.649
|9
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|3:23'26.507
|3.233
|10
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|3:23'26.517
|3.243
|11
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|3:23'26.599
|3.325
|12
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|3:23'26.634
|3.360
|13
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|3:23'26.713
|3.439
|14
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|3:23'26.905
|3.631
|15
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|3:23'27.005
|3.731
|16
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|3:23'27.378
|4.104
|17
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|3:23'27.447
|4.173
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|3:23'28.089
|4.815
|19
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|3:23'28.205
|4.931
|20
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|3:23'30.686
|7.412
|21
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|3:23'32.240
|8.966
|22
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|3:23'53.853
|30.579
|23
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|3:23'32.881
|1 Lap
|24
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|3:23'27.688
|2 Laps
|25
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|3:23'27.922
|2 Laps
|26
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|3:23'28.271
|2 Laps
|27
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|3:23'28.525
|2 Laps
|28
|51
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|3:23'33.173
|4 Laps
|29
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|3:13'52.919
|8 Laps
|30
|48
|Josh Berry
|Chevrolet
|3:23'33.662
|9 Laps
|31
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|3:03'25.799
|15 Laps
|32
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|2:39'01.176
|69 Laps
|33
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|2:14'42.377
|95 Laps
|34
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|2:12'27.375
|96 Laps
|35
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|2:11'42.064
|99 Laps
|36
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Ford
|24'24.050
|256 Laps
|View full results
Chastain, Gragson explain NASCAR pitlane punch up in Kansas
Rick Hendrick: Chastain "is going to make a lot of enemies" in NASCAR
Latest news
FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren
FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren FIA must consider simplification of F1 regulations – McLaren
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal How Rovanpera fired the WRC a timely reminder of his class in Portugal
Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix
Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix Five things we learned from the Extreme E Hydro X Prix
Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category
Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category Sordo: Rovanpera's Portugal WRC pace like I was in another category
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.