Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / NASCAR Dover: Bowman holds off Larson for second win of 2021 Next / NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
NASCAR News

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

By:

Brad Keselowski is considering an offer to become the next NASCAR Cup driver with an ownership interest in the series, Autosport has learned.

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Keselowski, has been offered a full-time Cup spot with Roush Fenway Racing beginning next season in a deal that would also include part-ownership in a renamed team called RFK (Roush-Fenway-Keselowski) Racing, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal have confirmed.

Keselowski would become the driver of the #6 Ford, but it remains unclear how much of an ownership percentage he would have in the renamed team. However, Keselowski would be expected to play a large role on the competition side of the organiszation, sources said.

Also unclear is whether the current driver of the #6, Ryan Newman, will move to a third team at Roush or leave the organisation.

 

Keselowski’s most recent multi-year contract with Team Penske expired at the conclusion of the 2020 season and the two sides agreed to a one-year deal covering this season only.

An official announcement of Keselowski’s deal with Roush could be held up until September to satisfy a clause in Keselowski’s current contract with Team Penske, sources said.

Team Penske officials offered no comment when asked by Autosport on Tuesday about Keselowski’s future with the organisation.

Officials with Roush Fenway Racing declined on Tuesday to respond to multiple attempts for comment.

Once the deal is completed, Keselowski would become the second high-profile Cup driver in two years to move into a driver/ownership role.

 

This season, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became part owner of 23XI Racing along with NBA legend Michael Jordan. That team fields the #23 Toyota this season in the Cup for driver Bubba Wallace.

In addition, Justin Marks, a veteran sportscar and NASCAR driver, joined forces with Grammy Award-winning rapper Armando Christian “Pitbull” Perez to create the startup Cup team Trackhouse Racing this season with driver Daniel Suarez.

Keselowski has been a NASCAR owner previously. His Brad Keselowski Racing team in the Truck Series competed in 190 races and won 11 times before he closed it down following the 2017 season.

After shutting down BKR, Keselowski started Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, an advanced engineering and manufacturing company.

“I’ve never made it a secret that I would eventually like to be an owner at the top level of the sport,” Keselowski said at the time. “And, while this is many years down the line, I want to start to prepare for that possibility now.”

 

Keselowski began his 12th season with Team Penske in the top class in NASCAR this season.

Since joining Team Penske, he has won 67 races combined in Cup and Xfinity series competition, including the team’s first Cup championship in 2012, an Xfinity Series driver’s title in 2010 and he has been a part of four Xfinity Series owner championships.

So far this season, Keselowski has one win in the Cup and is all-but locked in the playoffs. He is currently ranked ninth in the series standings heading into this weekend’s inaugural race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Keselowski’s departure from Penske at the end of the year could create a much-coveted high-profile ride opening. As of now, Penske driver and reigning Xfinity Series champion, Austin Cindric, is scheduled to move to the Cup series in 2022, but to drive the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, a Penske-affiliated team.

The current driver of the #21, Matt DiBenedetto, is scheduled to leave the team at the end of the 2021 season. Penske also fields Cup teams for drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Dover: Bowman holds off Larson for second win of 2021

Previous article

NASCAR Dover: Bowman holds off Larson for second win of 2021

Next article

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Teams Team Penske , Roush Fenway Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

29min
5
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
Latest news
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NAS

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NAS

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

May 24, 2021
NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

May 24, 2021
NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
NAS

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos

May 23, 2021
Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NAS

Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

May 18, 2021
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NASCAR

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

Brad Keselowski More
Brad Keselowski
Keselowski: NASCAR will "reap what we sow" with extra road courses
NASCAR

Keselowski: NASCAR will "reap what we sow" with extra road courses

Keselowski on his struggle to conquer NASCAR's Daytona 500
NASCAR

Keselowski on his struggle to conquer NASCAR's Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski's top 10 moments of 2012 Plus
NASCAR

Brad Keselowski's top 10 moments of 2012

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Porsche and Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
WEC

Porsche and Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

McLaughlin "probably too happy" after "unexpected" IndyCar podium Texas
IndyCar

McLaughlin "probably too happy" after "unexpected" IndyCar podium

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020
Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy Plus

Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy

The last season of a retiring NASCAR great has shown promise, and may have resulted in another playoff push without small issues outside his control. 2020 won't be the year Jimmie Johnson would have wanted, but it won't be what he is remembered for

NASCAR
Sep 3, 2020
Why a Le Mans winner is heading into the “unknown world” of NASCAR Plus

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into the “unknown world” of NASCAR

Comparing Porsche's 919 HYBRID LMP1 to NASCAR is motorsport's equivalent of apples and oranges, but this weekend one of Weissach's top works aces will pit his skills against the regulars and revive the tradition of the 'road-course ringer'

NASCAR
Aug 13, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain
NASCAR NASCAR

Why NASCAR can't seem to win when racing in the rain

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR COTA: Elliott takes rain-shortened win in chaotic race

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR red flags COTA race as rain and poor visibility sparks chaos

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.