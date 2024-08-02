All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
NASCAR Cup

Brazil expresses interest in hosting NASCAR Clash in 2026

Pre-season Clash event could move outside the US in years to come

Erick Gabriel Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of São Paulo, Tom Dannemiller, NASCAR representative in Brazil, Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo

The State Government and the City of Sao Paulo have taken the first steps toward potentially hosting a NASCAR Cup Series race in Brazil.

On Thursday, Governor of Sao Paulo state Tarcisio de Freitas and Mayor of the city of Sao Paulo Ricardo Nunes attended a meeting with Tom Dannemiller, who serves as NASCAR's representative in Brazil.

Secretaries from both sides (municipality and state) were present too, formalising their interest in hosting the 2026 pre-season event, the Clash.

“We are always looking for the best attractions for Sao Paulo that can bring in tourists, as well as attract investment and generate jobs,” said Governor Freitas.

“We have a racetrack that is a reference for the sport and we have everything we need to put on a great event.”

This would be the the first NASCAR Cup Series race to be run in Brazil, or on the continent of South America, although the country is already home to the national NASCAR Brazil series.

This is competing at Interlagos this weekend, with Cup star Daniel Suarez taking part. The Mexican-born racer is already locked into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. 

Nelson Piquet Jr. is the only Brazilian racing driver who has managed to win in any of the three national levels of NASCAR. He won two Truck Series races in 2012, as well as a NASCAR Xfinity race in the same year.

Earlier this year, NASCAR vice president and chief international Chad Seigler spoke to Autosport about the desire to race outside of the United States.

"For years we said we want to go outside the U.S. and race, and you’ve seen us move from the messaging of it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when," he said.

"I would tell you that we’re leaning even closer now to, ‘Yes, we are going.’ I feel confident we’re going to be there sooner than later.”

The Cup Series hasn't raced outside of the USA since 1998 when it staged a non-points paying exhibition race in Japan. Before that, there was an exhibition race in Australia in 1988. 

Two points-paying Cup races were held in Canada during the 1950s - one in 1952 at Stamford Park in Ontario and one in 1958 at Canadian Exposition Stadium in Toronto.

The Clash serves as the unofficial opening of the NASCAR season. For the longest time, it was held at Daytona International Speedway as a prelude to the Daytona 500.

The event moved to a temporary circuit at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in 2022 and has for the past three years drawn impressive viewership in comparison to the rest of the season.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Juan Pablo Montoya to make NASCAR return with 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen

Top Comments

Erick Gabriel
More from
Erick Gabriel
Formula E champion da Costa replaces Mauricio due to COVID-19

Formula E champion da Costa replaces Mauricio due to COVID-19

General
Formula E champion da Costa replaces Mauricio due to COVID-19
Ex-F1 driver Piquet Jr considering return to NASCAR after talks

Ex-F1 driver Piquet Jr considering return to NASCAR after talks

NASCAR
Ex-F1 driver Piquet Jr considering return to NASCAR after talks
Interlagos '99%' sure it will see off Rio bid for F1's Brazilian GP

Interlagos '99%' sure it will see off Rio bid for F1's Brazilian GP

Formula 1
Interlagos '99%' sure it will see off Rio bid for F1's Brazilian GP

Latest news

Emulating father the motivation for Rovanpera’s Ouninpohja WRC heroics

Emulating father the motivation for Rovanpera’s Ouninpohja WRC heroics

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Emulating father the motivation for Rovanpera’s Ouninpohja WRC heroics
Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2025

Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2025

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Bagnaia: Grippier rear tyre causing MotoGP riders to crash more often in 2025
Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint

Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Marquez lost the front "without warning" on penultimate lap of Silverstone MotoGP sprint
WRC Finland: Dominant Rovanpera moves closer to home win

WRC Finland: Dominant Rovanpera moves closer to home win

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Dominant Rovanpera moves closer to home win

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe