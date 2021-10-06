Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring Next / Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive
NASCAR Cup News

Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"

By:

Brad Keselowski says he let victory "slip away" at Talladega, after deciding to hold back a move on Bubba Wallace at Talladega before the NASCAR Cup race was rained off.

Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"

Keselowski watched race winner Wallace use a block to protect his lead, and felt he had a way to get around the 23XI driver before running out of time.

Instead, a four-car wreck on Lap 117 of the scheduled 188 laps at Talladega brought out a caution, locking Keselowski into second place.

Soon after the caution was displayed, the rain returned, and NASCAR halted the race. With not enough time to dry the track before darkness, the race was declared official since it had already passed the half-time point.

Wallace duly claimed his first career Cup Series win, leaving Keselowski as runner-up and lamenting his decision to delay an attempt to around Wallace for the lead.

“Gosh, if I would have known it was going to rain right then, I had a move I could have made and I was like, ‘No we’ve got five laps in the stage left, I don’t want to burn that move yet,’ ” Keselowski said.

“Then it rains and I kind of feel like I let one slip away here.

“We were really close to making a move on Bubba to win the stage and the race, but I didn’t need that rain. I needed another two or three laps.”

Keselowski had run well throughout the shortened race, leading 13 laps – second-most in the race to Kevin Harvick’s 16 – and continually put himself in position to contend for the lead.

Wallace had deftly blocked a Keselowski advance right before the final caution came out.

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry McDonald's and Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry McDonald's and Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

“You never count out the Penske cars,” Wallace said. “We talk about them in our Monday and Tuesday meetings. Those guys make it work and there’s a reason why they win the races.

“Knowing we had to defend them. Freddie (Kraft, Wallace’s spotter) did a hell of a job on top of the roof. So proud of him. We just made the right moves and it worked out.”

Keselowski’s second-place finish may have stung but it still left him in a strong position heading into the final race of the second round of the playoffs next Sunday on the Charlotte Roval.

Keselowski is currently ranked fourth out of 12 drivers in the standings and 20 points above the cutoff line. The bottom four in the standings without a win will be eliminated from further playoff contention following the race at the Roval.

“All in all, it’s still a great day,” he said. “We scored a lot of stage points, which is really positive and put ourselves in a good position next week to go to the Roval.

“We put ourselves in position to not have to go to the Roval and have a ‘hero’ day. We can have just a solid day.”

Asked his initial thoughts on heading to the Roval next week – the only road course in the Cup playoffs – Keselowski said: “A tough race for us. Road courses have been really tough, but thankfully, we don’t have to go there and win.”

shares
comments

Related video

Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring

Previous article

Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring

Next article

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

2 h
2
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

1 d
3
Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

2 h
4
Formula 1

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans

2 h
5
IndyCar

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

36 min
Latest news
Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours
NTNL

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours

27m
Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad
INDY

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

36m
Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive
MGP

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive

1 h
Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"
NAS

Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"

1 h
Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring
DTM

Cassidy to replace Albon in DTM finale at Norisring

1 h
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Hamlin: Wallace's Talladega NASCAR victory "more special" than my own Talladega II
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: Wallace's Talladega NASCAR victory "more special" than my own

Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday
NASCAR

Talladega NASCAR Cup race postponed until Monday

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus
NASCAR

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

Brad Keselowski More
Brad Keselowski
How Keselowski aims to emulate Stewart with move into ownership
NASCAR

How Keselowski aims to emulate Stewart with move into ownership

Keselowski explains "difficult" decision to leave Penske
NASCAR

Keselowski explains "difficult" decision to leave Penske

Brad Keselowski's top 10 moments of 2012 Plus
NASCAR

Brad Keselowski's top 10 moments of 2012

Team Penske More
Team Penske
McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
IndyCar

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus
IndyCar

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Trending Today

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

The opportunities and headaches of F1’s 2026 engine plans

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

Breen secures 2022 WRC full-time drive with M-Sport Ford
WRC WRC

Breen secures 2022 WRC full-time drive with M-Sport Ford

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours
National National

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours

Latest news

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours
National National

Historics thrill at Castle Combe Autumn Classic and Spa Six Hours

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia won’t make desperate moves to keep MotoGP title hopes alive

Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski let Talladega NASCAR victory "slip away"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.