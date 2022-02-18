Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Keselowski, Buescher sweep Duels for RFK as Daytona 500 grid set
NASCAR News

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt

Joey Logano took full responsibility for the late-race wreck that potentially cost him a win in the second Daytona qualifying race, labelling his block on Chris Buescher a "dumb mistake".

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt
Jim Utter
By:

While exiting Turn 2 on the final lap of the second Duel that sets the grid for the Daytona 500, leader Logano came under attack from Chris Buescher, who darted to the inside to attempt a pass.

In response, 2015 Daytona 500 winner Logano attempted to block Buescher’s advance but instead got hit from behind and was spun into the outside wall, which caused significant damage to his #22 Penske Ford.

RFK Racing Ford driver Buescher was leading at the time of the resulting caution and was declared the winner, while Logano was left as the first driver to move to a backup car.

He will will now start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup season-opener from the rear of the field.

When asked what happened, Logano said: “Driver screwed up, that’s really all there is to it.

“I thought I was still clear and the run came a lot quicker than I thought it would. I tried to block it a little bit and just got a tag in the left-rear and off it went.

“It’s my fault. It stinks because it tore up our car and kind of puts us in a spot as a race team. It’s just a dumb mistake.”

Logano said he felt he was “a bit of a sitting duck” on the final lap, but didn’t think Buescher would get as good as a run as he did so quickly.

Logano will have to switch to a backup car after the crash

Logano will have to switch to a backup car after the crash

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Harrison Burton’s car collected damage in the incident but his Wood Brothers team believed it could repair the damage in time. Defending Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell nearly got caught up in the wreck as well but escaped unscathed to finish second, ahead of Burton.

“He didn’t fall back that far and it came to me so fast,” Logano said.

“I reacted to try to block it and I should have just let it happen and tried to race from there. I just messed up.

“The worst part is I put our team in a bad spot trying to fix this thing or get another car. I got the #21 too in it, so it’s a dumb mistake. That’s all there is to it. I’m not perfect.”

With backup cars at a premium as the Next Generation car is new for the entire field, Logano’s wreck put Team Penske in a difficult spot to kick off the 2022 season.

PLUS: Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Logano also loses what had proven to be a very competitive car during Speedweeks.

“It doesn’t help, but we’ll try to make it as best we can,” he said.

“We’ve got a couple days of practice to work on it and get it good and we’ll move on.

“There’s nothing I can do now. I wish I could reverse time, but I can’t.

“Like I said, it was just a mistake. We’ve got to move forward.”

shares
comments

Related video

Keselowski, Buescher sweep Duels for RFK as Daytona 500 grid set
Previous article

Keselowski, Buescher sweep Duels for RFK as Daytona 500 grid set
Load comments
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Keselowski, Buescher sweep Duels for RFK as Daytona 500 grid set
NASCAR

Keselowski, Buescher sweep Duels for RFK as Daytona 500 grid set

Larson takes Daytona 500 pole, Villeneuve guaranteed starting slot
NASCAR

Larson takes Daytona 500 pole, Villeneuve guaranteed starting slot

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt
NASCAR NASCAR

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt

Keselowski, Buescher sweep Duels for RFK as Daytona 500 grid set
NASCAR NASCAR

Keselowski, Buescher sweep Duels for RFK as Daytona 500 grid set

Villeneuve: Making Daytona 500 grid only topped by F1 and Indy victories
NASCAR NASCAR

Villeneuve: Making Daytona 500 grid only topped by F1 and Indy victories

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus
NASCAR NASCAR

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
23 h
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.