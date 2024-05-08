Michael McDowell leaving Front Row Motorsports after 2024 season

The 39-year-old driver – who won the 2021 Daytona 500 for FRM – made the announcement on Wednesday posting a statement on social media.

“For the past seven years, I’ve been fortunate to call Front Row Motorsports ‘home,’” said McDowell, who made his Cup debut in 2008.

“Together, we’ve challenged the giants of NASCAR, leaving a mark on the sport that I’m proud to be a part of.

“Rest assured, there’s still a lot of racing left this season, and I’m fully committed to doing whatever it takes to get FRM another win and another playoff berth.

“We’re not slowing down until the checkered flag flies in Phoenix.

“I look forward to continue driving for many years to come and can’t wait to share my future plans with you all soon.”

Multiple sources told Autosport that McDowell’s likely landing spot for next season is Spire Motorsports, but no official announcement is imminent.

Winner Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports Ford Photo by: NASCAR Media

McDowell joined FRM in 2018 and took his first Cup victory at the 358th attempt in NASCAR's blue ribband. He also won last season on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, making the Playoffs for a second time.

Almost half (228) of his 477 Cup series starts, and eight of his nine career top-five finishes have come with the Bob Jenkins-owned team.

So far this season, McDowell has excelled in qualifying, winning pole at Atlanta and Talladega. He also started on the front row for the Daytona 500, but has struggled with closing races with good results and is currently 26th in the standings entering Sunday’s race at Darlington.

Jenkins posted the following statement following McDowell’s announcement: “We thank Michael for all he has done during his time as a driver at Front Row Motorsports.

“His 2021 Daytona 500 victory, a dominant win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs set a new standard for our organisation.

“He became the leader of his team and the organisation. Outside the car, he was the model for a driver we want to represent us and our partners.

“We're sad to see Michael leave, but wish him, Jami and his family nothing but the best as he moves on to another chapter of what is already an incredible racing career.”

FRM currently fields two full-time Cup teams with drivers McDowell and Todd Gilliland and a full-time Truck Series entry with rookie Lyne Riggs.