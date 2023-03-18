Top 10s in 2023 "not enough" to justify sacrifices to race in MotoGP – Marini
VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini says it’s “better” he faces more pressure to perform in MotoGP 2023 as simply “fighting for 10th” is “not enough for all the sacrifices”.
Marini will begin his third season in MotoGP next weekend in the Portuguese Grand Prix and remains with the Ducati satellite squad owned by his brother, Valentino Rossi.
The 25-year-old finished 12th last season in the standings with a best result of fourth on two occasions.
With his rookie team-mate Marco Bezzecchi scoring a podium in the Netherlands and a pole in Thailand, much more is expected of Marini in 2023, especially after a strong pre-season phase.
Asked if he was facing more pressure from his homeland to score bigger results in 2023, Marini said: “It’s better [this way], because to have the motivation to make a MotoGP race fighting [just] for 10th is not enough for all the sacrifice you have to do to be here and what you did in your career to be here when you were young.
“I want to fight for the top five positions from now to when I retire. So, I like to be with this pressure.”
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
With Francesco Bagnaia ending the Portugal test last week with an unofficial lap record at the top of the timesheets, Marini says the reason the reigning world champion is a step ahead of all other Ducati riders is down to the fact his strong 2022 season means he has a good base set-up for every track.
“He made an amazing season last year, so every time he arrives in one track everything is prepared, everything is set at 100% because last year he was so strong,” Marini said.
“So, he started with a very good base. Now his bike is at 100%, with the 2023 bike they are happy and satisfied about the job.
“But especially on the electronics side, he has everything at 100%, while we need to work a little bit.”
Marini did have a factory-spec Ducati last season and will continue with the 2022-spec bike, after the Italian manufacturer trimmed its full works support down to four riders across its main team and Pramac.
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Marini feels “no pressure” from Valentino Rossi connection in MotoGP
Marini feels “no pressure” from Valentino Rossi connection in MotoGP Marini feels “no pressure” from Valentino Rossi connection in MotoGP
MotoGP legend Rossi expected at “three, four races” in 2022
MotoGP legend Rossi expected at “three, four races” in 2022 MotoGP legend Rossi expected at “three, four races” in 2022
Latest news
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.