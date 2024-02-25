Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation
Joey Logano and Penske faces the prospect of a severe penalty next week as a result of a safety violation prior to Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Allegedly, the team webbed his gloves between the thumb and index finger so he could place it against the holes in the window net, potentially to reduce drag during the full-throttle qualifying lap.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
The Atlanta race, the second round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season following the rain-delayed Daytona 500 won by William Byron, gets under way at 8pm GMT (3pm local time).
