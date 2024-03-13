Sportscar ace Kobayashi to make NASCAR Cup appearance at COTA

Kobayashi, 37, became the first Japanese driver to run a Cup race in 20 years when he made his debut at the Indianapolis Road Course last year.

He started 28th and finished 33rd after being involved in a few incidents during the event.

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours overall winner has previously said that it was his lifelong dream to race in NASCAR, even before aiming to compete in F1.

As an F1 driver, he started 75 races between 2009 and 2014, scoring one podium in the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

However, he found the most success in the sportscar racing world, winning two FIA World Endurance Championships along with his LM24 triumph.

He's also the current team principal for Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC team. Additionally, Kobayashi is a two-time winner overall of the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Kobayashi will again drive the #50 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing when he races at COTA.

Kamui Kobayashi, 23XI Racing, Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota Camry Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

It will be a third entry for the team, who competes full-time with drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. Reddick is the defending winner of the event.

Before making his debut in 2023, Kobayashi said: "I want people in Japan to know about this amazing world that is NASCAR.

"The sound of the V8 engine is incredible, and I want people to think, ‘this is what motorsport should be like.'

"It’s true that some people might think that it’s not fair because they don’t give penalties for contact, but I think it’s better to put that aside, because the fast guys still win."

Although his debut didn't go as expected with two spins, including one where he was helped around by 2023 Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr, he still called it "a dream come true."