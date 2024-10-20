All Series
Race report
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Logano capitalises on fuel strategy to win and nail title fight spot

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a shot at his third title after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot

Joey Logano used a contra-fuel strategy to charge to victory at Las Vegas and seal his place in the NASCAR Cup championship showdown.

While most of the frontrunners pitted for fuel under green flag running, he was among a small contingent that stayed out and stretched his fuel to the finish. Daniel Suarez led the drivers on the fuel-save strategy, but with help from Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney, Logano snatched the top spot away in the closing laps.

Logano held on against a charging Christopher Bell to win the race and lock himself into the Championship 4. The last time he won the autumn race at Vegas, he went on to win the title as well in 2022.

Logano credited his crew chief Paul Wolfe with a "great call" as he recalled the final laps of the race: "Everybody does a good job feeding me the info I needed. You have to go the right pace to make sure you get in front of the #99 [Suarez] but not get to where the #20 [Bell] was going to catch me. Just an incredible day.

“It takes the whole team to do the fuel-mileage stuff. It's not just the engineer, or the driver, or the spotter - it takes all of us together to do it. Total team win. We may not have been the fastest car today, but we were a solid top-five car and were able to maximise it at the end."

It's been a dramatic week for Logano, who was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend at the Roval, only to be reinstated after Alex Bowman's disqualification. Now he has the opportunity to become the first three-time NASCAR Cup champion under this knockout format.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Bell, who dominated the race before fuel became a factor, appeared shocked after the race, and has left Vegas with a 42-point margin, with only Logano locked in for the title showdown. Suarez ended up finishing third with William Byron fourth and Alex Bowman fifth.

Tyler Reddick won the opening stage, but minutes later, he became the first driver to flip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a NASCAR stock car since 2000. In a bizarre crash, he collided with Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski with all three spinning down into the infield.

Reddick's car dug in and rolled completely over before landing back on its wheels, ending his race.

The Team Penske duo of Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric were also involved in the incident, with Blaney and Elliott the only drivers with damage who were able to continue, but they were both multiple laps down after repairs.

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas - Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 267

2:52'24.181

   11 49  
2 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

+0.662

2:52'24.843

 0.662 10 54  
3 Mexico D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267

+1.191

2:52'25.372

 0.529 9 37  
4 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+2.648

2:52'26.829

 1.457 10 48  
5 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+5.454

2:52'29.635

 2.806 10 37  
6 United States M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267

+6.051

2:52'30.232

 0.597 10 48  
7 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 267

+6.735

2:52'30.916

 0.684 11 30  
8 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267

+8.370

2:52'32.551

 1.635 8 29  
9 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 267

+10.446

2:52'34.627

 2.076 8 28  
10 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 267

+12.397

2:52'36.578

 1.951 10 38  
11 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 267

+13.116

2:52'37.297

 0.719 12 27  
12 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+20.292

2:52'44.473

 7.176 11 27  
13 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 267

+20.451

2:52'44.632

 0.159 10 24  
14 United States C. Lajoie Rick Ware Racing 51 Ford 267

+21.651

2:52'45.832

 1.200 9 23  
15 United States H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 267

+24.739

2:52'48.920

 3.088 9 22  
16
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 267

+27.419

2:52'51.600

 2.680 9 21  
17 United States J. Haley Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 267

+27.451

2:52'51.632

 0.032 10 24  
18 United States N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267

+27.587

2:52'51.768

 0.136 9 19  
19 United States D. Hemric Kaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267

+30.747

2:52'54.928

 3.160 9 18  
20 United States M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+30.790

2:52'54.971

 0.043 10 17  
21 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 15 Ford 267

+31.829

2:52'56.010

 1.039 10 16  
22 United States R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 266

+1 Lap

2:52'25.943

 1 Lap 9 16  
23
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

2:52'29.449

 3.506 10 14  
24 J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 266

+1 Lap

2:52'30.126

 0.677 9 13  
25 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 266

+1 Lap

2:52'36.505

 6.379 11 12  
26 United States C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 266

+1 Lap

2:52'51.297

 14.792 10 11  
27 United States R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

2:52'55.544

 4.247 8 10  
28 United States J. Johnson Legacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 265

+2 Laps

2:52'30.796

 1 Lap 8 9  
29 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

2:52'39.117

 8.321 10    
30
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 264

+3 Laps

2:52'25.172

 1 Lap 12 12  
31 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 263

+4 Laps

2:52'41.343

 1 Lap 12 6  
32 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 259

+8 Laps

2:52'24.377

 4 Laps 12 5  
33 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 230

+37 Laps

2:47'07.303

 29 Laps 12 4 Suspension
34 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 96

+171 Laps

1:13'47.510

 134 Laps 8 5 DVP
35 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 89

+178 Laps

1:01'13.625

 7 Laps 6 12 Accident
36 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 89

+178 Laps

1:01'13.626

 0.001 6 7 Accident
37 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 61

+206 Laps

32'21.517

 28 Laps 4 1 Accident
View full results  
 

Nick DeGroot
Joey Logano
Team Penske
