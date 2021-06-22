Tickets Subscribe
Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form
MotoGP / German GP News

Zarco: Marquez's Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes

By:

Johann Zarco says Marc Marquez winning the German Grand Prix was positive for his own MotoGP title hopes after he faded to eighth in last Sunday’s race.

Zarco: Marquez’s Germany win good for my MotoGP title hopes

Zarco was a factor in the early podium fight on his Pramac Ducati having qualified on pole, but faded as he battled a drop in rear grip in the second half of the 30-lap race and took the chequered flag down in eighth.

With championship leader Fabio Quartararo third, and factory Ducati duo Francesco Bagnaia in fifth and Jack Miller in sixth finishing ahead of Zarco, the Frenchman was not dealt a huge blow in the standings courtesy of Marquez’s victory.

As a result, Zarco is only 22 points adrift of Quartararo heading to this weekend’s Dutch TT, with 32 covering Quartararo, Zarco, Miller and Bagnaia.

“There is always this championship thought that Marc winning - luckily he could not have the performance at the beginning of the season and he missed races – that this victory doesn’t take too much points in the championship from me,” Zarco said.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Dorna

“It didn’t give Fabio the opportunity to take more of an advantage, so on this calculation it’s pretty good that Marc won.

“On the championship, I think it’s another way to see things.

“Also [Miguel] Oliveira now is pretty strong, he just got 55 points in three races.

“So, always take lessons from it also to don’t let him take too many points and get stronger.

“For me it’s a particular track here in Sachsenring where I’ve never been on top, so that’s why what I could see today I want to take it as a positive even if at the end of the race I was disappointed and a bit angry not to have the opportunity to stay [up front].

“But I can’t have this emotion because I will not manage well the next races.”

Despite fading in the latter stages, Zarco says the first half of the German GP allowed him to learn some “incredible things” from how Marquez managed the race.

“Was a day that we had to take points,” Zarco added.

“I used well the advantage of this pole position, I’m happy about this weekend, about the way I could push and give a lot of energy.

“The first half of the race was pretty interesting and I’m very happy here in Sachsenring I stayed with the top guys, I was feeling comfortable and I could see very good things.

“Marc has been incredible, but these incredible things I tried to learn from it because here in Sachsenring it is really something special and I hope it’s something that can help me make a step this season.

“I think a key point in the race was to overtake Aleix Esparagro.

“When Marc began to go away, with a bit of rain he took this advantage and at this moment I really tried to overtake Aleix and I could not do it, so I lost a bit of time here.

“Then the second part of the race was pretty different and every lap the rear tyre on the left was dropping a lot and I could not really handle it very well.”

Lewis Duncan
Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form German GP
MotoGP

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

Quartararo says German MotoGP third "like gold" after weekend of struggle German GP
MotoGP

Quartararo says German MotoGP third "like gold" after weekend of struggle

Why Quartararo's Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo's Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Marquez's Germany MotoGP win "opened my eyes" – Espargaro German GP
MotoGP

Marquez's Germany MotoGP win "opened my eyes" – Espargaro

Marc Marquez: Germany MotoGP win "makes up for the suffering" German GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: Germany MotoGP win "makes up for the suffering"

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
21h
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021

