Subscribe
Previous / Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push "not good for the show"
MotoGP News

Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is said to be focusing “60%” of his time on helping Franco Morbidelli recover in 2023 and “40%” on the rest of the VR46 Academy.

By:
Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

Morbidelli was one of the first riders to be taken under Rossi’s wing when the VR46 Academy was founded in 2014, with the Italian going on to win the Moto2 crown in 2017.

Having stepped up to MotoGP in 2018, Morbidelli missed out on the title in 2020 by just 13 points after taking three wins and finishing runner-up in the standings.

But since then Morbidelli’s form has vanished, with a knee injury plaguing him throughout 2021 and difficulties adapting to the factory Yamaha leading to a miserable 2022 campaign.

Ending last year with just 42 points down in 19th in the standings, Morbidelli’s form is a mystery to Rossi’s right-hand man and VR46 team director Uccio Salucci.

“I don't know, to be honest,” Salucci told Autosport’s Spanish sister publication Motorsport.es when asked what’s gone wrong with Morbidelli.

“If I'm honest I can't answer your question.

“I'll tell you one thing, the Academy and Vale personally, is right now 60% focused on Franco Morbidelli and 40% on the other riders.

“We are working a lot with him. It's not easy, but I'm not able to answer your question what's wrong with him.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

“It's not just one thing, it's a lot of little things that come together that we are not able to understand.

“We hope that this year he can be competitive. But now, unfortunately, I can't give you an answer.”

Morbidelli signed a two-year contract with Yamaha midway through 2021, keeping him in place at the factory squad for 2023 despite his difficulties last season.

Last month, Autosport revealed that Yamaha had been in contact with Moto2 race winner Alonso Lopez, initially as a prospect for a potential satellite squad.

Should Yamaha be unable to secure a satellite partner for 2024 (with links to VR46, who is contracted to Ducati until the end of 2024, repeatedly mentioned and refuted) and Morbidelli continue to struggle, he could find his seat at the factory squad under threat.

Rossi concluded his MotoGP career at the end of 2021 and has since switched to car racing, becoming a BMW factory driver in sportscars this year.

shares
comments

Marc Marquez: MotoGP's aero push "not good for the show"
More
German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Marquez: Mir and Rins must learn to live with crashes on Honda MotoGP bike

Marquez: Mir and Rins must learn to live with crashes on Honda MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Valencia November testing

Marquez: Mir and Rins must learn to live with crashes on Honda MotoGP bike Marquez: Mir and Rins must learn to live with crashes on Honda MotoGP bike

Franco Morbidelli More
Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

MotoGP

Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes Yamaha “will never give up” on Morbidelli amid 2022 MotoGP woes

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Morbidelli slapped with Indonesia MotoGP grid penalty for start infringement

Morbidelli slapped with Indonesia MotoGP grid penalty for start infringement

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Morbidelli slapped with Indonesia MotoGP grid penalty for start infringement Morbidelli slapped with Indonesia MotoGP grid penalty for start infringement

Team VR46 More
Team VR46
Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

MotoGP

Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

Marini feels “no pressure” from Valentino Rossi connection in MotoGP

Marini feels “no pressure” from Valentino Rossi connection in MotoGP

MotoGP

Marini feels “no pressure” from Valentino Rossi connection in MotoGP Marini feels “no pressure” from Valentino Rossi connection in MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Latest news

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career Lappi rates Mexico drive among the best of his WRC career

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

WEC WEC
Sebring

United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win United laments "cruel" TV camera fault that cost Sebring WEC win

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen Mercedes explains reason for Hamilton's split with F1 trainer Cullen

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.