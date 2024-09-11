The NASCAR Cup playoff contenders needing a rebound at Watkins Glen

As expected, the opening race of the NASCAR Cup playoffs really jostled the order of things in the championship standings.

Most notably, top seed Kyle Larson crashed on his own in the first stage of the race. The result erased half of his points cushion, leaving him tenth in the standings and just 15 points away from the cut-line.

Just 12 drivers will progress to the next round, which begins at Kansas following visits to Watkins Glen and Bristol. Joey Logano secured his spot by taking victory over Daniel Suarez.

Denny Hamlin is another title contender who endured a dreadful day in Atlanta, riding in the back in hopes of avoiding a wreck - only to find himself caught up in the final lap crash. He's now just two points up.

But these drivers are still above the elimination zone. Four drivers find themselves in the red and will be forced to make ground over the next two weeks.

Brad Keselowski:1 point out

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, King's Hawaiian Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Brad Keselowski is one point below the cut-line, so his situation is not nearly as dire as some of the others here. The 2012 Cup champion entered the playoffs as the eighth seed, but now sits 13th — just behind playoff debutant Ty Gibbs.

However, Keselowski has notoriously struggled at road courses in the Next Gen era, with Watkins Glen just ahead. His most recent finishes on tracks that go both left and right are all 13th or worse.

The drivers he is chasing have had far more success at road courses as of late, so the RFK Racing co-owner is in a far more precarious position than the points situation currently suggests. He will need to step it up this weekend or face a potential must-win situation at Bristol.

Harrison Burton:16 points out

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Harrison Burton's heroic drive at Daytona was a wonderful moment for the Wood Brothers, but in truth, no one ever thought the second-generation driver would go very far in this title fight. Burton, whose drive will be taken by Josh Berry next season, was last in points among the full-time drivers before that win.

While Atlanta was an opportunity for Burton to gain ground, he lost it instead. He was collected in a last-lap crash, leaving him with a 31st-place finish and 16 points behind the other contenders. It's unlikely he'll be able to make up that ground in the weeks ahead, now that Burton has fallen behind.

Martin Truex Jr:19 points out

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

This year is Martin Truex Jr.'s last shot at a second Cup title after announcing his plans to retire from full-time racing at the end of year. Unfortunately, the misfortune that has plagued him since a disastrous 2023 playoffs as the regular season champion has continued into 2024.

But this time around, Truex was the bottom seed in the playoffs, leaving him no margin for error. His Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was damaged in a mid-race incident at Atlanta, forcing him to limp around for the remainder of the race. That leaves Truex 19 points out, but it's not all bad news.

The Round of 16 ends with Watkins Glen and Bristol, which are both tracks where the 2017 champion has enjoyed notable success. He may down, but is not out just yet.

Chase Briscoe: 21 points out

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Compact Tractors Ford Mustang Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chase Briscoe blasted into the playoffs with a sensational win in the Southern 500 at Darlington, but luck wasn't on his side at Atlanta either. When Larson lost control, he couldn't clear the wreckage and collided with the back of Larson's Hendrick Chevrolet.

Like Larson, his race was immediately over. But unlike Larson, he didn't have the benefit of 40 playoff points to help soften the blow. He's now last, 21 points behind the field.

With Stewart-Haas Racing closing its doors at season's end, the driver due to replace Truex next year is SHR's last shot at NASCAR glory. But this underdog story may be over just as the playoffs have gotten underway.

Playoff standings after Atlanta