All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas
Race report

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas: Larson sees off Reddick for first win of the season

Kyle Larson held off Tyler Reddick to take victory in a thrilling NASCAR Cup race in Las Vegas.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

Watch: Kyle Larson fends off Tyler Reddick in closing laps for Las Vegas victory

While Larson statistically dominated the race – winning both of the opening stages and leading 181 of 267 laps – the end of each stage came down to a one-on-one battle between Larson and Reddick.

Larson led the way late in the final stage when a crash by Corey LaJoie brought out a caution and sent all the lead lap cars down into the pits for new tyres.

Laron got a big lead on the restart with 27 laps to go, but six laps later Reddick had moved into second and began to close the gap. Reddick got within several cars lengths as the race remained green to the finish, and Larson edged him by 0.441 seconds at the chequered flag.

"I knew Tyler was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage when he was really fast there," said Larson, who took his young son and daughter for a victory ride in his #5 Chevrolet after the race.

"I was hoping those guys were going to get racing a little bit longer behind me because I thought it was going to time out to where he was running really hard.

"I thought he and Bubba [Wallace] were going to try to work together and build a run. So, I was happy that didn't happen. All in all, just a great, great job by this team. Just the execution on pitroad, the restarts, all that was great.

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

"Cool to get a win here in Vegas again. Swept all the stages again. Can't ask for much more."

The win is the first for Larson this season and 24th of his career, while remarkably it is also the 10th win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Hendrick Motorsports and the fourth consecutive by an HMS driver in the tracks’ spring race.

Larson now leads the series standings by eight points over Blaney with Truex in third, 14 points behind Larson.

Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney ended up third, ahead of Ross Chastain in fourth and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Noah Gragson, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and William Byron.

NASCAR Cup - Las Vegas race results

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 267

3:00'24.877

   10 60
2 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 267

+0.441

3:00'25.318

 0.441 10 53
3 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 267

+3.827

3:00'28.704

 3.386 10 41
4 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 267

+4.356

3:00'29.233

 0.529 11 36
5
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 267

+4.577

3:00'29.454

 0.221 11 37
6 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 267

+4.859

3:00'29.736

 0.282 11 31
7 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 267

+5.418

3:00'30.295

 0.559 10 44
8 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 267

+6.307

3:00'31.184

 0.889 10 43
9 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 267

+6.794

3:00'31.671

 0.487 10 30
10 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 267

+7.113

3:00'31.990

 0.319 12 27
11 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 267

+7.626

3:00'32.503

 0.513 9 26
12 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 267

+8.178

3:00'33.055

 0.552 10 30
13 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 267

+8.696

3:00'33.573

 0.518 10 24
14 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 267

+11.209

3:00'36.086

 2.513 11 24
15
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 267

+11.757

3:00'36.634

 0.548 11 22
16 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 267

+12.223

3:00'37.100

 0.466 10 25
17 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 267

+12.543

3:00'37.420

 0.320 11 20
18 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 267

+12.689

3:00'37.566

 0.146 11 22
19 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 267

+13.255

3:00'38.132

 0.566 11 18
20 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 267

+13.876

3:00'38.753

 0.621 10 17
21 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 267

+14.214

3:00'39.091

 0.338 10 16
22 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 267

+14.627

3:00'39.504

 0.413 11 15
23 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 267

+15.676

3:00'40.553

 1.049 11 14
24 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 267

+16.632

3:00'41.509

 0.956 12 13
25 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 267

+17.271

3:00'42.148

 0.639 9 12
26 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 267

+23.467

3:00'48.344

 6.196 10 18
27 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 267

+23.576

3:00'48.453

 0.109 11 10
28 D. KrausKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 267

+24.085

3:00'48.962

 0.509 9 9
29 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 267

+24.621

3:00'49.498

 0.536 10 10
30 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 267

+29.805

3:00'54.682

 5.184 9 7
31 K. GralaRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 267

+29.994

3:00'54.871

 0.189 9 6
32 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:00'49.654

 1 Lap 11 9
33 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 265

+2 Laps

3:00'42.696

 1 Lap 13 5
34 J. YeleyNY RACING TEAM 44 Chevrolet 261

+6 Laps

3:00'40.445

 4 Laps 9  
35 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 254

+13 Laps

3:00'30.987

 7 Laps 11 2
36
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 254

+13 Laps

3:00'42.280

 11.293 11 1
37 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 27

+240 Laps

20'11.572

 227 Laps 4 1

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NASCAR displays Joey Logano's altered racing glove

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR displays Joey Logano's altered racing glove

NASCAR displays Joey Logano's altered racing glove

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR displays Joey Logano's altered racing glove NASCAR displays Joey Logano's altered racing glove

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalised for Atlanta infractions

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalised for Atlanta infractions

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalised for Atlanta infractions NASCAR fines Logano $10k, others penalised for Atlanta infractions

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Larson
More from
Kyle Larson
Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

IndyCar
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test Kyle Larson to resume Indy 500 preparations with Phoenix IndyCar test

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Hendrick Motorsports
More from
Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500 NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500

NASCAR Daytona 500: Byron wins wild, delayed epic as Chastain wrecks

NASCAR Daytona 500: Byron wins wild, delayed epic as Chastain wrecks

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

NASCAR Daytona 500: Byron wins wild, delayed epic as Chastain wrecks NASCAR Daytona 500: Byron wins wild, delayed epic as Chastain wrecks

Latest news

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report Ben Sulayem investigated for alleged attempt to interfere in F1 race result - Report

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

WEC WEC
Losail

Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar Alpine reveals secret to points finish on WEC LMDh debut in Qatar

Krack “confident” Aston Martin can close gap to F1 rivals with development

Krack “confident” Aston Martin can close gap to F1 rivals with development

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Krack “confident” Aston Martin can close gap to F1 rivals with development Krack “confident” Aston Martin can close gap to F1 rivals with development

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe