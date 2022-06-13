Tickets Subscribe
Chastain apologetic for "terrible driving" in NASCAR Gateway race Next / Suarez admits victory doubt before Sonoma NASCAR Cup breakthrough
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Suarez claims historic first win at Sonoma

Daniel Suarez became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma, as the Trackhouse Chevrolet driver held off Chris Buescher to score his maiden victory.

Jim Utter
By:

In his 195th Cup Series start since his 2017 debut with Joe Gibbs Racing, the 30-year-old cruised to a 3.849 second win to book his place in the playoffs alongside team-mate Ross Chastain.

The 2016 Xfinity Series champion, one of the first success stories to come out of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity programme, Suarez had posted a previous best finish of second at Pocono in 2018 with JGR, then had single seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing (2019) and Gaunt Brothers Racing (2020) before joining the new-for-2021 Trackhouse squad last year.

Reflecting on his win, Suarez said: “It’s crazy day, I have so many thoughts in my head right now. I mean, it’s been a rough road, it’s been a rough journey in the Cup Series.

“These guys believe in me, Trackhouse Racing, Justin Marks, Ty Norris. Everyone that helped me to get in this point. I lot of people in Mexico: Jay Morales, Carlos Slim. My family, they never give up on me.

“A lot of people did, but they didn’t. Just very happy we were able to make it work.”

Team co-owner Justin Marks said: “Daniel Suarez and (crew chief) Travis Mack helped build Trackhouse, they’ve been working so hard together. They’ve been so focused, so dedicated trying to get to victory lane.

“The #1 car (Chastain) winning two races this year was tough on them, but they’ve never given up. I’m so proud and happy for them.”

Behind Buescher's RFK Racing Ford, Michael McDowell (Front Row Ford) finished up third as Kevin Harvick (SHR Ford) took fourth and Austin Cindric (Penske Ford) was fifth.

Race winner Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Onx Homes / Renu Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

Poleman Kyle Larson (Hendrick Chevrolet) had cruised to the Stage 1 victory by 11.8 seconds over Joey Logano's Penske Ford as most of the lead-lap cars pitted prior to the stage break.

Kyle Busch (JGR Toyota) and Justin Haley (Kaulig Chevrolet) were among the handful of cars to pit under an early caution when Bubba Wallace's 23XI Toyota suffered an engine failure, while Larson stayed out to lead team-mate Chase Elliott. 

When Elliott peeled in, Logano moved up to second ahead of Busch, Haley and Aric Almirola's SHR Ford. 

During the break between Stages 1 and 2, those who had not yet pitted – including Larson – did so. Elliott remained on the track and inherited the lead ahead of Buescher, Tyler Reddick (Richard Childress Chevrolet), Chastain and McDowell.

Suarez emerged as a contender by moving up to third, but his team-mate Chastain spun off course at Turn 7.

Elliott was among the drivers who made green-flag pit stops prior to the stage break, but was penalised for stopping outside his box. Reddick too was penalised for speeding, and both had to restart at the rear of the field at the start of third stage.

Logano stayed out and won the stage from Almirola, ahead of Buescher, Suarez and Harvick. But the top two from the second stage pitted before the final stage got underway, as Buescher led Suarez, Harvick, McDowell and Ryan Blaney's Penske Ford.

Entering Turn 7, Suarez went to the inside of Buescher and grabbed the lead for the first time in the race. Buescher went wide and slid back to fourth, but soon got back to second.

On lap 83, Larson lost his left-front wheel at Turn 2 to bring out the race's final caution. But Suarez held firm from Buescher, as McDowell passed Blaney for third, the latter slipping to sixth by the finish.

Chastain, the recovering Elliott, William Byron (Hendrick Chevrolet) and Brad Keselowski (RFK Ford) completed the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Sonoma results (110 laps)

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap
1 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 110 2:48'22.460  
2 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 110 2:48'26.309 3.849
3 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 110 2:48'28.142 5.682
4 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 110 2:48'30.371 7.911
5 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 110 2:48'32.312 9.852
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 110 2:48'35.435 12.975
7 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 110 2:48'36.426 13.966
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 110 2:48'38.601 16.141
9 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 110 2:48'39.720 17.260
10 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 110 2:48'40.194 17.734
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 110 2:48'54.595 32.135
12 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 110 2:48'55.129 32.669
13 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 110 2:48'55.945 33.485
14 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 110 2:48'56.987 34.527
15 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 110 2:48'57.824 35.364
16 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 110 2:48'57.966 35.506
17 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 110 2:48'58.984 36.524
18 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 110 2:48'59.452 36.992
19 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 110 2:49'06.434 43.974
20 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 110 2:49'06.767 44.307
21 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 110 2:49'09.807 47.347
22 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 110 2:49'13.617 51.157
23 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 110 2:49'14.465 52.005
24 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 110 2:49'16.276 53.816
25 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 110 2:49'16.522 54.062
26 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 110 2:49'19.459 56.999
27 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 110 2:49'20.321 57.861
28 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 110 2:49'28.244 1'05.784
29 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 110 2:49'29.458 1'06.998
30 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 110 2:49'31.547 1'09.087
31 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 110 2:49'31.738 1'09.278
32 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 109 2:48'52.349 1 Lap
33 78 United States Scott Heckert Ford 109 2:49'49.301 1 Lap
34 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 101 2:49'17.119 9 Laps
35 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 97 2:49'28.140 13 Laps
36 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 9 12'18.119 101 Laps
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
