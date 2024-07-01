All Series
Race report
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Nashville: Logano stretches fuel to win in five overtimes

Joey Logano endured a NASCAR Cup Series record five overtimes without pitting for fuel to hold on for victory in Nashville to clinch his playoffs spot

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

Joey Logano stretched his fuel strategy over a NASCAR Cup Series record of five overtimes to win at Nashville and clinch a playoffs place.

Logano inherited the lead after the third overtime when Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr were both forced to pit for fuel. He appeared to be in position to claim the win in the fourth overtime, but a caution came out just before Logano took the white flag.

Knowing if they pit he would lose, Logano and his crew chief Paul Wolfe decided to stay out and gamble for the victory.

After a strong restart by Logano, the fuel light came on in his #22 Ford during the final lap, but he was able to fend off a challenge from Tyler Reddick and edged Zane Smith by 0.068 seconds to claim his first win of the season and 33rd of his career.

“I'm out of breath,” Logano said. “We had it won off of [Turn] 4 [in the fourth overtime] and then the caution came out, and I was like, 'oh, my God,' but you can't pit. You've kind of got to go for it. Boy, it was close.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Asked about the relief of making the playoffs, Logano said: “So much pressure. Trying to make the playoffs is not easy these days with these Next-Gen cars and everyone is so equally matched. I made a lot of mistakes, even some tonight, and it's nice to be able to overcome.”

With Logano’s win, all three Penske drivers have now qualified for the playoffs - with all three of their wins coming in the last five races, following Ryan Blaney’s triumph at Iowa and Austin Cindric’s at Gateway.

In an eventful Nashville contest, the race was red-flagged for nearly 80 minutes on lap 136 when lightning and rain was reported in the area.

Hamlin had appeared certain for victory after passing Ross Chastain with seven laps of the original 300 laps remaining, until Cindric spun to bring out a caution and send the race into the first of five overtimes. The Joe Gibbs Racing runner ended up 12th.

Reddick claimed third ahead of Ryan Preece in fourth and Chris Buescher in fifth.

NASCAR Cup Nashville - Race results

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 331

4:03'53.729

   10 40
2
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 331

+0.068

4:03'53.797

 0.068 11 35
3 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 331

+0.071

4:03'53.800

 0.003 10 51
4 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 331

+0.251

4:03'53.980

 0.180 11 33
5 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 331

+0.275

4:03'54.004

 0.024 11 37
6 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 331

+0.560

4:03'54.289

 0.285 10 34
7 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 331

+0.576

4:03'54.305

 0.016 12 31
8 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 331

+1.856

4:03'55.585

 1.280 10 44
9 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 331

+1.895

4:03'55.624

 0.039 13 28
10 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 331

+1.947

4:03'55.676

 0.052 9 28
11 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 331

+2.025

4:03'55.754

 0.078 12  
12 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 331

+2.134

4:03'55.863

 0.109 10 41
13 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 331

+2.164

4:03'55.893

 0.030 15 24
14 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 331

+2.363

4:03'56.092

 0.199 11 23
15 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 331

+2.504

4:03'56.233

 0.141 12 22
16
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 331

+2.525

4:03'56.254

 0.021 10 21
17 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 331

+2.655

4:03'56.384

 0.130 11 20
18 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 331

+4.247

4:03'57.976

 1.592 12 24
19 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 331

+4.906

4:03'58.635

 0.659 13 22
20 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 331

+6.991

4:04'00.720

 2.085 12 17
21 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 331

+8.549

4:04'02.278

 1.558 10 16
22 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 331

+10.810

4:04'04.539

 2.261 13 15
23
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 331

+33.491

4:04'27.220

 22.681 13 19
24 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 331

+36.321

4:04'30.050

 2.830 10 19
25 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 330

+1 Lap

4:04'03.276

 1 Lap 15 24
26 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 327

+4 Laps

4:00'17.615

 3 Laps 18 11
27 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 319

+12 Laps

3:50'35.028

 8 Laps 14 10
28 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 312

+19 Laps

3:41'13.528

 7 Laps 11 9
29
C. Heim23XI RACING
 50 Toyota 312

+19 Laps

3:41'13.747

 0.219 9  
30 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 312

+19 Laps

3:41'14.046

 0.299 12 7
31 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 306

+25 Laps

3:35'06.406

 6 Laps 17 6
32 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 305

+26 Laps

3:31'55.528

 1 Lap 13 5
33 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 304

+27 Laps

3:30'35.294

 1 Lap 10 4
34 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 287

+44 Laps

3:19'24.465

 17 Laps 17 3
35 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 239

+92 Laps

2:48'27.944

 48 Laps 13 2
36 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 227

+104 Laps

2:36'44.265

 12 Laps 9 21
37 R. HerbstRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 201

+130 Laps

2:09'10.719

 26 Laps 8  
38 C. FinchumMBM 66 Ford 132

+199 Laps

1:28'57.267

 69 Laps 8

