Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn’t say no to a return to racing Next / Chastain apologetic for "terrible driving" in NASCAR Gateway race
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Gateway: Logano outduels Busch to win inaugural race

Joey Logano emerged victorious in a back-and-forth battle with Kyle Busch in overtime to win the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Gateway oval.

Jim Utter
By:

Busch had taken control of the race, but a late caution from a wreck involving Kevin Harvick sent Sunday’s race into a two-lap overtime and allowed Logano a chance to attack the Joe Gibbs Toyota driver.

The 2018 Cup champion lined up alongside Busch on the restart and got a big push from Penske Ford team-mate Ryan Blaney which allowed him to quickly move into the lead.

Busch then used a crossover move to get back in front of Logano as the two nearly touched, but got loose in the process as Logano dived beneath him and back into the lead.

Logano took the checkered flag 0.665 seconds ahead of Busch to earn his second points-paying win of the 2022 season - having won the non-championship Clash race in the LA Coliseum and Darlington's Goodyear 400.

“It doesn’t get much better than that. Racing for the lead like that with Kyle was a lot of fun, crossing each other back and forth,” said Logano after securing the 28th win of his career.

“I knew it was coming. If I did it to him, I knew he would do it to me.

“We crossed back and forth there a couple times in the last lap. It’s nice to get a few wins on the season here and start collecting those playoff points.

Logano said he was hoping Blaney would line up behind him on the late restarts so the two could work together.

“He did a good team-mate move there and then being able to push me and give Team Penske a chance to win the race,” he said. “It was a lot of fun to race here, and looking forward to coming back.”

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Snickers Toyota Camry

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Snickers Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Logano is now the fourth driver with multiple wins this season, joining Ross Chastain, William Byron and Denny Hamlin.

Kurt Busch ended up third, Blaney fourth and Aric Almirola rounded out the top-five.

Blaney had finished second to fellow Penske driver Austin Cindric in Stage 1. The Cup rookie took the lead from poleman Chase Briscoe when the Stewart-Haas Ford driver had a left-rear tyre go down and was forced into a green-flag pit stop that put him a lap down - although he stayed out and took a wave-around in the break between Stages 1 and 2. 

Following the restart, Blaney took the lead from Cindric, but the race was quickly paused nine laps later when Chastain punted Denny Hamlin into the wall. The JGR driver lost three laps to repairs.

Kyle Busch stayed out and inherited the lead the first time in the race, with Logano second and Blaney third - until the 28-year-old had a left-rear puncture, spun and tagged the Turn 2 wall which brought out a caution. 

Another caution followed soon after when Chastain tried a three-wide move for position on lap 102 that sent Chase Elliott for a spin and also collected Bubba Wallace.

Wallace then spun in Turn 3 after contact from Ricky Stenhouse Jr to place the race under caution.

Several drivers elected to pit, but Kurt Busch stayed out and inherited a lead he'd hold to the end of the stage from Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Busch.

Truex stayed out to lead at the start of Stage 3 ahead of Kyle Busch and Almirola, but the order was scrambled again when Tyler Reddick spun off Turn 2 to bring out a caution on lap 183.

Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

A two-tyre stop for Erik Jones meant he took the lead at the restart, followed by Kyle Busch, Logano and Hendrick Chevrolet team-mates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson. Almirola, who lined up sixth, was the first car that took four new tyres.

Kyle Busch powered to the lead on the restart, before another caution resulting from a spin for Stenhouse.

With 32 laps remaining, Logano got around Kyle Busch on the inside to take the lead for the first time in the race. But soon after another caution, following contact between Cole Custer and Todd Gilliland, Busch got past Logano to reclaim the lead.

With four laps remaining, Harvick wrecked in Turn 3 - blaming a blown brake rotor - to bring out a caution and send the race into a two-lap overtime that allowed Logano to fight back and ultimately claim the win.

NASCAR Cup Gateway race results (245 laps)

Cla Driver Manufacturer Time Gap
1 United States Joey Logano Ford 3:07'33.447  
2 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 3:07'34.102 0.655
3 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 3:07'34.360 0.913
4 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 3:07'34.384 0.937
5 United States Aric Almirola Ford 3:07'34.922 1.475
6 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 3:07'35.304 1.857
7 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 3:07'35.464 2.017
8 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 3:07'35.481 2.034
9 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 3:07'35.566 2.119
10 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 3:07'35.623 2.176
11 United States Austin Cindric Ford 3:07'35.764 2.317
12 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 3:07'35.924 2.477
13 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 3:07'36.021 2.574
14 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 3:07'36.196 2.749
15 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 3:07'36.306 2.859
16 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 3:07'36.331 2.884
17 Zane Smith Ford 3:07'36.436 2.989
18 United States Michael McDowell Ford 3:07'36.648 3.201
19 United States William Byron Chevrolet 3:07'36.671 3.224
20 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 3:07'36.832 3.385
21 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 3:07'36.840 3.393
22 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 3:07'36.952 3.505
23 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 3:07'37.115 3.668
24 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 3:07'37.131 3.684
25 United States Harrison Burton Ford 3:07'37.265 3.818
26 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 3:07'37.449 4.002
27 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 3:07'37.490 4.043
28 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 3:07'37.858 4.411
29 United States Cole Custer Ford 3:07'38.522 5.075
30 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 3:07'38.782 5.335
31 United States Parker Kligerman Ford 3:07'39.166 5.719
32 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 3:07'42.100 4 Laps
33 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2:55'58.358 10 Laps
34 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 3:07'39.756 11 Laps
35 United States Cody Ware Ford 2:03'45.592 79 Laps
36 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 51'25.618 173 Laps
View full results

shares
comments
Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn’t say no to a return to racing
Previous article

Why Kimi Raikkonen couldn’t say no to a return to racing
Next article

Chastain apologetic for "terrible driving" in NASCAR Gateway race

Chastain apologetic for "terrible driving" in NASCAR Gateway race
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race Nashville
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Nashville: Chase Elliott tops Kurt Busch in marathon race

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith
NASCAR

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith
NASCAR NASCAR

Why NASCAR owes a debt of gratitude to late track mogul Bruton Smith

The F1 fan engagement mentality that surprised a Daytona 500 winner
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 fan engagement mentality that surprised a Daytona 500 winner

How NASCAR Cup is on pace for a record-breaking season in 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR Cup is on pace for a record-breaking season in 2022

Castroneves eyeing NASCAR Cup opportunity after stock car win
NASCAR NASCAR

Castroneves eyeing NASCAR Cup opportunity after stock car win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.