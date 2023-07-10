Subscribe
Previous / How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Atlanta: Byron comes back from lap down to win rain-shortened race

William Byron made a remarkable comeback in a wild, rain-shortened race to claim his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2023 season.

Jim Utter
By:

After contact with Corey LaJoie early in the second stage, Byron received damage to his #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and fell a lap down.

Thanks to some more cautions and quick repairs, Byron returned to the lead lap and stayed on the track between Stages 2 and 3 to move towards the front of the field.

Two laps following the start of the final stage, Byron swept around A.J. Allmendinger to take the lead and was still out front when rain forced NASCAR to halt the race after 185 of the scheduled 260 laps.

The win is Byron’s series-leading fourth of the season and eighth of his career.

"It was just all teamwork," Byron said of his recovery-turned-victory. "To be honest, I don't completely understand this one. It's a really good feeling. I've never had a rain victory like this.

"It's cool. We went through so much during the night - spinning through the infield, destroyed the bottom of the car, going around the apron trying to stay on the lead lap. At that point you just don't have the grip and I was real edgy back in traffic. Rudy [Fugle, crew chief] made a great call to pit there and then stay out [later].

"Once we got towards the front, we were OK. We could make the right decisions - block OK. Got the lead from A.J. and was able to manage the run. Just a crazy night."

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, Bennett Transportation/Beard Chevrolet Camaro, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Austin Hill, Beard Motorsports, Bennett Transportation/Beard Chevrolet Camaro, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

As part of his victory, Byron also received an additional trophy – plated in the precious metal rhodium – to commemorate Goodyear’s 2000th Cup win. The first Cup winner on Goodyear rubber was driver Jim Reed at Darlington in 1959.

In a race that was officially declared completed at 10pm local time during the rain stoppage, Daniel Suarez ended up credited with second ahead of Allmendinger, with Michael McDowell fourth and Kyle Busch fifth.

Brad Keselowski, who led at the end of the Stage 1, took his best result since the Darlington race back in May with sixth place, ahead of part-timer J.J. Yeley, as Ryan Blaney took eighth place.

Justin Haley, last weekend’s runner-up to Shane van Gisbergen’s stunning debut win, ended up in ninth place as Ricky Stenhouse completed the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Atlanta - Race results

Cla Driver Manufacturer Laps Gap Interval
1 United States William Byron Chevrolet 185    
2 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 185 1.015 1.015
3 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 185 1.523 0.508
4 United States Michael McDowell Ford 185 1.892 0.369
5 United States Kyle Busch Chevrolet 185 2.198 0.306
6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 185 3.419 1.221
7 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 185 3.730 0.311
8 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 185 4.083 0.353
9 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 185 4.084 0.001
10 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 185 5.510 1.426
11 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 185 6.052 0.542
12 United States Austin Cindric Ford 185 6.709 0.657
13 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 185 6.710 0.001
14 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 185 6.711 0.001
15 United States Chris Buescher Ford 185 6.712 0.001
16 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 185 8.042 1.330
17 United States Joey Logano Ford 185 9.226 1.184
18 United States Aric Almirola Ford 185 9.705 0.479
19 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 185 10.455 0.750
20 United States B.J. McLeod Chevrolet 185 10.456 0.001
21 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 185 11.018 0.562
22 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 185 12.288 1.270
23 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 185 13.218 0.930
24 United States Ryan Preece Ford 185 13.632 0.414
25 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 185 14.316 0.684
26 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 185 18.194 3.878
27 United States Tyler Reddick Toyota 185 21.218 3.024
28 United States Harrison Burton Ford 184 1 Lap 1 Lap
29 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 184 1 Lap 3.324
30 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 181 4 Laps 3 Laps
31 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 179 6 Laps 2 Laps
32 United States Cole Custer Ford 178 7 Laps 1 Lap
33 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 174 11 Laps 4 Laps
34 Ty Gibbs Toyota 150 35 Laps 24 Laps
35 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 124 61 Laps 26 Laps
36 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 111 74 Laps 13 Laps
37 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 92 93 Laps 19 Laps
View full results

shares
comments

How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win Elliott: Van Gisbergen will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" after NASCAR win

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen takes dramatic win on debut

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen takes dramatic win on debut

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen takes dramatic win on debut NASCAR Cup Chicago: Van Gisbergen takes dramatic win on debut

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

William Byron More
William Byron
NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron earns pole, Raikkonen and Button mid-pack

NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron earns pole, Raikkonen and Button mid-pack

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron earns pole, Raikkonen and Button mid-pack NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron earns pole, Raikkonen and Button mid-pack

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Byron repeats Las Vegas charge to win again

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Byron repeats Las Vegas charge to win again

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Byron repeats Las Vegas charge to win again NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Byron repeats Las Vegas charge to win again

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Byron rallies in overtime to lead Hendrick 1-2-3

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Byron rallies in overtime to lead Hendrick 1-2-3

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Byron rallies in overtime to lead Hendrick 1-2-3 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Byron rallies in overtime to lead Hendrick 1-2-3

Hendrick Motorsports More
Hendrick Motorsports
Button felt joining Le Mans NASCAR entry was "mistake", now "loves" it

Button felt joining Le Mans NASCAR entry was "mistake", now "loves" it

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Button felt joining Le Mans NASCAR entry was "mistake", now "loves" it Button felt joining Le Mans NASCAR entry was "mistake", now "loves" it

NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro: Larson dominates for third All-Star win

NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro: Larson dominates for third All-Star win

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro: Larson dominates for third All-Star win NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro: Larson dominates for third All-Star win

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

NASCAR Cup

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

Latest news

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours Shank: IMSA win was for those who said “nasty things” after Daytona 24 Hours

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending Russell: Leclerc was borderline with "questionable" F1 British GP defending

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories Tanak, Solberg boost WRC Estonia prep with victories

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

F1 Formula 1

What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team What Alpine’s management shuffle means for its F1 team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Autosport Staff

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

Plus
Plus
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe