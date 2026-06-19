Trackhouse Aprilia set to finalise Raul Fernandez 2027 MotoGP deal

After speaking with several riders in the MotoGP paddock, Trackhouse Aprilia team owner Justin Marks has finally decided he would like to keep Raul Fernandez for another season.

The North American team's main objective for 2027 was to retain Japanese rider Ai Ogura and make him the constant in the equation. However, Ogura delayed signing the offer Marks presented to him earlier this year, then accepted a place at Yamaha as an official factory rider.

After Ogura's departure was confirmed, Marks became disenchanted, initially resolving to completely refresh the rider line-up for next year. The first move was to reach an agreement with Italian rider Enea Bastianini, who on 30 June will be released from the third year of the contract he has with KTM. Unless, that is, the Austrian manufacturer decides to keep him at Tech3 - which seems unlikely at this point.

With Bastianini cued up, Marks was in no hurry to finalise the second rider in his pairing. He held meetings with many riders, most of whom still do not have a contract for 2027.

However, Fernandez's recent good form - including a sprint win at Mugello - and the prospect of facing new technical regulations with two riders lacking experience of the current Aprilia, has led the team to move closer to Fernandez and his representative, with whom it hopes to finalise a one-season agreement this weekend in Brno. A source close to the negotiations told Motorsport.com on Friday that the contract "has not yet been signed" but indications are that the deal could be concluded soon.

Another clue that an agreement is close was Aprilia calling up Fernandez for Monday's test at Brno, which features 2027 machinery and tyres - as Autosport reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Madrid-born rider, who made it through to Q2 by finishing 10th in Practice for the Czech GP on Friday, is still recovering from an episode of acute appendicitis on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His depleted energy levels left him wondering if he would be able to complete the sprint race on Saturday.

"Right now, I feel zero energy, zero," he said. "More than being in Q1 or Q2, I feel lucky to be on the bike. I think we have to rest well, to make a good job with the food, because we need to try to get more energy for tomorrow. Because right now, I cannot end the sprint, to be honest. I don't have energy."