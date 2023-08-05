Noah Gragson indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Gragson, 25, was first suspended by the race team and then by the sanctioning body. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship runner-up is a rookie in the Cup Series this year and currently sits 33rd in points.

Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will drive the #42 car this weekend at Michigan in place of Gragson.

Berry has made several starts this year, filling in for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman at Hendrick Motorsports while they were both out injured, and will be in the Cup series full-time next year, taking over the #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford after Kevin Harvick retires.

Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher, released the following statement, but did not indicate the specific reason for the suspension: "We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team.

"Josh Berry will drive the #42 entry for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan."

Noah Gragson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR reacts

NASCAR has followed suit and has indefinitely suspended Gragson from competition.

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension," a NASCAR statement read.

Gragson has since released the following statement on social media, apologising for his actions: "I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

“I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

Gragson recently liked an Instagram post, which appeared to make fun of the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.