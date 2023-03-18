Zarco 'needs to change' to be able to win in MotoGP in 2023
Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco says he needs "to change” his riding style in MotoGP to be able to “open the possibility” of scoring a long-awaited maiden win.
Since making his MotoGP debut in 2017, Zarco has scored 15 podiums but has yet to breach the top step of the rostrum.
The double Moto2 champion has made it to the podium at least once in the three seasons he has been a Ducati rider, first with Avintia in 2020 and then with Pramac over the last two years.
But with a best result of second twice in 2022 marking the closest he got to scoring his first win in the class, Zarco admits coming into 2023 that he must alter his riding approach on the GP23 to have a chance at securing a victory.
“I’m trying things, and even on riding,” he said during last week’s Portugal pre-season test, in which he was second overall behind world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
“I need to change to open the possibility of victories this year. So, the processes are there and I’m happy about what we are trying.
“I just need to be more focused on the lap time to be more on top.”
In his time in MotoGP, Zarco has ridden Yamaha, KTM, Honda and Ducat machinery, and believes the 2023-spec Ducati is the best bike he’s ridden in the premier class.
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
While noting that the bike is friendly to all riding styles, he has to make “another step” to be able to get to the level in which Bagnaia is riding the Ducati.
“Yeah, I would say,” he replied when asked if the GP23 was the best he’d ridden in MotoGP.
“Overall, when I see the other riders on the Ducati, how a different style can be fast, you are immediately on good pace.
“Then to have the pace that Pecco is doing and be really fast, that is another step in confidence and feeling.
“But you can reach a good base and a good feeling immediately, and you can feel that the bike is helping you to do that.”
Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy
Top 10s in 2023 "not enough" to justify sacrifices to race in MotoGP – Marini
Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery Pramac unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
"More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone
"More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone "More chances than usual" for Zarco to think about MotoGP win at Silverstone
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati's true MotoGP leader?
Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
