NASCAR Cup COTA: Byron beats Gibbs to pole

Byron, who was fastest overall in Saturday’s extended practice, carried that speed into qualifying.

He was fastest in the first round and his average lap speed of 94.696 mph was good enough to top Gibbs (94.685 mph), who was the last car to complete a lap.

The pole is Byron’s first of the 2024 season and 13th of his career having started from pole in the same race a year ago, leading 28 laps and finishing fifth.

“We’ve just got to go through the process of the race,” Byron said. “Just manage the runs, have enough long run speed. I feel we got a good balance with our car.

“We’ve been struggling to have smooth races, so this is a good start.”

Tyler Reddick ended up third, Christopher Bell fourth and Corey Lajoie rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 line-up are Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace, who spun out on his first qualifying attempt in the final round.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH 1 W. Byron HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 3 2'09.636 94.696 2 T. Gibbs JOE GIBBS RACING 54 Toyota 3 +0.015 2'09.651 0.015 94.685 3 T. Reddick 23XI RACING 45 Toyota 3 +0.180 2'09.816 0.165 94.565 4 C. Bell JOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 1 +0.294 2'09.930 0.114 94.482 5 C. Lajoie SPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 3 +0.827 2'10.463 0.533 94.096 6 R. Chastain TRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 1 +1.031 2'10.667 0.204 93.949 7 M. Truex Jr JOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 1 +1.276 2'10.912 0.245 93.773 8 D. Hamlin JOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 3 +1.512 2'11.148 0.236 93.604 9 C. Elliott HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 1 +1.771 2'11.407 0.259 93.420 10 B. Wallace 23XI RACING 23 Toyota 1 +13.934 2'23.570 12.163 85.505

Round 1 / Group B

Byron led the first round with an average lap speed of 95.079 mph.

Bell was second fastest (94.954 mph) and Chastain was third (94.791 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Elliott and Truex, who knocked Austin Cindric out of the final transfer spot in the last minute.

Among those who failed to advance were Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and Kamui Kobayashi.

Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez each one of his qualifying attempts disallowed during the session for short cutting the course in Turn 5.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL MPH 1 W. Byron HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 1 2'09.114 95.079 2 C. Bell JOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 1 +0.170 2'09.284 0.170 94.954 3 R. Chastain TRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 1 +0.392 2'09.506 0.222 94.791 4 C. Elliott HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 3 +0.438 2'09.552 0.046 94.757 5 M. Truex Jr JOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 3 +0.504 2'09.618 0.066 94.709 6 A. Cindric TEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 3 +0.512 2'09.626 0.008 94.703 7 J. Haley RICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 3 +0.870 2'09.984 0.358 94.442 8 K. Larson HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 3 +1.064 2'10.178 0.194 94.302 9 A. Bowman HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 4 +1.076 2'10.190 0.012 94.293 10 D. Suarez TRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 4 +1.116 2'10.230 0.040 94.264 11 A. Dillon RICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 3 +1.162 2'10.276 0.046 94.231 12 K. Grala RICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 3 +1.370 2'10.484 0.208 94.081 13 K. Kobayashi 23XI RACING 50 Toyota 3 +1.399 2'10.513 0.029 94.060 14 M. McDowell FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 3 +1.434 2'10.548 0.035 94.034 15 H. Burton WOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 4 +1.737 2'10.851 0.303 93.817 16 J. Berry STEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 3 +1.833 2'10.947 0.096 93.748 17 D. Hemric KAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 3 +2.188 2'11.302 0.355 93.494 18 J. Logano TEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 3 +3.052 2'12.166 0.864 92.883 19 T. Hill MBM 66 Ford 2 +6.625 2'15.739 3.573 90.438 20 N. Gragson STEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 1 +36.746 2'45.860 30.121 74.014

Round 1 / Group A

Toyotas led the way in Group A with Reddick topping the speed chart with an average lap speed of 95.065 mph.

Gibbs was second quick (95.018 mph) while Reddick’s team-mate Wallace was third (94.741 mph). Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Hamlin and LaJoie.

“To have legitimate pace on a road course is something we’re really proud of. We’ve worked so hard,” LaJoie said. “And then you have Kamui (Kobayashi) and SVG, real world-class racers coming into NASCAR with fast cars.”

Among those who failed to advance were three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and his Kaulig Racing team-mate, A.J. Allmendinger.

Following van Gisbergen’s first qualifying attempt he missed the entrance to pit road and had to go back around the track before making a second attempt. He came up just short of LaJoie for the final transfer position.

Michael McDowell had one of his qualifying attempts disallowed during the session for short cutting the course.