Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP review

A controversial first corner incident involving Takaaki Nakagami wiped out Alex Rins, leaving the Suzuki rider with a fractured left wrist, and Francesco Bagnaia, putting a dent in his championship hopes.

Reigning world champion Quartararo – who announced he’d re-signed with Yamaha for two more years last Thursday – took another step forward in his title defence, leading from lights to flag to take his second win of the season.

Heartbreak came for home favourite Espargaro, as the Aprilia rider celebrated a comfortable second a lap early having thought the race had ended at the end of lap 23.

Espargaro realised his mistake as he waved to his home crowd through the first few corners, but he lost eight seconds despite a last-ditch charge and fifth was all he would get for his efforts.

Autosport’s Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Oriol Puigdemont discuss all the race’s action, and also success for the most recent surgery on Marc Marquez.