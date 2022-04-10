Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville Race report

NASCAR Martinsville: Byron holds off Logano to win in overtime

William Byron became the first repeat winner of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after holding off a last-lap charge from Joey Logano at Martinsville.

Jim Utter
By:
Byron dominated much of Saturday night’s race, leading 212 of 403 laps, but a late caution on lap 394, triggered when Todd Gilliland hit the wall at Turns 3 and 4, sent the event into a two-lap overtime and bunched the field one last time.

Byron cleared off in the lead and took the white flag but Logano tried to get to his rear bumper off Turn 4 for a pass, only to narrowly miss out on completing it and Byron took the win by 0.303 seconds for his first victory at Martinsville.

Byron, who won three weeks ago at Atlanta, ended the streak of seven different winners in the first seven races. It was also his fourth career victory.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers have now won four of the season’s first eight races.

“It feels awesome,” said Byron, who also won Thursday night’s Truck race at the track. “I knew when that last caution came out I thought everyone behind us would pit and luckily we stayed out.

“We were aggressive, we felt we could re-fire on the tyres and you got one of the most aggressive guys behind you in Logano. I chattered the tyres in [Turns] 3 and 4 and I left the bottom [lane] but was able to block my exits and get a good drive off.

“This one is for my mum [Dana]. This same weekend last year she had kind of a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here, and it’s been a crazy year, but she’s doing great, and thanks, everybody, for the support.

“I kind of felt like she was riding in there with me. It’s cool to have her here, and I’m definitely going to enjoy this one.”

Austin Dillon ended up third ahead of Ryan Blaney in fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.

The race was unusually calm by Martinsville standards, with only four cautions – two of which were for the stage breaks. There were five lead changes among four drivers but a couple were the result of a round of green flag pitstops in the final stage.

Kurt Busch grabbed sixth in front of Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola, as Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott, who started on the pole and led the first 185 laps, completed the top 10.

NASCAR Martinsville - Race results

Cla Driver Manufacturer Laps Gap
1 United States William Byron Chevrolet 403  
2 United States Joey Logano Ford 403 0.303
3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 403 0.524
4 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 403 0.732
5 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 403 1.427
6 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 403 1.520
7 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 403 1.639
8 United States Aric Almirola Ford 403 1.773
9 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 403 1.906
10 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 403 2.150
11 United States Austin Cindric Ford 403 2.156
12 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 403 2.243
13 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 403 2.384
14 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 403 2.549
15 United States Chris Buescher Ford 403 2.580
16 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 403 2.807
17 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 403 2.825
18 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 403 3.220
19 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 403 4.382
20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 402 1 Lap
21 United States Cole Custer Ford 402 1 Lap
22 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 401 2 Laps
23 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 401 2 Laps
24 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 401 2 Laps
25 United States Michael McDowell Ford 400 3 Laps
26 United States Harrison Burton Ford 400 3 Laps
27 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 400 3 Laps
28 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3 Laps
29 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 399 4 Laps
30 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 399 4 Laps
31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 398 5 Laps
32 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 397 6 Laps
33 United States Cody Ware Ford 394 9 Laps
34 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 392 11 Laps
35 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 391 12 Laps
36 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 132 271 Laps
