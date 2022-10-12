Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
NASCAR News

NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

NASCAR has handed down a massive penalty to Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief after aiding team-mate Chase Briscoe's playoff chances in the Charlotte Roval race.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Co-author:
Jim Utter
NASCAR penalises SHR, Custer for aiding Briscoe's playoff hopes

Custer slowed on the final lap of the playoff cut-off race at the Charlotte Roval, blocking Austin Dillon, which helped Briscoe to gain two positions and escape elimination from the championship.

Briscoe was the last of eight drivers to qualify for the semifinal round of the playoffs, edging reigning series champion Kyle Larson by two points. Briscoe, however, was already in position to secure the final spot prior to the incident.

Custer, who after relinquishing a place to Briscoe was then spun in the final chicane by Dillon, has been fined $100,000 and docked 50 driver and owner points. Additionally, crew chief Mike Shiplett has been fined a further $100,000 and indefinitely suspended from NASCAR.

The penalty relates to Sections 4.3.A; 4.4.C & 5.5 of the NASCAR rulebook (Member Code of Conduct/Performance Obligation). Section 5.5 references the ‘100-percent rule’ NASCAR implemented after the 2013 “Spin-gate” scandal involving Michael Waltrip Racing at Richmond, when Clint Bowyer spun to aid the prospects of team-mate Martin Truex Jr.

The penalty does not affect the Round of 8 playoff standings in any way. The team will appeal.

NASCAR’s Scott Miller said on Tuesday that a review of on-track data and radio communications prompted the decision to penalise Custer, with brake, steering, and audio transmissions used to evaluate his actions.

“The #41 slowed abruptly over there on the back straightaway, blocking (Dillon) and allowing a mechanism that (Briscoe) went by the #41 and (Dillon),” Miller said.

Miller said at that time Shiplett came over Custer’s radio and told his driver, “I think you’ve got a flat, check up, check up.”

“He couldn’t see the car to tell if it had a flat,” Miller said of Shiplett.

Cole Custer, Stewart Haas Racing, HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang

Cole Custer, Stewart Haas Racing, HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Nothing contradicted that was done deliberately. Blatantly pulling over and changing the finishing order on the last lap is what makes it over the top, and especially with the instructions from the pit box.

“Everything is intensified in these three-race elimination rounds. So, everything is ramped up. The pressure is ramped up on the teams, the pressure is ramped up on NASCAR to do a good job.

“These sort of things can’t be tolerated at any time but are certainly magnified in an elimination round of the playoffs.”

Miller said a suspension of Custer was “a topic of discussion”.

“We landed on not suspending the driver, he said.

“Really, probably a big reason for that is super-flagrant things that eliminated other competitors or actions that were just completely unacceptable – not that this one was acceptable – but dangerous in nature are really the only things that we’ve in the past sat a driver down for.

“So, we did consider that and we opted not to because of the past precedent.”

Miller said NASCAR did not consider removing Briscoe from the playoffs in part because after a review of his radio transmissions no one ever told him his team-mates would help or assist in any way.

The latest furore surrounding SHR comes a week after another large penalty the team when Kevin Harvick, who has already been eliminated from the playoffs, was hit with a technical violation and docked 100 driver and owner points. Crew chief Rodney Childers was suspended for four of the final five races in the season and they were also fined $100,000.

shares
comments
Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
Previous article

Eliminated Larson made "too many mistakes" to defend NASCAR Cup title
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty
NASCAR

Stewart-Haas Racing to appeal NASCAR penalty

Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit
NASCAR

Bowman misses Charlotte Roval race, confirms NASCAR Cup play-off exit

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Stewart-Haas Racing More
Stewart-Haas Racing
NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Harvick ends 65-race winless streak
Video Inside
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Harvick ends 65-race winless streak

Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen promises “oddest year” due to unknowns
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Harvick: NASCAR Next Gen promises “oddest year” due to unknowns

Latest news

Vandoorne and Vergne join new DS Penske tie up for Formula E Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne and Vergne join new DS Penske tie up for Formula E Gen3

DS has formally tied up with the Dragon Penske Formula E team for 2022-23 and beyond, becoming DS Penske as Jean-Eric Vergne and reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne join the team.

F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring

Formula 2 race-winners Marcus Armstrong and Juri Vips are among the five drivers taking part in today’s IndyCar evaluation test on the Sebring short course.

BTCC support series titles decided after Brands Hatch finale
National National

BTCC support series titles decided after Brands Hatch finale

The British Touring Car Championship wasn't the only title to be decided at Brands Hatch last weekend, as the TOCA supports crowned their champions, while the Ginetta series raced at the same meeting for the final time before joining British GT in 2023

Japanese GP "the most tyre management" Russell has faced in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese GP "the most tyre management" Russell has faced in F1

George Russell says that the wear on his intermediate rubber during the Japanese Grand Prix resulted in the “most tyre management" he's faced in Formula 1.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.