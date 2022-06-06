Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Cup Gateway: Logano outduels Busch to win inaugural race Next / NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Suarez claims historic first win at Sonoma
NASCAR News

Chastain apologetic for "terrible driving" in NASCAR Gateway race

Ross Chastain was apologetic after an incident-filled race in the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural visit to Gateway on Sunday and criticised his own “terrible driving”.

Jim Utter
By:

The Trackhouse Racing driver, who has won two Cup Series races this year at the Circuit of the Americas and Talladega, began the Gateway race with an uneventful run to fifth in Stage 1.

But shortly after action resumed following the break between stages, Chastain ran deep into Turn 1 and punted Denny Hamlin into the wall, resulting in a lengthy pit delay for the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver.

Upon returning to the track, Hamlin then squeezed Chastain hard down to the apron with NASCAR officials informing Hamlin’s team that the driver had “made his point.”

Later in the same stage, Chastain tried squeezing between two cars in a three-wide move on lap 102 but ended up hitting Chase Elliott and sent the 2020 Cup champion spinning.

On the restart following that caution, both Elliott and Hamlin hit Chastain’s car, causing him to lose several positions.

Although he eventually rallied to finish eighth in a race won by Joey Logano, Chastain accepts that the issues with both drivers are likely far from over.

“It was just terrible driving,” said Chastain, who will be joined in the Trackhouse team by 2008 Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen for the Watkins Glen round next month as part of the team's 'Project91' initiative.

Read Also:

“It’s one thing to do it once, but I just kept driving into guys. At this level, I’m supposed to be better than that.

“I have all these people believing in me with Justin Marks and PitBull putting me in this car. They deserve better.”

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Coca-Cola Chevrolet Camaro

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Coca-Cola Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chastain said he would seek out both Hamlin and Elliott and attempt to talk to both of them, though isn’t sure it will do much good.

“I owe half of the field an apology,” he said.

“Words aren’t going to fix it, so I’ll have to pay for it on the track. I almost did today and I deserve everything that they do.

“I can’t believe I continued to make those same mistakes; overdrive the corners and drive into guys.

“I had time under caution to get reset; and we’d go green and I would drive into somebody. Terrible.”

Asked how he would deal with Chastain moving forward, Hamlin said: “It’s good that he takes responsibility but ultimately it ruined our day.

“We were kind of racing hard there for a while on the inside and he tried to keep sliding up in front of us and he wasn’t able to.

“It didn’t take long after he tucked in behind us that he wrecked us. The unfortunate part is he didn’t get too shy after that because I think he hit (Elliott) after that one.

“We’ve all learned the hard way and we’ve all had it come back around on us. It’ll be no different.”

shares
comments
NASCAR Cup Gateway: Logano outduels Busch to win inaugural race
Previous article

NASCAR Cup Gateway: Logano outduels Busch to win inaugural race
Next article

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Suarez claims historic first win at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Suarez claims historic first win at Sonoma
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race Nashville
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith
NASCAR

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith
NASCAR NASCAR

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith

The F1 fan engagement mentality that surprised a Daytona 500 winner
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 fan engagement mentality that surprised a Daytona 500 winner

How NASCAR Cup is on pace for a record-breaking season in 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR Cup is on pace for a record-breaking season in 2022

Castroneves eyeing NASCAR Cup opportunity after stock car win
NASCAR NASCAR

Castroneves eyeing NASCAR Cup opportunity after stock car win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.