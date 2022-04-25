Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Talladega: Chastain gifted victory in wild final lap

Ross Chastain claimed victory at Talladega in the NASCAR Cup but received far more help than he expected in a wild final lap.

Jim Utter
By:
NASCAR Talladega: Chastain gifted victory in wild final lap

Erik Jones was leading on the final lap but the drivers behind him were getting antsy to make a move. Kyle Larson moved to the top lane to get around him and Jones followed him in an attempt to block.

Chastain, who was running third on the last lap, elected to remain on bottom lane and when those around darted up the track, he stayed low and held off Austin Dillon by 0.105 seconds to earn his second career win and second this season.

It’s also the Trackhouse Racing driver’s second win in the last five races for the team.

“Holy cow. I’m always the one going to the top too early and making the mistake,” Chastain said. “With eight to go, I was like, ‘No I’m not going up there. I’ll just ride the bottom. I’m not going to lose the race for us.’

“I have no idea [what happened]. They kept moving out of the way!”

Asked what he thought was possible joining Trackhouse this season, Chastain said: “Justin Marks [team co-owner] and what he laid out for us was ambitious, I had no idea what to expect other than I’d have my group from last year.

“They were believing in us. We had a lot of races open [for sponsorship] to start this year, they’re almost all filled now.”

Race winner Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Jones, dejected, said he wished he had made a different decision on the final lap.

“That last lap, right? I’ve been close here so many times,” he said. “I felt pretty good, but that top line was getting momentum. Looking back, I wish I’d stayed on the bottom.

“I tried to defend [against Larson]. It is what it is, just trying to win the race.”

Kyle Busch also profited from the mistakes ahead to grab third place ahead of Larson in fourth and Martin Truex Jr in fifth.

Despite leading the final lap Jones could only manage a lowly sixth place in the circumstances, in front of Chase Elliott, who continues to lead the drivers’ championship even without finding that overdue first win of the season.

Michael McDowell produced his best result since the Daytona 500 with eighth place, as Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick completed the top 10.

Richmond winner Denny Hamlin, who had been running in the front group late in the race, was forced to pit with three laps remaining because he was low on fuel and finished in 18th place.

NASCAR Talladega - race results

Cla Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 188 3:21'51.971    
2 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.076 0.105 0.105
3 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 188 3:21'52.196 0.225 0.120
4 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.204 0.233 0.008
5 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 188 3:21'52.221 0.250 0.017
6 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.282 0.311 0.061
7 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.328 0.357 0.046
8 United States Michael McDowell Ford 188 3:21'52.416 0.445 0.088
9 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.429 0.458 0.013
10 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 188 3:21'52.432 0.461 0.003
11 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 188 3:21'52.505 0.534 0.073
12 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.753 0.782 0.248
13 United States Aric Almirola Ford 188 3:21'52.958 0.987 0.205
14 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 188 3:21'52.967 0.996 0.009
15 United States William Byron Chevrolet 188 3:21'55.046 3.075 2.079
16 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 188 3:21'55.851 3.880 0.805
17 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 188 3:21'56.543 4.572 0.692
18 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 188 3:22'34.748 42.777 38.205
19 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 188 3:22'38.289 46.318 3.541
20 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 188 3:22'38.596 46.625 0.307
21 United States Austin Cindric Ford 188 3:22'43.094 51.123 4.498
22 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 187 3:21'53.051 1 Lap 1 Lap
23 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 187 3:21'53.767 1 Lap 0.716
24 United States David Ragan Ford 186 3:22'01.524 2 Laps 1 Lap
25 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 185 3:22'39.578 3 Laps 1 Lap
26 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 172 3:22'05.925 16 Laps 13 Laps
27 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 121 2:26'37.681 67 Laps 51 Laps
28 United States Cody Ware Ford 105 2:08'20.205 83 Laps 16 Laps
29 United States Cole Custer Chevrolet 98 1:53'22.514 90 Laps 7 Laps
30 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 95 1:50'18.813 93 Laps 3 Laps
31 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 92 1:43'51.490 96 Laps 3 Laps
32 United States Joey Logano Ford 89 1:33'57.788 99 Laps 3 Laps
33 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 89 1:33'58.476 99 Laps 0.688
34 United States Harrison Burton Ford 89 1:33'58.672 99 Laps 0.196
35 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 79 1:16'33.219 109 Laps 10 Laps
36 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 56 47'30.567 132 Laps 23 Laps
37 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 56 47'30.992 132 Laps 0.425
38 United States Chris Buescher Ford 56 47'31.423 132 Laps 0.431
39 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 31 26'04.299 157 Laps 25 Laps
View full results

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash
Previous article

NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash
Load comments
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash

NASCAR Martinsville: Byron holds off Logano to win in overtime Martinsville
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Martinsville: Byron holds off Logano to win in overtime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR Talladega: Chastain gifted victory in wild final lap
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Talladega: Chastain gifted victory in wild final lap

NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Bristol: Kyle Busch inherits win after Briscoe and Reddick clash

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

RFK Racing loses NASCAR Cup appeal, big penalties upheld
NASCAR NASCAR

RFK Racing loses NASCAR Cup appeal, big penalties upheld

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.