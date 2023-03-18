Subscribe
MotoGP / Portimao March Testing News

Zarco 'needs to change' to be able to win in MotoGP in 2023

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco says he needs "to change” his riding style in MotoGP to be able to “open the possibility” of scoring a long-awaited maiden win.

Since making his MotoGP debut in 2017, Zarco has scored 15 podiums but has yet to breach the top step of the rostrum.

The double Moto2 champion has made it to the podium at least once in the three seasons he has been a Ducati rider, first with Avintia in 2020 and then with Pramac over the last two years.

But with a best result of second twice in 2022 marking the closest he got to scoring his first win in the class, Zarco admits coming into 2023 that he must alter his riding approach on the GP23 to have a chance at securing a victory.

“I’m trying things, and even on riding,” he said during last week’s Portugal pre-season test, in which he was second overall behind world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

“I need to change to open the possibility of victories this year. So, the processes are there and I’m happy about what we are trying.

“I just need to be more focused on the lap time to be more on top.”

In his time in MotoGP, Zarco has ridden Yamaha, KTM, Honda and Ducat machinery, and believes the 2023-spec Ducati is the best bike he’s ridden in the premier class.

While noting that the bike is friendly to all riding styles, he has to make “another step” to be able to get to the level in which Bagnaia is riding the Ducati.

“Yeah, I would say,” he replied when asked if the GP23 was the best he’d ridden in MotoGP.

“Overall, when I see the other riders on the Ducati, how a different style can be fast, you are immediately on good pace.

“Then to have the pace that Pecco is doing and be really fast, that is another step in confidence and feeling.

“But you can reach a good base and a good feeling immediately, and you can feel that the bike is helping you to do that.”

