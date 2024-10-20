NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Logano capitalises on fuel strategy to win and nail title fight spot
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will have a shot at his third title after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Joey Logano used a contra-fuel strategy to charge to victory at Las Vegas and seal his place in the NASCAR Cup championship showdown.
While most of the frontrunners pitted for fuel under green flag running, he was among a small contingent that stayed out and stretched his fuel to the finish. Daniel Suarez led the drivers on the fuel-save strategy, but with help from Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney, Logano snatched the top spot away in the closing laps.
Logano held on against a charging Christopher Bell to win the race and lock himself into the Championship 4. The last time he won the autumn race at Vegas, he went on to win the title as well in 2022.
Logano credited his crew chief Paul Wolfe with a "great call" as he recalled the final laps of the race: "Everybody does a good job feeding me the info I needed. You have to go the right pace to make sure you get in front of the #99 [Suarez] but not get to where the #20 [Bell] was going to catch me. Just an incredible day.
“It takes the whole team to do the fuel-mileage stuff. It's not just the engineer, or the driver, or the spotter - it takes all of us together to do it. Total team win. We may not have been the fastest car today, but we were a solid top-five car and were able to maximise it at the end."
It's been a dramatic week for Logano, who was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend at the Roval, only to be reinstated after Alex Bowman's disqualification. Now he has the opportunity to become the first three-time NASCAR Cup champion under this knockout format.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Bell, who dominated the race before fuel became a factor, appeared shocked after the race, and has left Vegas with a 42-point margin, with only Logano locked in for the title showdown. Suarez ended up finishing third with William Byron fourth and Alex Bowman fifth.
Tyler Reddick won the opening stage, but minutes later, he became the first driver to flip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a NASCAR stock car since 2000. In a bizarre crash, he collided with Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski with all three spinning down into the infield.
Reddick's car dug in and rolled completely over before landing back on its wheels, ending his race.
The Team Penske duo of Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric were also involved in the incident, with Blaney and Elliott the only drivers with damage who were able to continue, but they were both multiple laps down after repairs.
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas - Race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|J. Logano Team Penske
|22
|Ford
|267
|
2:52'24.181
|11
|49
|2
|C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|267
|
+0.662
2:52'24.843
|0.662
|10
|54
|3
|D. Suarez TrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+1.191
2:52'25.372
|0.529
|9
|37
|4
|W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+2.648
2:52'26.829
|1.457
|10
|48
|5
|A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+5.454
2:52'29.635
|2.806
|10
|37
|6
|M. Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|267
|
+6.051
2:52'30.232
|0.597
|10
|48
|7
|R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+6.735
2:52'30.916
|0.684
|11
|30
|8
|D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|267
|
+8.370
2:52'32.551
|1.635
|8
|29
|9
|J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|267
|
+10.446
2:52'34.627
|2.076
|8
|28
|10
|C. Buescher RFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|267
|
+12.397
2:52'36.578
|1.951
|10
|38
|11
|K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+13.116
2:52'37.297
|0.719
|12
|27
|12
|B. Wallace 23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|267
|
+20.292
2:52'44.473
|7.176
|11
|27
|13
|K. Busch Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+20.451
2:52'44.632
|0.159
|10
|24
|14
|C. Lajoie Rick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|267
|
+21.651
2:52'45.832
|1.200
|9
|23
|15
|H. Burton Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|267
|
+24.739
2:52'48.920
|3.088
|9
|22
|16
|
Z. Smith Spire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+27.419
2:52'51.600
|2.680
|9
|21
|17
|J. Haley Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+27.451
2:52'51.632
|0.032
|10
|24
|18
|N. Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|267
|
+27.587
2:52'51.768
|0.136
|9
|19
|19
|D. Hemric Kaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+30.747
2:52'54.928
|3.160
|9
|18
|20
|M. McDowell Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|267
|
+30.790
2:52'54.971
|0.043
|10
|17
|21
|C. Ware Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|267
|
+31.829
2:52'56.010
|1.039
|10
|16
|22
|R. Preece Stewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|266
|
+1 Lap
2:52'25.943
|1 Lap
|9
|16
|23
|
C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
2:52'29.449
|3.506
|10
|14
|24
|J. Berry Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|266
|
+1 Lap
2:52'30.126
|0.677
|9
|13
|25
|E. Jones Legacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|266
|
+1 Lap
2:52'36.505
|6.379
|11
|12
|26
|C. Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|266
|
+1 Lap
2:52'51.297
|14.792
|10
|11
|27
|R. Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
2:52'55.544
|4.247
|8
|10
|28
|J. Johnson Legacy Motor Club
|84
|Toyota
|265
|
+2 Laps
2:52'30.796
|1 Lap
|8
|9
|29
|S. van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|265
|
+2 Laps
2:52'39.117
|8.321
|10
|30
|
T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|264
|
+3 Laps
2:52'25.172
|1 Lap
|12
|12
|31
|T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|263
|
+4 Laps
2:52'41.343
|1 Lap
|12
|6
|32
|R. Blaney Team Penske
|12
|Ford
|259
|
+8 Laps
2:52'24.377
|4 Laps
|12
|5
|33
|C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|230
|
+37 Laps
2:47'07.303
|29 Laps
|12
|4
|Suspension
|34
|A. Cindric Team Penske
|2
|Ford
|96
|
+171 Laps
1:13'47.510
|134 Laps
|8
|5
|DVP
|35
|T. Reddick 23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|89
|
+178 Laps
1:01'13.625
|7 Laps
|6
|12
|Accident
|36
|B. Keselowski RFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|89
|
+178 Laps
1:01'13.626
|0.001
|6
|7
|Accident
|37
|A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|61
|
+206 Laps
32'21.517
|28 Laps
|4
|1
|Accident
|View full results
