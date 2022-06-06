Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP review Next / Nakagami escapes MotoGP Catalan GP crash without serious injury
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Nakagami “lost all his credit” with riders in Barcelona MotoGP crash

Pramac’s Johann Zarco says Takaaki Nakagami “lost all his credit” with the riders who backed him after his Mugello clash with Alex Rins following his Barcelona MotoGP collision with Rins.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Nakagami “lost all his credit” with riders in Barcelona MotoGP crash

LCR Honda rider Nakagami came under fire from Rins after the pair came together during the Italian Grand Prix and the latter crashed out of the race.

Then last Sunday at the Catalan GP, Nakagami crashed braking aggressively into Turn 1 having started 12th and wiped out both Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and Suzuki’s Rins.

Rins – who slammed MotoGP’s stewards for taking no action on the incident - was left with a left wrist fracture, while Nakagami was kept in hospital overnight having hit Bagnaia’s rear wheel with his face.

The Mugello incident was brought up in Friday’s safety commission at Barcelona, where Nakagami was largely defended for his actions – though it was agreed his overtaking can be aggressive.

But Zarco – who finished third at Barcelona – says the Japanese rider has “lost all his credit” following his Turn 1 spill.

“We spoke about it in safety commission, and from Mugello Rins asked our opinion on the accident they had together,” Zarco said.

“He wanted to have our opinion on what happened and we were almost all agreed in that case Nakagami didn’t do any mistake in Mugello and we are kind of agreed with the stewards that they cannot penalise Nakagami in that case, even if we were also agreed that Nakagami can sometimes be quite aggressive when overtaking.

“But he was not doing a huge mistake [in Mugello].

“But from today he totally lost all his credit that we gave to him during the safety commission, which is a pity for him.

“I don’t what they’re going to say, but overall he took out Rins and he has lost all his credit, which is a pity for him.”

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Barcelona race winner Fabio Quartararo also felt the crash should not have been deemed a racing incident and urged riders to be “conscious” of the dangers in first-lap encounters.

“It was not a racing incident, because you don’t attack that much,” Quartararo commented.

“I don’t know how it is possible that Pecco was second and Nakagami was far away, how he can arrive to touch his head on the wheel of Pecco.

“It’s not a racing incident. I think in the first laps we all need to be conscious that we are racing big bikes, that the weight is a minimum of 160 kilos and if you get hit by a bike like this you can pass away.

“And this is where the most dangerous place is for us, in the start, then after the first lap there is less risk.”

Read Also:

Jorge Martin – who was second in the race – echoed Quartararo’s comments, while adding that the stewards’ decision not to penalise the Mugello incident has set a negative precedent.

“For me, it’s not a racing incident. I think they should have penalised Nakagami already in Mugello, because he wasn’t penalised and now he thinks he can do anything,” Martin said.

“So, now he does it again and if they don’t penalise him, he will do the same in the next race.

“So, it’s dangerous for the rest. He broke Alex Rins’ wrist, he risked also something important for himself, which was his head.

“They need to work out a system that helps the security of the riders, and for sure without penalising him is not the way.”

shares
comments
Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP review
Previous article

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP review
Next article

Nakagami escapes MotoGP Catalan GP crash without serious injury

Nakagami escapes MotoGP Catalan GP crash without serious injury
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash British GP
Formula 1

Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.