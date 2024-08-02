Juan Pablo Montoya to make NASCAR return with 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen

Juan Pablo Montoya will make a one-off return to the NASCAR Cup Series to drive a 23XI Racing Toyota at the Watkins Glen playoff round on 15 September.

The 48-year-old Colombian was a full-time Cup driver from 2007 to 2013 with Chip Ganassi Racing, which sold its NASCAR operation to Trackhouse Racing in 2021.

He made his most recent appearances with Team Penske in 2014, following his return to US open wheel racing that which culminated in a second Indianapolis 500 victory the following season, in its part-time #12 entry at Michigan and the Brickyard 400.

Montoya, who peaked with eighth in the Cup standings in 2009, will now return to NASCAR at the scene of his second series victory in 2010 as the latest driver in 23XI Racing's part-time #50 entry that was entered for Kamui Kobayashi at Circuit of the Americas and Cory Heim at Nashville.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a Cup car and racing at Watkins Glen - a track I really enjoy and had the chance to experience earlier in my career,” said Montoya.

Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing, hailed Montoya as “a world-class driver who has won in everything he’s driven”.

“He will be a great closer to the 50th-anniversary celebration we’ve had in NASCAR with the #50 Mobil 1 Toyota,” he said.

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing, Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Montoya's illustrious racing carer includes seven Formula 1 wins, reaching the top step of the podium with both Williams and McLaren.

He scored 30 podiums and 13 poles in 94 starts, peaking with third in the championship in 2002 and 2003, before abruptly quitting McLaren for a switch to NASCAR in 2006.

Alongside supporting the career of his son Sebastian, who is racing for Campos in Formula 3, Montoya has concentrated largely on sportscars since his second stint in US open-wheel racing ended in 2016.

The three-time Daytona 24 Hours winner claimed the 2019 IMSA SportsCar Championship DPi title with Penske, and has raced LMP2 machinery alongside Sebastian in both IMSA and the European Le Mans Series.