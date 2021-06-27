Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre

By:

Kyle Larson suffered a painful defeat in the Pocono opener with a tyre puncture on the final lap to hand the NASCAR Cup win to team-mate Alex Bowman.

Larson had worked furiously late in the race to get around Bowman, who had grabbed the lead on a restart on Lap 112 of 130.

Larson finally got in front of Bowman with four laps remaining and appeared to be on his way to his fifth win of the 2021 season when he suddenly slowed exiting Turn 2 of the final lap with a flat left-front tyre.

Larson’s #5 Chevrolet ended up slamming into the Turn 3 wall and Bowman cruised by him to pick up the victory in the first race of a double-header at Pocono Raceway.

Bowman’s win is his third of the season and ends a four-race winning streak by Larson, who had won three points races and the All-Star Race over the past month, with Larson eventually making the finish down in ninth place.

"I hate to win one that way, but hell yeah, I'll take it," Bowman said. "Man, we kind of gave the lead away. [We] were on two tyres, just got super-tight. Tried to hold [Larson] off as long as I could. Can't say enough about everybody at Team Hendrick right now, body shop, engine shop, chassis shop. Top to bottom, everybody is putting race cars on the race track.

"We didn't run that good all day, so I'm kind of in shock. I don't know what to say to you guys. Hell yeah, so cool to see all the fans out here. It's a cool place day, beautiful weather, great day for a race. Heck, yeah, I'll take it."

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

With Larson fading down the order it promoted a bunch of runners up a spot, with Kyle Busch taking second place for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports still enjoyed a strong showing despite Larson’s tyre blow, with William Byron taking third ahead of Joe Gibb Racing’s Denny Hamlin in fourth as Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Kurt Busch moved up to sixth place late on for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of Joey Logano (Team Penske), Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing), Larson and Brad Keselowski (Team Penske).

Further frustration will follow for Larson because he will have to move to a back-up car, meaning he will have to start from the rear of the field in Sunday’s second race of the double-header.

Results

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 130 2:30'38.151     16
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 130 2:30'38.834 0.683 0.683 30
3 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 130 2:30'39.521 1.370 0.687 13
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 130 2:30'39.664 1.513 0.143 11
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 130 2:30'42.654 4.503 2.990  
6 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 130 2:30'43.595 5.444 0.941 12
7 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 130 2:30'43.940 5.789 0.345 18
8 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 130 2:30'44.607 6.456 0.667  
9 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 130 2:30'44.990 6.839 0.383 15
10 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 130 2:30'45.583 7.432 0.593  
11 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 130 2:30'50.526 12.375 4.943  
12 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 130 2:30'50.749 12.598 0.223  
13 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 130 2:30'52.027 13.876 1.278  
14 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 130 2:30'52.722 14.571 0.695  
15 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 130 2:30'53.084 14.933 0.362  
16 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 130 2:30'53.273 15.122 0.189  
17 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 130 2:30'53.843 15.692 0.570  
18 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 130 2:30'54.553 16.402 0.710  
19 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 130 2:30'55.585 17.434 1.032 5
20 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 130 2:30'56.280 18.129 0.695  
21 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 130 2:30'56.690 18.539 0.410  
22 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 130 2:30'57.484 19.333 0.794  
23 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 130 2:30'59.093 20.942 1.609  
24 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 130 2:31'01.771 23.620 2.678  
25 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 130 2:31'06.069 27.918 4.298  
26 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 130 2:31'09.246 31.095 3.177  
27 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 130 2:31'13.589 35.438 4.343  
28 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 130 2:31'15.916 37.765 2.327  
29 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 130 2:31'21.722 43.571 5.806  
30 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 130 2:31'27.802 49.651 6.080  
31 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 130 2:31'29.405 51.254 1.603  
32 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 129 2:31'02.091 1 Lap 1 Lap  
33 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 129 2:31'08.993 1 Lap 6.902 10
34 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 128 2:30'47.929 2 Laps 1 Lap  
35 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 126 2:30'43.565 4 Laps 2 Laps  
36 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 125 2:31'06.858 5 Laps 1 Lap  
37 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 96 2:02'12.363 34 Laps 29 Laps  
38 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 13 15'37.143 117 Laps 83 Laps  

shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

Previous article

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

1 d
2
Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

18 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

15 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff "surprised" Red Bull is "protesting so loudly" over engine questions

15 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 d
Latest news
NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre

56m
Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

Jun 23, 2021
Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win
NAS

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win

Jun 21, 2021
What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas
NAS

What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas

Jun 10, 2021
NASCAR Sonoma: Larson continues domination with latest win
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR Sonoma: Larson continues domination with latest win

Jun 7, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Video Inside
NASCAR

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win
NASCAR

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win

Kyle Larson holds off Keselowski for $1 million All-Star win Texas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson holds off Keselowski for $1 million All-Star win

Hendrick Motorsports More
Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon to be vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsport

NASCAR Sonoma: Larson continues domination with latest win
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Sonoma: Larson continues domination with latest win

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Trending Today

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian Grand Prix

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Wolff "surprised" Red Bull is "protesting so loudly" over engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff "surprised" Red Bull is "protesting so loudly" over engine questions

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Upset engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement, Katsuta leads
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Luckless Neuville suffers cruel retirement, Katsuta leads

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020
Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy Plus

Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy

The last season of a retiring NASCAR great has shown promise, and may have resulted in another playoff push without small issues outside his control. 2020 won't be the year Jimmie Johnson would have wanted, but it won't be what he is remembered for

NASCAR
Sep 3, 2020
Why a Le Mans winner is heading into the “unknown world” of NASCAR Plus

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into the “unknown world” of NASCAR

Comparing Porsche's 919 HYBRID LMP1 to NASCAR is motorsport's equivalent of apples and oranges, but this weekend one of Weissach's top works aces will pit his skills against the regulars and revive the tradition of the 'road-course ringer'

NASCAR
Aug 13, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Pocono: Bowman wins in dramatic finish as Larson blows tyre

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Kyle Larson: NASCAR has always been my number one priority

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win
NASCAR NASCAR

Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight NASCAR Cup win

What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas
NASCAR NASCAR

What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.